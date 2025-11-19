According to a Human Rights Watch report, the Malian army and allied militias killed 31 civilians during raids in the villages of Kamona and Balle. The victims were accused of collaborating with an Al-Qaeda-linked group.
In occupied Mariupol, the number of attacks by stray dogs is increasing; according to the occupiers' estimates, there are at least 10,000 of them. The occupation authorities promised a shelter, but instead, the animals are being shot, which they call "sterilization."
Ukrainian agrarians have sown 6. 4 million hectares of winter crops, which is 97.5% of the projected area. The sowing campaign has already been completed in 9 regions, with Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk among the leaders.
Former officials of the Kyiv Regional State Administration and contractors embezzled over UAH 4. 5 million in budget funds during the construction of a school-kindergarten in the village of Bobrytsia. Six individuals have been notified of suspicion of misappropriating budget funds on an especially large scale.
The Kalmius River in the area of the Pavlopil reservoir has critically shallowed due to the diversion of water by the Russians. This will destroy the hydrological system of the Donetsk region and cause an environmental catastrophe.
Over the past day, 151 combat engagements were recorded on the front line, which is almost a third less than the previous day. The most active combat operations continue in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions.
On Tuesday, November 18, a gas pipeline exploded in the suburbs of Omsk (Russia), causing a large fire. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties, and the cause may have been a gas leak.
Russian troops are increasing pressure on Lyman, trying to bypass the city from the south and east. Ukrainian forces have stabilized the situation by detecting and destroying assault groups, blocking key enemy movement routes.
On the evening of November 17, Russians launched a massive drone attack on Dnipro. Explosions are heard in the city.
A large-scale fire occurred on the territory of a shopping and entertainment center in the Belgorod region. An official from the region reports that the fire started after a UAV attack.
Islamic State militants have claimed the execution of a high-ranking Nigerian army officer captured during an ambush on a military convoy. This occurred after a prolonged shelling of the convoy returning from patrol in Borno State.
Russian troops destroyed the Khrushchev estate in the village of Lyfino, Sumy region, one of the most valuable architectural monuments of the region, overnight. The object, where Taras Shevchenko was a guest, completely lost its unique wooden elements.
The working group on exhumation between Ukraine and Poland held another meeting in Lviv. The head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory, Oleksandr Alfyorov, announced the publication of important results in mid-December.
In the village of Iza, Zakarpattia region, enhanced anti-epidemic measures are being introduced due to the worsening epidemiological situation with viral hepatitis A. The restrictions will be in effect from November 19, 2025, for 60 days, with the operation of catering establishments suspended, mass events prohibited, and schools transitioned to remote learning.
After Russia's night attack on the port of Izmail, gas pumping equipment caught fire on board a Turkish vessel. An operational headquarters is working on site, and no evacuation of the population is required.
