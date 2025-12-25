Himalayan Construction: India Scales Up Military Infrastructure to Deter China

$42.150.05
49.680.05
ukenru
04:14 PM • 5170 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 25715 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM • 27653 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM • 32065 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM • 22480 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 19262 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 14925 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 55239 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 71946 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 33291 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
3.9m/s
76%
760mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 21787 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 14567 views
Ukrainian refugee leaves British college that told her to "learn Russian"December 25, 10:37 AM • 34158 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhoto02:14 PM • 8516 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideo03:24 PM • 5870 views
Publications
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 25727 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 55241 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 40579 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 71948 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 58525 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Charles III
Mykola Leontovych
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Great Britain
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideo04:41 PM • 3298 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideo03:24 PM • 5906 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhoto02:14 PM • 8560 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 14604 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 21824 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Mercedes-Benz Zetros
YouTube

Himalayan Construction: India Scales Up Military Infrastructure to Deter China

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

India is investing hundreds of millions of dollars in a network of roads, tunnels, and airfields along its disputed border with China. This is a response to the bloody clashes of 2020, which exposed the Indian army's logistical vulnerabilities.

Himalayan Construction: India Scales Up Military Infrastructure to Deter China
Photo: WSJ

New Delhi is investing hundreds of millions of dollars in building a network of roads, tunnels, and airfields along the disputed border with China. The intensification of work began after the bloody clashes in 2020 in the Galwan Valley, which revealed critical logistical vulnerabilities of the Indian army. This is reported by WSJ, writes UNN.

Details

A key project is the Zojila Tunnel, costing over $750 million, located at an altitude of 3,500 meters. It is intended to provide year-round connectivity to the Ladakh region, which is usually cut off by snowfalls for six months. The Mudh-Nyoma airbase has also been opened, capable of receiving heavy C-130J transport aircraft, 30 kilometers from the Line of Actual Control.

Photo: WSJ
Photo: WSJ

The budget of India's Border Roads Organization has increased from $280 million in 2020 to $810 million in 2025. During this period, the country's total military spending increased by almost 60%, reaching $80 billion.

Change in defense doctrine

For decades, India avoided building roads in the Himalayas, considering the impassable mountains a natural barrier. However, China's advantage in troop mobility forced New Delhi to reconsider its approach.

It was a striking change in thinking. We realized that we needed to change our approach entirely 

– said Major General Amrit Pal Singh. 

Despite its efforts, India does not aim to fully catch up with Beijing in terms of infrastructure. Former Northern Command chief Lieutenant General Dipendra Singh Hooda emphasized the difficulty of supplying high-altitude posts: "It's a massive logistical exercise that is carried out regularly every year. It has to be carried to that post on someone's shoulder."

Risks of escalation

Analysts note that the expanded presence of both sides in previously unpatrolled areas increases the risk of new conflicts. 

Both sides are moving into areas beyond those they usually patrol. Therefore, the likelihood of these two forces clashing with each other increases 

– noted Rajeshwari Pillai Rajagopalan. 

Himalayan "water bomb": China begins construction of the world's most powerful mountain HPP17.12.25, 22:51 • 13748 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
State budget
Energy
Skirmishes
Electricity
Delhi
India
China