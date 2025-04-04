The search for the American soldiers who went missing during exercises in Lithuania has ended. Unfortunately, all four were found dead, which is a tragedy for the allies.
The bodies of the soldiers were discovered after an M88 armored recovery vehicle was lifted from a swamp. The search for another missing soldier continues. The President of Lithuania has expressed condolences.
Four American soldiers went missing during training exercises in Lithuania, near the town of Pabrade. A large-scale search operation has been launched with the participation of Lithuanian and American soldiers.
The aggressor asked to remove Trump's special representative Keith Kellogg from negotiations on Ukraine due to his pro-Ukrainian position.
Brigadier General Hennadiy Shapovalov is leaving the post of Commander of the Southern Military Command. By the President's decision, he will coordinate security assistance to Ukraine in Wiesbaden.
An American Eagle plane with 64 passengers collided with an army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan Airport. Among the dead are believed to be 14 skaters.
Trump has ordered the redeployment of US troops to the border with Mexico to strengthen security. There are already more than 2,000 troops and 4,500 National Guardsmen on the border to help the Border Patrol.
37-year-old Green Beret Special Forces officer Matthew Leavensberger died in a rented Tesla Cybertruck near Trump's hotel in Las Vegas. The incident occurred during his vacation, and the cause of the explosion is under investigation.
The United States has successfully tested a hypersonic rocket from the Cape Canaveral space station. This is the second successful All Up Round test this year, bringing the technology closer to being transferred to the military.
Donald Trump plans to issue more than 25 executive orders on his first day in office. The orders will concern immigration policy, border control, and the energy sector.
Pete Hegseth, a Fox News host and possible candidate for US Secretary of Defense, is covered with numerous tattoos. Most of them are dedicated to the Christian faith, American patriotism and military service.
European leaders call on the Biden administration to provide more weapons and strengthen sanctions against Russia before the end of the presidential term. The EU is preparing for a possible reduction in support for Ukraine under Trump.
Donald Trump has appointed Congressman Mike Waltz as his National Security Advisor. Waltz has 27 years of experience in the US Special Forces and has worked in the White House and the Pentagon.
A fire broke out at a US Army supply warehouse in Busan, which took 4 hours to extinguish. A total of 163 people and 51 pieces of equipment were involved in the firefighting, with no casualties.
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has codified and authorized the Buffalo MPV armored personnel carrier for delivery to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This armored vehicle, manufactured using MRAP technology, is considered one of the safest in the world.
An AH-64 Apache helicopter crashed at a military base in Alabama. The crash killed 46-year-old flight instructor Daniel Munger and injured the student pilot. An investigation into the incident is underway.
The U. S. will support Armenia in improving its security sector. A civilian advisor from the U.S. Army will work at the Armenian Ministry of Defense to help strengthen Armenian-American relations.