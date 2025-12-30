$42.220.15
Facebook

Actress Brigitte Bardot to be buried on January 7 in Saint-Tropez

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

The funeral of actress Brigitte Bardot will take place on January 7 at the Notre-Dame de l'Assomption church in Saint-Tropez. The ceremony will be broadcast in the port and on the central square of Les Lices.

Actress Brigitte Bardot to be buried on January 7 in Saint-Tropez

The funeral of actress Brigitte Bardot will take place on Wednesday, January 7, at the Notre-Dame de l'Assomption church in Saint-Tropez, followed by a "private and confidential burial." This was announced by the Brigitte Bardot Foundation to Agence France-Presse (AFP), as reported by UNN.

Details

Le Monde specifies that although the mayor's office of the small Mediterranean port town informed several media outlets that the burial would take place in the marine cemetery, the Foundation did not specify the location. The ceremony at the church will be broadcast in the port and on the central square, Les Lices. After the funeral, a "tribute open to all residents of Saint-Tropez and her fans" is planned, according to the foundation.

Earlier, the Saint-Tropez city council confirmed that Brigitte Bardot would be buried in the Saint-Tropez marine cemetery, confirming information from a source close to the matter for Agence France-Presse (AFP). The team of the Brigitte Bardot Foundation, whose work is dedicated to animal protection — a cause for which she left acting shortly before her 40th birthday — was to meet with local authorities to prepare the ceremony.

The actress wished to be buried in La Madrague, the house she bought in the late 1950s in the small Mediterranean port. The property became as legendary as its owner, who chose it to live away from the spotlight and controversy.

It was in this "untouched fisherman's house," as she herself described it, that she died on Sunday morning at the age of 91. "I prefer to rest here rather than in the Saint-Tropez cemetery, where a bunch of idiots could damage the grave of my parents and grandparents," she told Le Monde in 2018.

Antonina Tumanova

