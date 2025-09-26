$41.490.08
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watch
Exclusive
02:01 PM • 23566 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
01:31 PM • 14211 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right now
12:45 PM • 15043 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – Telegraph
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 18755 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM • 20450 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
September 26, 09:01 AM • 32705 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South Korea
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 37605 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain health
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 41927 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 28665 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
The Center for Countering Disinformation commented on the appearance of unknown drones in German airspace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1196 views

Unknown drones have been detected over Schleswig-Holstein, posing new challenges for NATO. According to Andriy Kovalenko, the Ukrainian army is the only one in Europe that can teach the Alliance how to counter this threat.

The Center for Countering Disinformation commented on the appearance of unknown drones in German airspace

In Germany, several unknown drones were spotted over Schleswig-Holstein on Friday night. This creates new challenges for NATO, as only the Ukrainian army can train the Alliance's military to counter the new threat, writes UNN with reference to the head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, and NDR.

Details

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, commented on the appearance of unknown drones in the German sky, emphasizing that only the Ukrainian army can teach partners how to counter this threat.

For now, the only army in Europe that can teach NATO how to fight Russian UAVs is the Ukrainian one. The Russians, on the other hand, will only teach the armies of China and North Korea.

- Kovalenko noted.

Kovalenko added that this is also a challenge for the US army, which is also to some extent unlikely to be ready for similar challenges of the new war of the 21st century.

Addition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen preparations for the European Political Community summit, and also shared intelligence details regarding drones in the Danish sky.

We discussed preparations for the European Political Community summit, which will take place in Denmark next week. We agreed on meetings with partners, we are preparing for diplomatic work.

- Zelenskyy reported.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
United States Army
Mette Frederiksen
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
NATO
North Korea
Denmark
Germany
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy