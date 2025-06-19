Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov as the new Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The relevant decree of the head of state No. 412/2025 was published on the website of the President's Office, writes UNN.

To appoint Shapovalov Hennadii Mykolaiovych as Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - reads the document.

Reference

Hennadii Shapovalov was born in 1978 in the Kirovohrad region. In 2000, he graduated from the Institute of Tank Forces of the Kharkiv State Polytechnic University, in 2012 - the Command and Staff Institute for Military Application of the National Defense University of Ukraine (both with honors), the National University "Ostroh Academy" with a degree in "International Relations, Public Communications and Regional Studies", and the U.S. Army War College.

From 2019 to 2021, he was the commander of the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Yakov Handziuk. In 2022, he held the position of Head of the Main Directorate for Military Cooperation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In April 2024, Shapovalov was appointed as the new commander of the Operational Command "South" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, replacing Major General Andrii Kovalchuk in this position.

In February 2025, Shapovalov left the post of Commander of the OK "South" forces. In January, Zelenskyy stated that Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov would work with partners in Wiesbaden, and his task was to coordinate security assistance to Ukraine.

Also, on January 19, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov reported that he had signed the relevant appointment for Shapovalov.