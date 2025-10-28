Venezuela claims capture of CIA agents amid escalating tensions in Caribbean region – Media

$42.070.07
48.970.21
ukenru
Exclusive
02:36 PM • 3732 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
10:50 AM • 13653 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 29174 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM • 22777 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 21950 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
October 28, 09:16 AM • 19256 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
October 28, 08:00 AM • 16096 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM • 39370 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
October 28, 07:00 AM • 30695 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
October 28, 06:38 AM • 13369 views
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3m/s
77%
743mm
Popular news
Dutch Foreign Minister in Kyiv today with promise of maximum supportPhotoOctober 28, 07:51 AM • 14285 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhotoOctober 28, 08:22 AM • 29758 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian FederationOctober 28, 09:50 AM • 26275 views
Two children tragically died in Mykolaiv: their mother left them alone in the apartment for half a day - policePhotoVideo10:32 AM • 12625 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 212:22 PM • 14565 views
Publications
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 212:22 PM • 14624 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian FederationOctober 28, 09:50 AM • 26333 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 29160 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every roomOctober 28, 07:39 AM • 39366 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhotoOctober 28, 07:00 AM • 30692 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Andrii Matiukha
Giorgi Gakharia
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
India
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhoto01:18 PM • 5876 views
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal health12:53 PM • 5990 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhotoOctober 28, 08:22 AM • 29803 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every roomOctober 28, 07:39 AM • 39366 views
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs helpOctober 27, 07:31 PM • 37378 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Social network
Film

Venezuela claims capture of CIA agents amid escalating tensions in Caribbean region – Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 780 views

Venezuela announced the detention of CIA agents, accusing them of preparing a "false flag attack" to provoke a war with the United States. President Nicolas Maduro's statement came amid the deployment of the US destroyer USS Gravely near Venezuela.

Venezuela claims capture of CIA agents amid escalating tensions in Caribbean region – Media

Venezuela announced the detention of CIA agents, accusing them of preparing a "false flag attack" that was allegedly intended to provoke a full-scale war with the United States. The statement was made by President Nicolas Maduro, but the government did not release any details regarding the number of detainees, their nationality, or the place of arrest. This is reported by the Daily Mail, writes UNN.

Details

According to Caracas, the plot could have been related to the recent deployment of the American destroyer USS Gravely near Trinidad and Tobago – just seven miles off the coast of Venezuela. This is the largest concentration of American troops in the region since the Cold War.

Against this background, American actions against "narco-terrorist" boats from Venezuela caused controversy among lawmakers.

Maduro asks Trump to avoid war amid increased US pressure in the Caribbean Sea24.10.25, 11:01 • 3403 views

Republican Senator Rand Paul called the strikes "extrajudicial killings," comparing them to executions carried out by China and Iran, and emphasized that Congress had not authorized such a military operation. Democrat Ruben Gallego endorsed this criticism, calling the actions "sanctioned murder."

At the same time, Senator Lindsey Graham expressed support for expanding operations from sea to land, motivating this by fighting drug cartels. Since early September, the United States has destroyed ten boats, 43 people have died, and the strikes, according to a source from the Ministry of Defense, will continue until the cartels "stop."

US strikes three times on four "narco-terrorist" boats – 14 dead, one survivor – Bloomberg 28.10.25, 16:45 • 1070 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Martial law
Skirmishes
Nicolas Maduro
United States Department of Defense
United States Congress
Lindsey Graham
Venezuela
Rand Paul
China
United States
Iran