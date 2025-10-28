US strikes three times on four "narco-terrorist" boats – 14 dead, one survivor – Bloomberg

$42.070.07
Exclusive
02:36 PM • 3732 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
10:50 AM • 13653 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 29174 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM • 22777 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 21950 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
October 28, 09:16 AM • 19256 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
October 28, 08:00 AM • 16096 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM • 39370 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
October 28, 07:00 AM • 30695 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
October 28, 06:38 AM • 13369 views
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
Popular news
Dutch Foreign Minister in Kyiv today with promise of maximum supportPhotoOctober 28, 07:51 AM • 14285 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhotoOctober 28, 08:22 AM • 29758 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian FederationOctober 28, 09:50 AM • 26275 views
Two children tragically died in Mykolaiv: their mother left them alone in the apartment for half a day - policePhotoVideo10:32 AM • 12625 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 212:22 PM • 14565 views
Publications
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 212:22 PM • 14624 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian FederationOctober 28, 09:50 AM • 26333 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 29160 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every roomOctober 28, 07:39 AM • 39366 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhotoOctober 28, 07:00 AM • 30692 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Andrii Matiukha
Giorgi Gakharia
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
India
Germany
UNN Lite
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhoto01:18 PM • 5876 views
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal health12:53 PM • 5990 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhotoOctober 28, 08:22 AM • 29803 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every roomOctober 28, 07:39 AM • 39366 views
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs helpOctober 27, 07:31 PM • 37378 views
US strikes three times on four "narco-terrorist" boats – 14 dead, one survivor – Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1068 views

The US struck four vessels in the eastern Pacific, killing 14 people and leaving one survivor. The attack was the largest in a campaign against suspected drug traffickers.

US strikes three times on four "narco-terrorist" boats – 14 dead, one survivor – Bloomberg

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth stated that American forces struck four vessels in the eastern Pacific Ocean: three strikes killed 14 people, one survived; the attack was called the largest in the current campaign against alleged drug traffickers. This is stated in the Bloomberg article, writes UNN.

Details

On Monday, three strikes occurred on four vessels; in total, according to Hegseth, 14 "narco-terrorists" were killed, one survived.

After the attacks, the US launched a search and rescue operation with the participation of the Mexican side. Mexico took over the final search for the surviving victim.

Maduro asks Trump to avoid war amid increased US pressure in the Caribbean Sea24.10.25, 11:01 • 3403 views

Hegseth claims that these vessels were known to intelligence, were traveling on usual drug trafficking routes, and were transporting drugs. He characterized those killed as "narco-terrorists" and compared them to terrorist groups.

Reportedly, this strike is the largest incident in the Trump administration's campaign against Latin American drug cartels. Operations were previously conducted mainly in the Caribbean Sea and have now been expanded to the eastern Pacific Ocean. 

US strikes drug cartel vessel in Caribbean on Trump's orders – Ministry of Defense24.10.25, 16:41 • 2734 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
Pete Hegseth
Bloomberg L.P.
Mexico
Donald Trump
United States