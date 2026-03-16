Trump accused allies of disloyalty over refusal to escort tankers in Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump has criticized American allies who rejected his demands to send warships to escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, saying they are not loyal enough to the US after decades of receiving security support, UNN reports.

"Numerous countries have told me they're on their way," Trump said Monday, without naming any.

"Some are very enthusiastic about it, and some are not. Some are countries that we've helped for many, many years. We've protected them from terrible outside sources, and they haven't been so enthusiastic. And the level of enthusiasm matters to me," he continued during an event at the White House.

Trump's allies and China gave evasive answers to the demand regarding the Strait of Hormuz, but the US is working behind the scenes - Media

Trump has tried to persuade other countries to help secure the passage of oil tankers through the disputed waterway, but so far, US allies have either shied away from commitments or directly rejected his demands.

"We have countries where we have 45,000 soldiers, great soldiers, protecting them from danger, and we've done a great job," Trump said. "And when we want to know: 'Do you have mine countermeasures?' — 'Well, I'd rather not get involved, sir.'"

Trump called the potential naval mission "very minor," even as Iran continues to shell tankers.

Trump also said he knew that American allies would not come to the aid of the United States.

"I've been a big critic of protecting countries because I know we'll protect them. And if we ever need help, they won't be there. I just knew that a long time ago," he said.

Kallas responded to Trump's words with a warning to allies regarding the Strait of Hormuz, mentioning Ukraine