US General Aguto embroiled in scandal over alcohol and classified materials after Kyiv visit

American General Antonio Aguto, who was responsible for coordinating security assistance to Ukraine in 2024, suffered a concussion after excessive alcohol consumption during one of his visits to Kyiv, and left secret maps on a train during another trip. This is stated in the report of the Office of the Inspector General of the US Department of Defense, reports UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the alcohol incident occurred on May 13, 2024, in Kyiv. After a multi-hour dinner, described in the documents as a military event, Aguto, according to eyewitnesses, was in a state of severe intoxication. After that, he fell in his hotel room and hit the back of his head, and the next morning he fell again on the way to the US Embassy, hitting his jaw on concrete. He was later diagnosed with a concussion at the hospital.

The report notes that the general violated the alcohol consumption restrictions established for American military personnel in Ukraine. Aguto himself also admitted that he was intoxicated that evening.

Separately, the report mentions another incident that occurred on April 3-4, 2024, during a trip from Ukraine to Germany via Poland. According to the investigation, Aguto was transporting maps marked Secret in a tube, as their large format prevented them from being packaged in the standard way for classified materials. Upon arrival in Poland, the tube was left on the train. The secret maps could not be found for approximately 24 hours. Later, a Ukrainian train attendant found them in the carriage and handed them over to the US Embassy.

The investigation into Aguto was opened on June 6, 2024, after three anonymous complaints received in late May.

Recall

Antonio Aguto headed the Security Assistance Group-Ukraine, which coordinated security assistance to Ukraine from Wiesbaden, Germany. He left the post on August 5, 2024.