$43.100.11
51.130.09
ukenru
February 16, 05:19 PM • 10639 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 18497 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 17689 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 29798 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM • 26160 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 46967 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 26082 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 29456 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 35482 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 38189 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
0.8m/s
83%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian delegation leaves for Geneva tonight: what instructions it hasFebruary 16, 02:49 PM • 11519 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 10953 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 10027 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhoto06:54 PM • 4864 views
Ukrainian detained in Croatia with half a million euros hidden in car09:44 PM • 4554 views
Publications
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 10050 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 21643 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 29798 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 46967 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 81773 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Gavin Newsom
Andrej Plenković
Péter Szijjártó
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Washington, D.C.
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorce11:14 PM • 772 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhoto06:54 PM • 4902 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 10975 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musicianFebruary 16, 01:26 PM • 21840 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 28288 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
MIM-104 Patriot
Series

Havana on the verge of ecological catastrophe due to critical waste accumulation and lack of specialized equipment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

Due to the mass breakdown of garbage trucks, the capital of Cuba is on the verge of an ecological catastrophe. This is caused by financial restrictions from the United States and the inability to purchase spare parts.

Havana on the verge of ecological catastrophe due to critical waste accumulation and lack of specialized equipment
Photo: Reuters

The capital of Cuba is drowning in thousands of tons of waste due to the mass failure of garbage trucks and the inability to purchase spare parts as a result of strict financial restrictions from the United States. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to Havana's municipal services, about 30% of uncollected garbage remains on the city's streets every day, creating unsanitary conditions and threatening outbreaks of infectious diseases in densely populated areas. Cuban authorities state that the American blockade has paralyzed bank transfers, making it impossible to repair imported equipment, which forms the basis of the city's vehicle fleet.

Paralysis of municipal infrastructure and causes of the crisis

Of the more than 100 garbage trucks that are supposed to serve the two-million-strong city, less than half remain in working order due to worn-out engines and a lack of filters.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The Cuban Ministry of Public Works emphasizes that even with available funds, foreign suppliers refuse contracts, fearing secondary US sanctions, which have significantly intensified recently.

Cuba for the first time in ten years is completely without oil imports due to the US blockade10.02.26, 01:37 • 51498 views

The situation is exacerbated by a fuel shortage, which is prioritized for energy supply to hospitals and food production, leaving utilities without the necessary resources.

Political accusations and the search for alternative solutions

Official Havana calls the garbage crisis a direct form of "economic strangulation," the goal of which is to destabilize the social situation on the island. In response to criticism, the US State Department notes that sanctions provide for exceptions for humanitarian needs, but the Cuban side claims that the mechanism for their implementation is too complex and blocked at the level of international banks.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Currently, the municipality is trying to involve agricultural machinery and dump trucks from state construction sites in the cleanup, but these measures are not enough to completely clean the metropolis.

Cuba's energy crisis forced organizers to cancel the annual cigar festival15.02.26, 01:17 • 8371 view

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Sanctions
Technology
Energy
Bank card
Electricity
Cuba
United States Department of State
Reuters
United States