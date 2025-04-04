Lindsey Graham

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14337 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 25478 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62997 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 211012 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121042 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 389701 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309172 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213468 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244074 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255015 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71445 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21411 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43417 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129302 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13289 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129580 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 211012 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 389701 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253265 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309172 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

China

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2004 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12617 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43613 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71631 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56846 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Lindsey Graham

Trump's inner circle advises him not to call Putin until he agrees to a ceasefire - NBC

Trump's entourage advises him not to talk to Putin until he commits to a complete ceasefire. Trump has announced plans to speak with Putin this week.

War • April 4, 02:46 AM • 4210 views

US Senators Threaten 500% Tariffs for Countries Buying Russian Oil, Gas, and Uranium - The Hill

American senators are proposing a 500% tariff for countries that buy Russian energy and uranium if Russia does not agree to a lasting peace with Ukraine. This is intended to stop the aggression.

War • April 1, 10:21 PM • 67164 views

Patience with Russia's actions is running out: Stubb, after meeting with Trump, said that the US is preparing sanctions against the Russian Federation

The United States is ready to impose sanctions against Russia if it does not adhere to the ceasefire. This was stated by Finnish President Alexander Stubb after meeting with Donald Trump.

Politics • March 30, 07:48 PM • 26961 views

"If Putin plays with Trump, he will regret it", - Senator Graham

Donald Trump wants to convince Putin to sit down at the negotiating table regarding Ukraine. Senator Graham warned that Putin will regret it if he plays with Trump.

War • March 17, 01:37 AM • 18998 views

Rutte to hold important meeting with Trump: they will discuss the presence of the United States in NATO

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will discuss with Trump the importance of the US role in the alliance. The US will insist on greater responsibility for allies in self-defense.

Politics • March 13, 12:36 PM • 12708 views

The OP announced the discussion of ceasefire details next week

Andriy Yermak said that next week the teams will start discussing the details of the ceasefire. The US will discuss with Russia the proposals developed during the meeting of delegations.

War • March 12, 01:00 AM • 16324 views

Senator Graham threatens Russia with sanctions if it refuses a 30-day ceasefire

US Senator Lindsey Graham has threatened Russia with sanctions if it does not agree to the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire. He called for sanctions against countries that buy Russian goods.

War • March 11, 10:25 PM • 22468 views

Republican Senator Graham announced "hellish sanctions" against Russia: what the US Congress is preparing

Republican Lindsey Graham plans to introduce a bill on new sanctions against the banking and energy sectors of Russia. The sanctions are intended to force Russia to come to the negotiating table.

War • March 9, 10:55 PM • 23385 views

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

The President of Ukraine reacted to Senator Graham's proposal to resign after a falling out with Trump. Zelenskyy emphasized that only Ukrainians can make such a decision.

War • March 1, 03:40 AM • 112243 views

Graham after Zelenskiy-Trump meeting: “The President of Ukraine should resign”

Senator Lindsey Graham said that after the quarrel between Zelenskyy and Trump, he did not know whether the United States would cooperate with the Ukrainian president. He suggested that Zelenskyy resign or change his position.

War • February 28, 09:04 PM • 32728 views

Zelenskyy discusses security guarantees for Ukraine with U.S. Senator Graham

The President of Ukraine had a conversation with U. S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on security guarantees for Ukraine. Zelenskyy thanked for the bipartisan support of the U.S. Congress and noted Graham's constructive approach.

War • February 19, 10:36 PM • 111392 views

David Lammy: Ukraine's NATO membership is the least costly method of ensuring security

The UK Foreign Secretary stated that NATO membership is the least costly method of ensuring Ukraine's security. Zelenskyy confirmed that he will not abandon plans for Ukraine to join the alliance.

War • February 15, 03:30 PM • 30706 views

Graham: Ukraine should automatically join NATO if Russia invades again

Lindsey Graham proposed Ukraine's automatic accession to NATO in the event of a new Russian invasion. The senator also called for arming Ukraine with F-16s and expressed support for Trump's position on Putin.

War • February 15, 02:07 PM • 26427 views

Graham: Ukraine has resources worth $3 million - this is an argument for US support

Senator Lindsey Graham said that Ukraine's $3 trillion in mineral resources is a strong argument for US support. He emphasized the importance of a deal on resources for countering Putin.

Economy • February 15, 01:47 PM • 31748 views

U.S. Senator Graham offers to admit Ukraine to NATO in case of a new Russian invasion

At the Munich conference, Lindsey Graham proposed to guarantee Ukraine's accession to NATO in the event of a new Russian invasion. The United States does not rule out Ukraine's membership in NATO and a return to the 2014 borders.

War • February 14, 04:40 PM • 31815 views

Ukraine's rare earth metals demanded by Trump in exchange for aid: what is known about them

Ukraine has the largest lithium and titanium reserves in Europe, as well as other valuable deposits. Russia has already occupied 33% of rare earth mineral deposits, and the United States is interested in gaining access to Ukrainian resources.

War • February 4, 08:45 AM • 190422 views

Trump chooses deputy special envoy to the Middle East

Donald Trump has selected Morgan Ortagus, a former State Department spokeswoman, to serve as deputy special envoy for peace. She will join Steve Witkoff's team to work on the Gaza peace process and the agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

News of the World • January 4, 06:30 AM • 33951 views

Yermak and representatives of the Trump team discussed Russia's plans and how to thwart them

Head of the OP Andrey Ermak met with representatives of the team of Donald Trump to discuss Russia's plans. Meetings were also held with US officials and business representatives.

Politics • December 6, 08:13 AM • 18300 views

Hezbollah fires about 250 rockets at Israel

Hezbollah carried out a massive shelling of Israeli territory, firing about 250 rockets.

News of the World • November 25, 07:40 AM • 13618 views

US Senator Graham threatens countries with sanctions for helping ICC arrest Netanyahu

Republican Lindsey Graham announced possible sanctions against US allies who will assist the ICC with the arrest of Netanyahu and Gallant. The threats concern Canada, Britain, Germany, and France.

News of the World • November 24, 10:31 AM • 22339 views

Defense cooperation, energy assistance and strategic partnership: Sibiga held important meetings in Washington, DC

Andriy Sybiga met with U. S. Deputy Secretary of State John Bass to discuss defense cooperation. He also held talks with Senators Graham and Blumenthal on bipartisan support for Ukraine.

War • November 19, 07:48 PM • 39776 views

Trump is interested in two points of Zelensky's “victory plan” - FT

According to the FT, Ukraine is developing its own “victory plan” for the incoming Trump administration, emphasizing potential business deals, access to raw materials, and troop deployments.

Politics • November 12, 09:18 AM • 25068 views

Trump calls Harris “mentally retarded”: Republicans criticize former president

Donald Trump called Vice President Kamala Harris “mentally retarded”. Several Republicans criticized the former president for these derogatory remarks, urging him to focus on political issues.

News of the World • September 29, 10:42 PM • 25048 views

The White House is going to “study a little deeper” Zelensky's victory plan in the coming weeks

During his visit to the United States, Zelenskyy outlined a plan for victory and asked for permission to use long-range missiles.

War • September 27, 09:21 AM • 17293 views

Kuleba meets with US assistant secretary of state: they talked about F-16s, air defense and long-range strikes on russia

Minister Kuleba met with James O'Brien in Kyiv. They discussed NATO membership, air defense, the F-16 program, and the possibility of Ukraine using long-range weapons against military targets in Russia.

War • August 13, 05:23 PM • 31079 views

Kuleba discusses cooperation in arms production and operation in Kursk region with Borrell

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had a phone conversation with EU diplomat Josep Borrell. They discussed expanding cooperation in arms production and details of Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region of Russia.

War • August 13, 04:44 PM • 31007 views

MFA: Allies' reaction to Ukraine's offensive in Kursk region demonstrates understanding of actions

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson reported a restrained reaction from partners to the Ukrainian Armed Forces' operation in the Kursk region of Russia. Ukrainian forces control about 1,000 square kilometers of territory, and Western partners express understanding of Ukraine's actions.

War • August 13, 01:09 PM • 102148 views

Ukraine and the US can expand cooperation in the field of critical materials - Ministry of Economy

The governments of Ukraine and the United States are discussing strengthening cooperation in the field of critical materials to attract American investment. Ukraine became a member of the Minerals Security Partnership Forum and is ready to expand cooperation.

Economy • August 13, 10:56 AM • 30753 views

U.S. Senator suggests Ukraine attract F-16 pilots from the West

U. S. Senator Lindsey Graham suggested that Ukraine invite retired Western F-16 pilots to fight. This would allow the aircraft to be used earlier, while Ukrainian pilots are being trained.

War • August 12, 11:25 PM • 38326 views

Zelenskyy meets with bipartisan US Senate delegation to discuss military aid

The President of Ukraine discussed with the US Senate delegation the importance of transferring military aid. The senators supported Ukraine and proposed a new bill 'Help Ukraine Act'.

War • August 12, 06:08 PM • 103374 views