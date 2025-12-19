One of Odesa's largest residential areas without electricity, water, and heating due to Russian attack: consequences shown

Russia attacked an energy facility in Odesa overnight, leaving one of the city's largest residential areas without electricity, water, and heat, and one person was injured, said Odesa OVA head Oleh Kiper and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Friday, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

In Odesa, as a result of another massive enemy attack, an energy infrastructure facility was damaged. The blast wave damaged the glazing in a 5-story residential building. Unfortunately, one person was injured. - Kiper reported.

Russia attacked Odesa: one person injured, critical infrastructure facility damaged

According to the State Emergency Service, as a result of the Russian attack on the region's energy infrastructure, a fire broke out, which rescuers extinguished despite prolonged air raid alerts. "Transport infrastructure facilities were damaged and windows were blown out in a five-story building," the State Emergency Service indicated.

As a result of the strikes, residents of one of Odesa's largest residential areas were left without electricity, water, and heat supply. - noted the head of the OVA.

According to him, emergency recovery work is ongoing. All services are working in an enhanced mode to restore electricity, water, and heat supply as soon as possible. Invincibility Points are functioning in the city.

"The enemy deliberately strikes at vital facilities, trying to destabilize the life of a peaceful city," Kiper wrote.