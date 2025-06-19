$41.630.10
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
05:11 PM • 6674 views
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Exclusive
02:14 PM • 24301 views
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 48402 views
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 48696 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
June 19, 11:44 AM • 57242 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
June 19, 10:50 AM • 131769 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
Exclusive
June 19, 07:33 AM • 65034 views
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
June 19, 05:33 AM • 145777 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 218978 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Exclusive
June 18, 04:37 PM • 94170 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6662 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Hennadiy Shapovalov as the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov as the new Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The relevant decree of the head of state No. 412/2025 was published on the website of the President's Office, writes UNN.

To appoint Shapovalov Hennadii Mykolaiovych as Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

- reads the document.

Reference

Hennadii Shapovalov was born in 1978 in the Kirovohrad region. In 2000, he graduated from the Institute of Tank Forces of the Kharkiv State Polytechnic University, in 2012 - the Command and Staff Institute for Military Application of the National Defense University of Ukraine (both with honors), the National University "Ostroh Academy" with a degree in "International Relations, Public Communications and Regional Studies", and the U.S. Army War College.

From 2019 to 2021, he was the commander of the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Yakov Handziuk. In 2022, he held the position of Head of the Main Directorate for Military Cooperation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In April 2024, Shapovalov was appointed as the new commander of the Operational Command "South" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, replacing Major General Andrii Kovalchuk in this position.

In February 2025, Shapovalov left the post of Commander of the OK "South" forces. In January, Zelenskyy stated that Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov would work with partners in Wiesbaden, and his task was to coordinate security assistance to Ukraine.

Also, on January 19, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov reported that he had signed the relevant appointment for Shapovalov.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
