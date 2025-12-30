$42.060.13
Latvia has completely fenced itself off from Russia with a 280-kilometer fence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

Latvia has officially completed the construction of 280 km of engineering barriers on the border with Russia. This is the first stage of a comprehensive protection system, which is supplemented by modern video surveillance and technical monitoring systems.

Latvia has completely fenced itself off from Russia with a 280-kilometer fence

Latvia has officially completed the construction of engineering barriers on its border with Russia, implementing a large-scale project to enhance national security. This was reported by DW, citing the state-owned company Valsts Nekustamie Īpašumi (VNĪ), which coordinates the implementation of the security project, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to the Latvian side, the construction of a physical barrier is only the first stage of a comprehensive border protection system. The state is now moving to the next phase of work. 

In total, about 280 km of barriers have been built on the Latvian-Russian border, forming a continuous barrier in places where it was technically possible

- the state company reported.

Latvian Interior Minister Rihards Kozlovskis emphasized that after the fence's completion, modern video surveillance and technical monitoring systems are being implemented. These are intended to ensure constant control over the eastern border of the European Union. 

Equipping the border with high-tech equipment is ongoing, and our ultimate goal is to create the most modern border service on the EU's eastern border

- said Rihards Kozlovskis.

In addition to the fence itself, roads for border patrolling, technical platforms, and checkpoints have been established. This allows for prompt response to potential threats and movements near the border. 

It is noted that in the spring of 2026, Latvia plans to begin arranging pontoon crossings in marshy areas near Lake Pitel. This is expected to strengthen control in hard-to-reach areas.

As DW writes, in 2024, a fence about 145 km long was also built along the Latvian-Belarusian border.

Recall

The leaders of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia stated the need for a joint decision on dismantling railway connections with Russia and Belarus. The presidents of the Baltic countries discussed this issue and handed it over to the ministers for further consideration.

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Real estate
Technology
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
Latvia
European Union
Lithuania
Estonia