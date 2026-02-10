$43.050.09
Cuba for the first time in ten years is completely without oil imports due to the US blockade

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

Cuba has been left without oil imports for the first time in a decade due to the cessation of supplies by Mexico and the tightening of the US blockade. This has caused a critical fuel shortage and a humanitarian crisis on the island.

Cuba for the first time in ten years is completely without oil imports due to the US blockade

Mexico's decision to halt energy supplies to Cuba has caused a critical fuel shortage on the island, which for the first time in decades has recorded zero oil imports. The country's economy is under enormous pressure due to Washington's threats to impose tariffs against supplier states and a naval blockade that has cut off routes for the "shadow fleet." This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Mexico, long a major fuel donor to Havana, has officially ceased shipments under threat of economic sanctions from the Donald Trump administration. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed that supplies have been "suspended," despite her disagreement with such a move due to the humanitarian consequences for Cuban hospitals and schools. The situation worsened after the arrest of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, which effectively stopped the flow of oil from the island's most loyal ally.

Cuba faces jet fuel shortage amid US pressure: airlines informed of inability to refuel09.02.26, 09:06 • 4866 views

According to Bloomberg and Kpler Ltd, oil imports to Cuba reached zero in January 2026, the first such instance since 2015. Increased US control over "dark fleet" vessels, which previously transported sanctioned oil from Russia and Venezuela, has made resource delivery virtually impossible. A naval blockade and the seizure of key tankers, such as the Skipper vessel in December, deprived Havana of several months' worth of supplies.

Humanitarian crisis and energy resource deficit

The lack of imports has triggered a large-scale infrastructure collapse: hours-long queues are forming at Havana's gas stations, and airlines have been warned about the impossibility of refueling on the island for a month.

Air Canada suspends flights to Cuba due to jet fuel shortage on the island09.02.26, 22:30 • 2056 views

This is wrong. They don't have fuel for hospitals or schools. People are suffering.

- stated Claudia Sheinbaum, emphasizing the difficult situation of the civilian population.

Due to the shortage of gasoline, large beach resorts have already begun to close, dealing a blow to the country's tourism industry.

Currently, Cuba faces a shortage of cooking gas, drinking water, and stable electricity supply. The demand for gasoline, which is about 8,200 barrels per day, is only partially met, and the exact volumes of internal reserves are kept secret by the government.

Mexico sent two ships with humanitarian aid and food to Cuba09.02.26, 05:48 • 4756 views

Stepan Haftko

