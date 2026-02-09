$43.140.00
February 8, 07:59 PM • 12512 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 28003 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 31263 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 31206 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 31337 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 24692 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 16781 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 12940 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
February 7, 08:45 PM • 25134 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 39754 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
Cuba faces jet fuel shortage amid US pressure: airlines informed of inability to refuel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

Cuba is preparing for a shortage of aviation fuel, which will affect international flights, while Nicaragua has closed its borders to Cuban migrants. These events are taking place amid US pressure and an economic crisis on the island.

Cuba faces jet fuel shortage amid US pressure: airlines informed of inability to refuel

Cuba risks losing vital air links as it prepares for an aviation fuel shortage, while an allied country has cut off an important channel for migrant movement amid growing pressure from the US aimed at overthrowing the regime in Havana, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

The communist government has warned international airlines that they will no longer be able to refuel at Havana's main airport for the next month after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on any country supplying oil to Cuba.

A-1 aviation fuel will not be available at José Martí International Airport from Tuesday until March 11, the Federal Civil Aviation Administration announced on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Nicaragua has changed its immigration rules to prohibit Cuban citizens from entering the Central American country without a visa. Almost one in five Cubans has left the island in the last decade amid a deepening economic crisis.

Nicaragua cancels visa-free regime for Cubans, closing migration route to the US

Cuba is served by airlines from the US, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. In previous periods of economic hardship, including after the collapse of the Soviet Union in the 1990s, airlines adjusted schedules to allow refueling in Mexico or the Dominican Republic.

In addition to tourists, who are a critical source of hard currency for the Cuban government, travelers often bring much-needed goods to the cash-strapped island. Food, medicine, and consumer goods are often imported by so-called couriers who load luggage for delivery on commercial flights.

In early January, Washington effectively cut off fuel supplies to Cuba from its main ally Venezuela when it extradited socialist leader Nicolás Maduro to New York for trial on drug terrorism charges.

The Havana government said last week that it is open to negotiations with the US but insists that its one-party system of government is not up for discussion. On Friday evening, it presented crisis measures that included reducing public transport routes, shortening the work week from Monday to Thursday, and moving some university classes online.

Authorities have also begun closing resorts in the country's most important tourism industry, concentrating visitors in fewer hotels in hopes of maximizing foreign revenue during the high season.

The state also intends to accelerate plans to transition to wider use of solar energy. In one year, Cuba's national power grid has experienced half a dozen complete collapses as the situation on the island deteriorated.

On Sunday, Mexico sent two navy ships to the island with more than 800 tons of humanitarian aid, including food and personal hygiene products.

Mexico sent two ships with humanitarian aid and food to Cuba

Julia Shramko

