Exclusive
02:21 PM
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Exclusive
09:00 AM
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 06:45 AM
Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure
Publications
Exclusives
02:21 PM
11:39 AM
09:00 AM
One of Odesa's largest residential areas without electricity, water, and heating due to Russian attack: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3622 views

In Odesa, an energy facility and a residential building were damaged, and one person was injured. Residents of one of the largest residential areas were left without electricity, water, and heat supply.

One of Odesa's largest residential areas without electricity, water, and heating due to Russian attack: consequences shown

Russia attacked an energy facility in Odesa overnight, leaving one of the city's largest residential areas without electricity, water, and heat, and one person was injured, said Odesa OVA head Oleh Kiper and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Friday, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

In Odesa, as a result of another massive enemy attack, an energy infrastructure facility was damaged. The blast wave damaged the glazing in a 5-story residential building. Unfortunately, one person was injured.

- Kiper reported.

Russia attacked Odesa: one person injured, critical infrastructure facility damaged

According to the State Emergency Service, as a result of the Russian attack on the region's energy infrastructure, a fire broke out, which rescuers extinguished despite prolonged air raid alerts. "Transport infrastructure facilities were damaged and windows were blown out in a five-story building," the State Emergency Service indicated.

As a result of the strikes, residents of one of Odesa's largest residential areas were left without electricity, water, and heat supply.

- noted the head of the OVA.

According to him, emergency recovery work is ongoing. All services are working in an enhanced mode to restore electricity, water, and heat supply as soon as possible. Invincibility Points are functioning in the city.

"The enemy deliberately strikes at vital facilities, trying to destabilize the life of a peaceful city," Kiper wrote.

Julia Shramko

