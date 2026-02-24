Russia wants to occupy the entire Donetsk region by the end of March - Palisa

Russia wants to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk Oblast by the end of March or early April, and also advance as much as possible in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts. This was stated by Deputy Head of the President's Office Pavlo Palisa on the air of a telethon, UNN reports.

His (the enemy's - ed.) plans are obvious. He aims to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk Oblast by the end of March or early April. Also, to advance as much as possible in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts. Plus, he does not abandon his intentions to create a buffer zone along the border in Sumy and Kharkiv Oblasts. If successful, by the end of the year, the enemy will try to develop an offensive to capture or create conditions for the capture of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and subsequently Odesa. As of now, I do not see the enemy's ability to implement these plans in the next six months. - Palisa said.

Recall

Ukraine is experiencing a severe shortage of personnel and weapons in key areas of the front, which creates risks for deterring the Russian offensive. To turn the tide, Kyiv needs to mobilize about 250,000 servicemen.