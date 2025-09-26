In Germany, several unknown drones were spotted over Schleswig-Holstein on Friday night. This creates new challenges for NATO, as only the Ukrainian army can train the Alliance's military to counter the new threat, writes UNN with reference to the head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, and NDR.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, commented on the appearance of unknown drones in the German sky, emphasizing that only the Ukrainian army can teach partners how to counter this threat.

For now, the only army in Europe that can teach NATO how to fight Russian UAVs is the Ukrainian one. The Russians, on the other hand, will only teach the armies of China and North Korea.

Kovalenko added that this is also a challenge for the US army, which is also to some extent unlikely to be ready for similar challenges of the new war of the 21st century.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen preparations for the European Political Community summit, and also shared intelligence details regarding drones in the Danish sky.

We discussed preparations for the European Political Community summit, which will take place in Denmark next week. We agreed on meetings with partners, we are preparing for diplomatic work.