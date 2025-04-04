Trump's entourage advises him not to talk to Putin until he commits to a complete ceasefire. Trump has announced plans to speak with Putin this week.
American senators are proposing a 500% tariff for countries that buy Russian energy and uranium if Russia does not agree to a lasting peace with Ukraine. This is intended to stop the aggression.
The United States is ready to impose sanctions against Russia if it does not adhere to the ceasefire. This was stated by Finnish President Alexander Stubb after meeting with Donald Trump.
Donald Trump wants to convince Putin to sit down at the negotiating table regarding Ukraine. Senator Graham warned that Putin will regret it if he plays with Trump.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will discuss with Trump the importance of the US role in the alliance. The US will insist on greater responsibility for allies in self-defense.
Andriy Yermak said that next week the teams will start discussing the details of the ceasefire. The US will discuss with Russia the proposals developed during the meeting of delegations.
US Senator Lindsey Graham has threatened Russia with sanctions if it does not agree to the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire. He called for sanctions against countries that buy Russian goods.
Republican Lindsey Graham plans to introduce a bill on new sanctions against the banking and energy sectors of Russia. The sanctions are intended to force Russia to come to the negotiating table.
The President of Ukraine reacted to Senator Graham's proposal to resign after a falling out with Trump. Zelenskyy emphasized that only Ukrainians can make such a decision.
Senator Lindsey Graham said that after the quarrel between Zelenskyy and Trump, he did not know whether the United States would cooperate with the Ukrainian president. He suggested that Zelenskyy resign or change his position.
The President of Ukraine had a conversation with U. S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on security guarantees for Ukraine. Zelenskyy thanked for the bipartisan support of the U.S. Congress and noted Graham's constructive approach.
The UK Foreign Secretary stated that NATO membership is the least costly method of ensuring Ukraine's security. Zelenskyy confirmed that he will not abandon plans for Ukraine to join the alliance.
Lindsey Graham proposed Ukraine's automatic accession to NATO in the event of a new Russian invasion. The senator also called for arming Ukraine with F-16s and expressed support for Trump's position on Putin.
Senator Lindsey Graham said that Ukraine's $3 trillion in mineral resources is a strong argument for US support. He emphasized the importance of a deal on resources for countering Putin.
At the Munich conference, Lindsey Graham proposed to guarantee Ukraine's accession to NATO in the event of a new Russian invasion. The United States does not rule out Ukraine's membership in NATO and a return to the 2014 borders.
Ukraine has the largest lithium and titanium reserves in Europe, as well as other valuable deposits. Russia has already occupied 33% of rare earth mineral deposits, and the United States is interested in gaining access to Ukrainian resources.
Donald Trump has selected Morgan Ortagus, a former State Department spokeswoman, to serve as deputy special envoy for peace. She will join Steve Witkoff's team to work on the Gaza peace process and the agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia.
Head of the OP Andrey Ermak met with representatives of the team of Donald Trump to discuss Russia's plans. Meetings were also held with US officials and business representatives.
Hezbollah carried out a massive shelling of Israeli territory, firing about 250 rockets.
Republican Lindsey Graham announced possible sanctions against US allies who will assist the ICC with the arrest of Netanyahu and Gallant. The threats concern Canada, Britain, Germany, and France.
Andriy Sybiga met with U. S. Deputy Secretary of State John Bass to discuss defense cooperation. He also held talks with Senators Graham and Blumenthal on bipartisan support for Ukraine.
According to the FT, Ukraine is developing its own “victory plan” for the incoming Trump administration, emphasizing potential business deals, access to raw materials, and troop deployments.
Donald Trump called Vice President Kamala Harris “mentally retarded”. Several Republicans criticized the former president for these derogatory remarks, urging him to focus on political issues.
During his visit to the United States, Zelenskyy outlined a plan for victory and asked for permission to use long-range missiles.
Minister Kuleba met with James O'Brien in Kyiv. They discussed NATO membership, air defense, the F-16 program, and the possibility of Ukraine using long-range weapons against military targets in Russia.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had a phone conversation with EU diplomat Josep Borrell. They discussed expanding cooperation in arms production and details of Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region of Russia.
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson reported a restrained reaction from partners to the Ukrainian Armed Forces' operation in the Kursk region of Russia. Ukrainian forces control about 1,000 square kilometers of territory, and Western partners express understanding of Ukraine's actions.
The governments of Ukraine and the United States are discussing strengthening cooperation in the field of critical materials to attract American investment. Ukraine became a member of the Minerals Security Partnership Forum and is ready to expand cooperation.
U. S. Senator Lindsey Graham suggested that Ukraine invite retired Western F-16 pilots to fight. This would allow the aircraft to be used earlier, while Ukrainian pilots are being trained.
The President of Ukraine discussed with the US Senate delegation the importance of transferring military aid. The senators supported Ukraine and proposed a new bill 'Help Ukraine Act'.