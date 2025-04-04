Christopher G. Cavoli

General Cavoli announced the preparation of a new batch of F-16s for Ukraine and the expansion of pilot training. Ukrainian forces
are already using F-16s to protect the sky.
Since the beginning of the war, Russia has lost more than 4,000 tanks, said General Christopher Cavoli. He also dismissed the
possibility of Ukraine's defeat in the war.
According to General Christopher Cavoli, Ukraine has expanded the categories for mobilization and regrouped forces. He emphasized
that Ukrainians are now in strong positions.
Chairmen of the House and Senate Committees in the United States opposed the Pentagon's plans to reorganize command in Europe,
stating the need for coordination with Congress.
The Trump administration is considering abandoning the role of commander of NATO troops in Europe. This could signal a US
withdrawal from the alliance and reduce Washington's influence in Europe.