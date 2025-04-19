"Why for 30 hours"? The NSDC reacted to Putin's announcement of an "Easter truce"

Head of the Centre for Countering Disinformation at the NSDC of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko reacted to the Russian dictator's announcement of an "Easter truce", according to UNN.

And why for 30 hours, and not an unconditional ceasefire, as partners proposed since March 11? - wrote Kovalenko on Telegram.

Earlier

Russian dictator Volodymyr Putin announced a supposed "Easter truce", which provides for a halt to hostilities at the front. According to him, it begins operating from 6 p.m. Saturday to 12 a.m. Sunday.