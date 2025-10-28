Venezuela claims capture of CIA agents amid escalating tensions in Caribbean region – Media

Venezuela announced the detention of CIA agents, accusing them of preparing a "false flag attack" that was allegedly intended to provoke a full-scale war with the United States. The statement was made by President Nicolas Maduro, but the government did not release any details regarding the number of detainees, their nationality, or the place of arrest. This is reported by the Daily Mail, writes UNN.

According to Caracas, the plot could have been related to the recent deployment of the American destroyer USS Gravely near Trinidad and Tobago – just seven miles off the coast of Venezuela. This is the largest concentration of American troops in the region since the Cold War.

Against this background, American actions against "narco-terrorist" boats from Venezuela caused controversy among lawmakers.

Republican Senator Rand Paul called the strikes "extrajudicial killings," comparing them to executions carried out by China and Iran, and emphasized that Congress had not authorized such a military operation. Democrat Ruben Gallego endorsed this criticism, calling the actions "sanctioned murder."

At the same time, Senator Lindsey Graham expressed support for expanding operations from sea to land, motivating this by fighting drug cartels. Since early September, the United States has destroyed ten boats, 43 people have died, and the strikes, according to a source from the Ministry of Defense, will continue until the cartels "stop."

