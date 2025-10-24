Maduro asks Trump to avoid war amid increased US pressure in the Caribbean Sea

During an official event in Caracas, Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro spoke out against escalating tensions with the slogan "No war, but peace." This is reported by UNN with reference to AFP.

While Washington is increasing military pressure on Caracas, as evidenced by the planned US Army exercises in Trinidad and Tobago (a country bordering Venezuela) this week, Nicolas Maduro sent an appeal to Donald Trump regarding these latest actions.

"No war. No war. No war. No crazy war. Yes to peace. Please. Please. Peace forever. Victory. Yes, victory for peace," Maduro said in English at a meeting with trade unions in Caracas. He stated this in English.

The speech, which, judging by the reaction of those present, was supposed to be well received. When he finished speaking in English, Maduro received numerous applause from the Venezuelans present at the event.

Maduro later admitted that his English was not the best, but what was the point of the message? Seemingly with a sense of humor, the Venezuelan leader claimed to be speaking a different English: "It's called Tarzan language." This, in turn, caused laughter among those present.

It should be noted that Donald Trump recently stated that he had authorized secret operations against the South American country amid a military campaign aimed at, according to Washington, drug traffickers in the Caribbean and Pacific.

