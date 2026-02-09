Air Canada suspends flights to Cuba due to jet fuel shortage on the island

On Monday, Air Canada announced the suspension of flights to Cuba due to a shortage of aviation fuel on the island, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Canada's largest airline said it made the decision after the Cuban government announced the unavailability of aviation fuel at Cuban airports starting Tuesday.

Cuba is facing a deepening energy crisis amid a blockade of oil supplies to the Caribbean nation by the United States.

Canadian tourism is vital to Cuba's economy. Canada's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Canada is the second largest source of direct investment in Cuba, particularly in the mining and tourism sectors, which have not fully recovered from the downturn caused by the pandemic.

Air Canada said it would send empty flights south in the coming days to pick up about 3,000 passengers and bring them home.

Air Transat and West Jet/Sunwing airlines said they intend to continue flights as planned, despite the announcement of fuel shortages.

Air Canada says the suspension of flights begins on Monday.