Christopher G. Cavoli

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 7608 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 15260 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 56274 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 199252 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 114984 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 378144 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 302094 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212510 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243549 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254771 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

General Cavoli announced the preparation of a new batch of F-16s for Ukraine and the expansion of pilot training. Ukrainian forces are already using F-16s to protect the sky.

War • April 4, 08:18 AM • 145966 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Since the beginning of the war, Russia has lost more than 4,000 tanks, said General Christopher Cavoli. He also dismissed the possibility of Ukraine's defeat in the war.

War • April 4, 03:29 AM • 114398 views

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

According to General Christopher Cavoli, Ukraine has expanded the categories for mobilization and regrouped forces. He emphasized that Ukrainians are now in strong positions.

War • April 3, 10:18 PM • 22191 views

Republicans opposed the Trump administration's plans for command in NATO

Chairmen of the House and Senate Committees in the United States opposed the Pentagon's plans to reorganize command in Europe, stating the need for coordination with Congress.

News of the World • March 20, 09:13 AM • 12199 views

US may relinquish control over NATO troops in Europe - report

The Trump administration is considering abandoning the role of commander of NATO troops in Europe. This could signal a US withdrawal from the alliance and reduce Washington's influence in Europe.

News of the World • March 19, 08:00 AM • 11857 views