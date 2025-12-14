$42.270.00
49.520.00
ukenru
Exclusive
12:56 PM • 7482 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
December 14, 10:14 AM • 13710 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 34501 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 59636 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 42238 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 40861 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 33534 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 20290 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 19139 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 16745 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
0.8m/s
94%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Thousands protest in Hungary amid child abuse scandalDecember 14, 07:13 AM • 6798 views
Air defense forces destroyed 110 out of 138 drones with which the Russians attacked Ukraine since the eveningDecember 14, 07:29 AM • 12049 views
Partisans reconnoitered a key logistics hub of the Black Sea Fleet in SevastopolPhotoDecember 14, 07:46 AM • 3332 views
Nobel laureate and 122 other opposition figures: Lukashenka released political prisonersDecember 14, 08:06 AM • 4428 views
Sydney Beach Shooting During Hanukkah: At Least 10 Dead, Dozens InjuredDecember 14, 10:28 AM • 3760 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 39913 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 47459 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 44629 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 54295 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 78605 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Friedrich Merz
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Germany
Australia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 21364 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 23698 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 28589 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 63035 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 43328 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
S-400 missile system
S-300 missile system
Tags
Other

Real estate

News by theme
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the calculation of repair costs under the eRecovery program

The Cabinet of Ministers has updated the indicators of the average cost of repair works for calculating compensation for damaged housing within the framework of the eRecovery program. The resolution comes into force on January 5, 2026, which will allow for a more accurate accounting of current market prices and will increase the amount of compensation.

Real Estate • December 14, 12:59 AM • 3464 views
Russian drone hit the roof of an administrative building in Kharkiv - OVA

The Russian army attacked Kharkiv with a drone, hitting the roof of an administrative building. In the Chuhuiv district, a drone hit a car, injuring a 10-year-old girl and a 65-year-old woman.

War in Ukraine • December 13, 03:42 PM • 4544 views
Power outages, most of Odesa without heat and water: consequences of one of the most massive Russian attacks on Odesa region shownPhoto

As a result of a massive enemy attack on Odesa, energy infrastructure facilities were de-energized, and most of the city is without heat and water supply. Two casualties have been reported, and information is being clarified.

War in Ukraine • December 13, 07:30 AM • 3884 views
Mandatory registration of lease agreements will not happen yet: the Rada is considering a tax reduction for landlords

The norm on mandatory registration of residential lease agreements has been removed from draft law No. 12377. The Verkhovna Rada plans to adopt it next week and is also considering lowering tax rates for landlords.

Economy • December 12, 03:58 PM • 3471 views
Tragedy near Kyiv: family died from carbon monoxide poisoning, 4-year-old boy in critical condition

A couple and their 11-year-old daughter were found lifeless in a townhouse in Bilohorodka. Their 4-year-old son is in critical condition. The probable cause of the tragedy is carbon monoxide poisoning due to a faulty boiler.

Society • December 12, 01:02 PM • 4267 views
Exclusive
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions

In Ukraine, there are no clear procedures for accessing medical documentation and transparent mechanisms for evaluating medical care, which was once again confirmed by the scandal with the private clinic "Odrex". Deputy Head of the Committee on National Health Oksana Dmytriieva is working on relevant changes to the legislation.

Politics • December 12, 10:23 AM • 27048 views
Demanded $200,000 and committed robbery against entrepreneurs: three residents of Vinnytsia region have been notified of suspicionPhoto

Law enforcement officers have notified three residents of Vinnytsia region of suspicion for extorting $200,000 and robbery. The perpetrators threatened the family of entrepreneurs, used violence, and forced them to sign debt receipts.

Society • December 12, 09:27 AM • 3485 views
In the residential complex "Gardens of Riviera" by KUB Corporation, the handover of keys to investors of section No. 13 has begun.Photo

The international corporation KUB has started handing over keys to investors of the 13th section of the "Gardens of Riviera" residential complex in Odesa. The completion of sections 11 and 12 is planned for 2026.

Business News • December 12, 08:00 AM • 10274 views