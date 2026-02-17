Photo: Reuters

The capital of Cuba is drowning in thousands of tons of waste due to the mass failure of garbage trucks and the inability to purchase spare parts as a result of strict financial restrictions from the United States. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to Havana's municipal services, about 30% of uncollected garbage remains on the city's streets every day, creating unsanitary conditions and threatening outbreaks of infectious diseases in densely populated areas. Cuban authorities state that the American blockade has paralyzed bank transfers, making it impossible to repair imported equipment, which forms the basis of the city's vehicle fleet.

Paralysis of municipal infrastructure and causes of the crisis

Of the more than 100 garbage trucks that are supposed to serve the two-million-strong city, less than half remain in working order due to worn-out engines and a lack of filters.

Photo: Reuters

The Cuban Ministry of Public Works emphasizes that even with available funds, foreign suppliers refuse contracts, fearing secondary US sanctions, which have significantly intensified recently.

The situation is exacerbated by a fuel shortage, which is prioritized for energy supply to hospitals and food production, leaving utilities without the necessary resources.

Political accusations and the search for alternative solutions

Official Havana calls the garbage crisis a direct form of "economic strangulation," the goal of which is to destabilize the social situation on the island. In response to criticism, the US State Department notes that sanctions provide for exceptions for humanitarian needs, but the Cuban side claims that the mechanism for their implementation is too complex and blocked at the level of international banks.

Photo: Reuters

Currently, the municipality is trying to involve agricultural machinery and dump trucks from state construction sites in the cleanup, but these measures are not enough to completely clean the metropolis.

