US General Aguto embroiled in scandal over alcohol and classified materials after Kyiv visit

$44.080.0650.580.09
ukenru
07:54 AM • 5902 views
Ukraine has received the full package of conditions for EU accession - Prime Minister
March 16, 05:55 PM • 23741 views
A working group has been established in Ukraine to resume airport operations
March 16, 05:43 PM • 44184 views
EU to open technical negotiations on next clusters for Ukraine tomorrow - Marta Kos
Exclusive
March 16, 04:39 PM • 30859 views
Do houseplants purify the air in your home: truth and myths
Exclusive
March 16, 03:36 PM • 32516 views
Is Russia preparing to attack the Baltic states? Experts assess the risks
March 16, 02:52 PM • 29818 views
Fuel market in Ukraine is stable, excitement subsides - Svyrydenko met with representatives of the largest gas station chainsPhoto
Exclusive
March 16, 01:54 PM • 43749 views
How will the US react to Iran's assistance from Russia and China?
March 16, 01:13 PM • 17562 views
EU sanctions nine responsible for Bucha massacre - Russian general on the list
Exclusive
March 16, 11:08 AM • 16622 views
Why patients are asked to sign "waivers of claims" before starting treatment and whether this has legal force - explained by a medical lawyer
March 16, 05:44 AM • 27471 views
"One Battle After Another" Triumphs at the 98th Academy Awards: Full List of WinnersPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+8°
2.1m/s
59%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Europe to pay more for gas due to Middle East war - HSBC forecastMarch 16, 11:37 PM • 5850 views
Ukrzaliznytsia changes routes and cancels a number of suburban trainsMarch 16, 11:58 PM • 17602 views
Teenagers sue Musk's company over pornographic images created by GrokMarch 17, 12:17 AM • 13227 views
Trump asked China to postpone summit with Xi due to war with IranMarch 17, 01:00 AM • 10419 views
IMF concerned about Ukraine's financing due to parliamentary delays06:01 AM • 13467 views
Publications
Diesel and gas sharply increased in price: how fuel station prices changed over the weekMarch 16, 04:16 PM • 29503 views
How will the US react to Iran's assistance from Russia and China?
Exclusive
March 16, 01:54 PM • 43750 views
Easter 2026: who will celebrate earlier - Orthodox or CatholicsPhotoMarch 16, 12:37 PM • 37752 views
Criminal negligence or corrupt interest: why Vladyslav Suvorov does not react to violations at customsMarch 16, 11:53 AM • 39891 views
Largest dog breeds in the worldMarch 16, 10:19 AM • 44930 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Olha Freimut
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Resident Evil Requiem game sets historic sales record for the series06:57 AM • 5628 views
Sean Penn received an Oscar and missed the awards ceremony, choosing Ukraine over the ceremony - MediaMarch 16, 06:56 AM • 37979 views
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner denied sex tape conspiracyMarch 15, 10:00 AM • 48135 views
Reuters investigation reveals Banksy's real nameMarch 14, 12:47 PM • 52114 views
"Zorepad" united legends: Buzhynska and Pavlik presented an unexpected romantic duetVideoMarch 13, 09:04 PM • 57857 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Social network
Financial Times

US General Aguto embroiled in scandal over alcohol and classified materials after Kyiv visit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2656 views

American General Antonio Aguto was injured due to intoxication during his visit to Kyiv. He also left classified maps on a train, which were found by a conductor.

US General Aguto embroiled in scandal over alcohol and classified materials after Kyiv visit

American General Antonio Aguto, who was responsible for coordinating security assistance to Ukraine in 2024, suffered a concussion after excessive alcohol consumption during one of his visits to Kyiv, and left secret maps on a train during another trip. This is stated in the report of the Office of the Inspector General of the US Department of Defense, reports UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the alcohol incident occurred on May 13, 2024, in Kyiv. After a multi-hour dinner, described in the documents as a military event, Aguto, according to eyewitnesses, was in a state of severe intoxication. After that, he fell in his hotel room and hit the back of his head, and the next morning he fell again on the way to the US Embassy, hitting his jaw on concrete. He was later diagnosed with a concussion at the hospital.

The report notes that the general violated the alcohol consumption restrictions established for American military personnel in Ukraine. Aguto himself also admitted that he was intoxicated that evening.

Separately, the report mentions another incident that occurred on April 3-4, 2024, during a trip from Ukraine to Germany via Poland. According to the investigation, Aguto was transporting maps marked Secret in a tube, as their large format prevented them from being packaged in the standard way for classified materials. Upon arrival in Poland, the tube was left on the train. The secret maps could not be found for approximately 24 hours. Later, a Ukrainian train attendant found them in the carriage and handed them over to the US Embassy.

The investigation into Aguto was opened on June 6, 2024, after three anonymous complaints received in late May.

Recall

Antonio Aguto headed the Security Assistance Group-Ukraine, which coordinated security assistance to Ukraine from Wiesbaden, Germany. He left the post on August 5, 2024.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
United States Army
United States Department of Defense
Wiesbaden
Germany
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland