Real estate

The Cabinet of Ministers has updated the indicators of the average cost of repair works for calculating compensation for damaged housing within the framework of the eRecovery program. The resolution comes into force on January 5, 2026, which will allow for a more accurate accounting of current market prices and will increase the amount of compensation.
The Russian army attacked Kharkiv with a drone, hitting the roof of an administrative building. In the Chuhuiv district, a drone hit a car, injuring a 10-year-old girl and a 65-year-old woman.
As a result of a massive enemy attack on Odesa, energy infrastructure facilities were de-energized, and most of the city is without heat and water supply. Two casualties have been reported, and information is being clarified.
The norm on mandatory registration of residential lease agreements has been removed from draft law No. 12377. The Verkhovna Rada plans to adopt it next week and is also considering lowering tax rates for landlords.
A couple and their 11-year-old daughter were found lifeless in a townhouse in Bilohorodka. Their 4-year-old son is in critical condition. The probable cause of the tragedy is carbon monoxide poisoning due to a faulty boiler.
In Ukraine, there are no clear procedures for accessing medical documentation and transparent mechanisms for evaluating medical care, which was once again confirmed by the scandal with the private clinic "Odrex". Deputy Head of the Committee on National Health Oksana Dmytriieva is working on relevant changes to the legislation.
Law enforcement officers have notified three residents of Vinnytsia region of suspicion for extorting $200,000 and robbery. The perpetrators threatened the family of entrepreneurs, used violence, and forced them to sign debt receipts.
The international corporation KUB has started handing over keys to investors of the 13th section of the "Gardens of Riviera" residential complex in Odesa. The completion of sections 11 and 12 is planned for 2026.