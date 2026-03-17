US urges allies to designate Iran's Revolutionary Guard and Hezbollah as terrorist organizations

The administration of US President Donald Trump has instructed American diplomats abroad to urge allies to officially designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Lebanese group Hezbollah as terrorist organizations. This is stated in an internal US State Department cable, seen by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The document, dated March 16 and signed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, was sent to all US diplomatic and consular missions worldwide. It instructs diplomats to convey this position to allies "at the highest appropriate level" no later than March 20.

US warns of growing threat

The cable notes that governments of various countries must act quickly due to the increased threat of attacks.

Given the increased risk of attack by Iran, its partners, and proxies, all governments must promptly take steps to reduce the ability of Iran and Iran-related terrorist groups to attack our respective countries and citizens. – the document states.

The American side also emphasizes the need to coordinate diplomatic efforts with Israel.

Washington counts on collective pressure

The US believes that joint actions by allies can have a greater effect than individual decisions.

We assess that the Iranian regime is more sensitive to collective action than to unilateral action, and that joint pressure is more likely to compel the regime to change its behavior. – the cable states.

The State Department emphasizes that such steps will help limit Iran's ability to finance and support the activities of its affiliated groups.

President Trump is focused on securing peace in the Middle East. The IRGC, Hezbollah, and other Iranian-backed forces destabilize governments and undermine regional peace. – said a US State Department official.

Trump accused allies of disloyalty over refusal to escort tankers in Strait of Hormuz