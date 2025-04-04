United States Army

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 5710 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 13481 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 55233 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 197372 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 114059 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 376383 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300998 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212358 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243453 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254737 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

The fourth missing American soldier found dead in Lithuania

The search for the American soldiers who went missing during exercises in Lithuania has ended. Unfortunately, all four were found dead, which is a tragedy for the allies.

News of the World • April 1, 04:49 PM • 23573 views

Three American soldiers, who had previously gone missing, were found dead in Lithuania

The bodies of the soldiers were discovered after an M88 armored recovery vehicle was lifted from a swamp. The search for another missing soldier continues. The President of Lithuania has expressed condolences.

News of the World • March 31, 02:49 PM • 25671 views

Four American soldiers went missing in Lithuania

Four American soldiers went missing during training exercises in Lithuania, near the town of Pabrade. A large-scale search operation has been launched with the participation of Lithuanian and American soldiers.

News of the World • March 26, 04:03 PM • 31338 views

The kremlin insisted on Kellogg's exclusion from negotiations due to his pro-Ukrainian stance

The aggressor asked to remove Trump's special representative Keith Kellogg from negotiations on Ukraine due to his pro-Ukrainian position.

War • March 13, 10:03 PM • 23607 views

Should coordinate Western aid: Commander of the JFO South resigns from his post

Brigadier General Hennadiy Shapovalov is leaving the post of Commander of the Southern Military Command. By the President's decision, he will coordinate security assistance to Ukraine in Wiesbaden.

War • February 4, 08:00 AM • 114210 views

Airplane collides with helicopter in Washington: 14 skaters may be among the victims

An American Eagle plane with 64 passengers collided with an army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan Airport. Among the dead are believed to be 14 skaters.

News of the World • January 30, 02:46 PM • 27542 views

Airplane crash in Washington: last seconds of dispatchers' conversation captured on audio

An American Airlines plane carrying 64 passengers collided with a Black Hawk military helicopter over the Potomac River in Washington, DC. The plane was carrying figure skaters from Russia who were returning from a training camp.

News of the World • January 30, 10:26 AM • 62626 views

Airplane crash in Washington: passenger plane and military helicopter crash into river after collision

An American Airlines plane with 64 passengers and a Black Hawk helicopter with three military personnel collided over Washington, DC. Both aircraft crashed into the Potomac River near Reagan Airport, and a rescue operation is underway.

News of the World • January 30, 04:46 AM • 112974 views

The United States has sent thousands of troops to the border with Mexico

Trump has ordered the redeployment of US troops to the border with Mexico to strengthen security. There are already more than 2,000 troops and 4,500 National Guardsmen on the border to help the Border Patrol.

Politics • January 23, 12:09 AM • 34436 views

A US soldier was killed near Trump's hotel: what is known about the explosion of a Tesla car in Las Vegas

37-year-old Green Beret Special Forces officer Matthew Leavensberger died in a rented Tesla Cybertruck near Trump's hotel in Las Vegas. The incident occurred during his vacation, and the cause of the explosion is under investigation.

News of the World • January 2, 06:59 PM • 32143 views

The Pentagon has successfully tested a new hypersonic weapon

The United States has successfully tested a hypersonic rocket from the Cape Canaveral space station. This is the second successful All Up Round test this year, bringing the technology closer to being transferred to the military.

Technologies • December 13, 11:09 AM • 14750 views

Wants to make a “big splash”: Trump's plans for the first day of his presidency revealed

Donald Trump plans to issue more than 25 executive orders on his first day in office. The orders will concern immigration policy, border control, and the energy sector.

Society • December 12, 12:48 AM • 100768 views

Patriotism, Christianity, and weapons: what Trump's tattoos mean for the US Secretary of Defense

Pete Hegseth, a Fox News host and possible candidate for US Secretary of Defense, is covered with numerous tattoos. Most of them are dedicated to the Christian faith, American patriotism and military service.

News of the World • November 14, 04:10 PM • 21444 views

Europe asks Biden to step up support for Ukraine before Trump arrives - Bloomberg

European leaders call on the Biden administration to provide more weapons and strengthen sanctions against Russia before the end of the presidential term. The EU is preparing for a possible reduction in support for Ukraine under Trump.

War • November 14, 01:09 PM • 28910 views

Trump appoints special forces veteran Mike Waltz as national security adviser

Donald Trump has appointed Congressman Mike Waltz as his National Security Advisor. Waltz has 27 years of experience in the US Special Forces and has worked in the White House and the Pentagon.

News of the World • November 12, 08:15 PM • 19671 views

Fire breaks out at US Army warehouse in South Korea

A fire broke out at a US Army supply warehouse in Busan, which took 4 hours to extinguish. A total of 163 people and 51 pieces of equipment were involved in the firefighting, with no casualties.

News of the World • October 24, 09:27 PM • 20127 views

Ministry of Defense authorizes Buffalo MPV armored engineering vehicle for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has codified and authorized the Buffalo MPV armored personnel carrier for delivery to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This armored vehicle, manufactured using MRAP technology, is considered one of the safest in the world.

War • August 16, 01:10 PM • 26027 views

In the U.S. at the military base crashed the plane: the pilot was killed, there is injured

An AH-64 Apache helicopter crashed at a military base in Alabama. The crash killed 46-year-old flight instructor Daniel Munger and injured the student pilot. An investigation into the incident is underway.

News of the World • August 8, 05:49 AM • 28237 views

Armenia's security sector in focus of US attention: Washington pledges support - Armenpress

The U. S. will support Armenia in improving its security sector. A civilian advisor from the U.S. Army will work at the Armenian Ministry of Defense to help strengthen Armenian-American relations.

Politics • July 23, 06:26 PM • 101705 views