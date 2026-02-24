$43.300.02
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
06:34 PM • 8326 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
06:23 PM • 7950 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
05:32 PM • 8896 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
04:08 PM • 10791 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
03:23 PM • 12425 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
02:55 PM • 13315 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
February 24, 02:05 PM • 12772 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 23007 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:04 PM • 13488 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Russia wants to occupy the entire Donetsk region by the end of March - Palisa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa stated that Russia aims to reach the administrative borders of the Donetsk region and advance into the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions by the end of March – beginning of April. The enemy also does not abandon its intentions regarding a buffer zone in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

Russia wants to occupy the entire Donetsk region by the end of March - Palisa

Russia wants to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk Oblast by the end of March or early April, and also advance as much as possible in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts. This was stated by Deputy Head of the President's Office Pavlo Palisa on the air of a telethon, UNN reports.

His (the enemy's - ed.) plans are obvious. He aims to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk Oblast by the end of March or early April. Also, to advance as much as possible in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts. Plus, he does not abandon his intentions to create a buffer zone along the border in Sumy and Kharkiv Oblasts. If successful, by the end of the year, the enemy will try to develop an offensive to capture or create conditions for the capture of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and subsequently Odesa. As of now, I do not see the enemy's ability to implement these plans in the next six months.

- Palisa said.

Recall

Ukraine is experiencing a severe shortage of personnel and weapons in key areas of the front, which creates risks for deterring the Russian offensive. To turn the tide, Kyiv needs to mobilize about 250,000 servicemen.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics