US strikes three times on four "narco-terrorist" boats – 14 dead, one survivor – Bloomberg

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth stated that American forces struck four vessels in the eastern Pacific Ocean: three strikes killed 14 people, one survived; the attack was called the largest in the current campaign against alleged drug traffickers. This is stated in the Bloomberg article, writes UNN.

Details

On Monday, three strikes occurred on four vessels; in total, according to Hegseth, 14 "narco-terrorists" were killed, one survived.

After the attacks, the US launched a search and rescue operation with the participation of the Mexican side. Mexico took over the final search for the surviving victim.

Hegseth claims that these vessels were known to intelligence, were traveling on usual drug trafficking routes, and were transporting drugs. He characterized those killed as "narco-terrorists" and compared them to terrorist groups.

Reportedly, this strike is the largest incident in the Trump administration's campaign against Latin American drug cartels. Operations were previously conducted mainly in the Caribbean Sea and have now been expanded to the eastern Pacific Ocean.

