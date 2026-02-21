Russian tanker heads to Cuba, bypassing US sanctions amid island's energy collapse

$43.270.03
50.920.34
ukenru
February 20, 07:44 PM • 8844 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 15012 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 15414 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 21167 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 22234 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
February 20, 12:53 PM • 21064 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
February 20, 12:27 PM • 23953 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 42921 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM • 15180 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 21289 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−11°
0m/s
74%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump says foreign countries are 'dancing in the streets' after Supreme Court tariff rulingFebruary 20, 06:48 PM • 3854 views
Moldova arrested three Russian agents who were preparing contract killings in UkraineFebruary 20, 06:55 PM • 4596 views
Trump announces new 10% global tariffs: how they will workFebruary 20, 07:10 PM • 4440 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 8260 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 4032 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 23958 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 33310 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 42924 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 63352 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 99941 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
Gitanas Nausėda
Xi Jinping
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
White House
Washington, D.C.
Milan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 4102 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 8372 views
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the warFebruary 20, 01:28 PM • 16638 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideoFebruary 20, 08:31 AM • 39678 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 42176 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Starlink
9K720 Iskander

Russian tanker heads to Cuba, bypassing US sanctions amid island's energy collapse

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

The tanker "Sea Horse" with 200,000 barrels of Russian diesel fuel is heading to Cuba, despite US sanctions. The vessel is expected to arrive in Havana in early March 2026.

Russian tanker heads to Cuba, bypassing US sanctions amid island's energy collapse

The tanker "Sea Horse", carrying about 200,000 barrels of Russian diesel fuel, is heading to the shores of Cuba, creating another challenge to the sanctions policy of the Donald Trump administration. According to intelligence company Kpler Ltd, the vessel received its cargo during transshipment off the coast of Cyprus and is expected to arrive in Havana in early March 2026. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The US administration significantly tightened control over maritime transport after the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and the forced cessation of oil supplies from Venezuela. Donald Trump imposed strict tariffs on any countries that help Cuba with energy, which led even traditional suppliers, such as Mexico, to refuse cooperation with the island.

Havana on the verge of ecological catastrophe due to critical waste accumulation and lack of specialized equipment17.02.26, 01:57 • 4429 views

Currently, the US Navy has already detained at least nine vessels that tried to deliver sanctioned fuel to Cuban ports.

Russia has come under deepened international sanctions due to the four-year war against Ukraine. We must act now to remove the tankers of the so-called shadow fleet from the seas and stop the flow of illegal barrels

– international observers note in Kpler reports.

The role of the Russian shadow fleet in the region

The use of the vessel "Sea Horse" indicates Moscow's attempts to support its allies in Latin America, despite its own isolation due to aggression in Ukraine. The Russian diesel fuel carried by the tanker is necessary for Cuba to operate power plants and provide transport, but the success of the mission remains questionable due to active patrolling by the US Navy. Increased measures by Washington and Europe to detect violating vessels make each such supply extremely risky and expensive for both sides.

Cuba's energy crisis forced organizers to cancel the annual cigar festival15.02.26, 01:17 • 8616 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Nicolas Maduro
Cuba
United States Navy
Mexico
Venezuela
Donald Trump
Europe
United States
Ukraine
Cyprus