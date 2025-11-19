$42.070.02
48.790.20
ukenru
05:59 AM • 4660 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure: emergency power outages introduced in several regions
05:06 AM • 15469 views
Trump sent a Pentagon delegation to Kyiv to resume peace talks
03:05 AM • 12284 views
Trump administration secretly developing new plan to end war in Ukraine with Russia - Axios
November 18, 10:19 PM • 24944 views
US State Department approves $105 million sale of Patriot equipment to UkrainePhoto
November 18, 07:06 PM • 46931 views
Spain guaranteed Ukraine one billion euros annually and new air defense and economic aid packages – ZelenskyyVideo
November 18, 06:35 PM • 37496 views
Chernyshov was remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 51.6 million
Exclusive
November 18, 02:29 PM • 44082 views
In Odesa, a woman who was littering was tied to a bench with tape: the police reacted
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 59789 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
November 18, 02:05 PM • 26851 views
Spain allocates €1 billion to Ukraine for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
November 18, 12:54 PM • 26537 views
Long-time collaborators with Russian special services: Tusk stated that Ukrainians committed sabotage on Polish railways
Menu
SBU exposed a student recruited by Russia who was making bombs for new terrorist attacks in DniproNovember 18, 09:12 PM • 13713 views
Trump surprised by the duration of the war in Ukraine and has "another deal with Putin"VideoNovember 18, 11:06 PM • 21721 views
Air raid alert declared in Kyiv and several regions due to ballistic missile threatNovember 19, 12:52 AM • 14446 views
The German government will approve a reduction in payments to Ukrainians this week01:42 AM • 15317 views
Russia has scrambled its Tu-95MS strategic bombers02:01 AM • 19269 views
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past managementNovember 18, 02:26 PM • 40570 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 59761 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 103184 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 132324 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 122760 views
UNN Lite
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 18084 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 20136 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 38451 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 40616 views
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 36540 views
Mali army accused of killing 31 villagers during raids – Reuters

According to a Human Rights Watch report, the Malian army and allied militias killed 31 civilians during raids in the villages of Kamona and Balle. The victims were accused of collaborating with an Al-Qaeda-linked group.

News of the World • November 18, 05:48 PM • 2734 views
In Mariupol, stray dogs attack people: Russian occupiers cannot solve the problem - city councilVideo

In occupied Mariupol, the number of attacks by stray dogs is increasing; according to the occupiers' estimates, there are at least 10,000 of them. The occupation authorities promised a shelter, but instead, the animals are being shot, which they call "sterilization."

Society • November 18, 02:50 PM • 5544 views
Winter crop sowing completed in 9 regions, 97% of planned area already sownPhoto

Ukrainian agrarians have sown 6. 4 million hectares of winter crops, which is 97.5% of the projected area. The sowing campaign has already been completed in 9 regions, with Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk among the leaders.

Economy • November 18, 12:31 PM • 2392 views
School-kindergarten construction turned into a business: Kyiv region officials embezzled UAH 4.5 million in budget fundsPhoto

Former officials of the Kyiv Regional State Administration and contractors embezzled over UAH 4. 5 million in budget funds during the construction of a school-kindergarten in the village of Bobrytsia. Six individuals have been notified of suspicion of misappropriating budget funds on an especially large scale.

Crimes and emergencies • November 18, 11:23 AM • 3292 views
RF ecocide in Donbas: Kalmius River in Pavlopil reservoir critically shallow, region on the verge of disasterPhoto

The Kalmius River in the area of the Pavlopil reservoir has critically shallowed due to the diversion of water by the Russians. This will destroy the hydrological system of the Donetsk region and cause an environmental catastrophe.

Society • November 18, 08:30 AM • 4304 views
Number of battles on the front line decreased over the day: updated map from the General StaffPhoto

Over the past day, 151 combat engagements were recorded on the front line, which is almost a third less than the previous day. The most active combat operations continue in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions.

War in Ukraine • November 18, 07:53 AM • 3174 views
Gas pipeline explodes in Omsk suburb: large-scale fire breaks out

On Tuesday, November 18, a gas pipeline exploded in the suburbs of Omsk (Russia), causing a large fire. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties, and the cause may have been a gas leak.

News of the World • November 18, 04:14 AM • 4182 views
The Russian army is increasing pressure on Lyman across the entire grey zone and establishing positions east of Yampil - DeepState

Russian troops are increasing pressure on Lyman, trying to bypass the city from the south and east. Ukrainian forces have stabilized the situation by detecting and destroying assault groups, blocking key enemy movement routes.

War in Ukraine • November 17, 10:20 PM • 3414 views
Dnipro under massive 'Shahed' attack - OVA

On the evening of November 17, Russians launched a massive drone attack on Dnipro. Explosions are heard in the city.

War in Ukraine • November 17, 08:56 PM • 10548 views
A fire broke out in a shopping center in the Belgorod region after a drone attackVideo

A large-scale fire occurred on the territory of a shopping and entertainment center in the Belgorod region. An official from the region reports that the fire started after a UAV attack.

News of the World • November 17, 06:43 PM • 3068 views
Deadly ambush: militants claim execution of captured Nigerian general

Islamic State militants have claimed the execution of a high-ranking Nigerian army officer captured during an ambush on a military convoy. This occurred after a prolonged shelling of the convoy returning from patrol in Borno State.

News of the World • November 17, 06:10 PM • 3716 views
Russia destroyed the Khrushchev estate in Sumy region – a monument associated with ShevchenkoPhoto

Russian troops destroyed the Khrushchev estate in the village of Lyfino, Sumy region, one of the most valuable architectural monuments of the region, overnight. The object, where Taras Shevchenko was a guest, completely lost its unique wooden elements.

Society • November 17, 03:58 PM • 3198 views
Important results in mid-December: Ukraine and Poland held another meeting of the working group on exhumation

The working group on exhumation between Ukraine and Poland held another meeting in Lviv. The head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory, Oleksandr Alfyorov, announced the publication of important results in mid-December.

Politics • November 17, 03:16 PM • 2464 views
Remote learning in schools, closed cafes, and tourist ban: a village in Zakarpattia region introduces strict quarantine due to a repeat outbreak of hepatitis A

In the village of Iza, Zakarpattia region, enhanced anti-epidemic measures are being introduced due to the worsening epidemiological situation with viral hepatitis A. The restrictions will be in effect from November 19, 2025, for 60 days, with the operation of catering establishments suspended, mass events prohibited, and schools transitioned to remote learning.

Society • November 17, 01:34 PM • 5884 views
After the Russian attack on the port of Izmail, gas pumping equipment caught fire on the vessel: an operational headquarters has been deployed, there are no grounds for evacuation

After Russia's night attack on the port of Izmail, gas pumping equipment caught fire on board a Turkish vessel. An operational headquarters is working on site, and no evacuation of the population is required.

War in Ukraine • November 17, 11:52 AM • 2984 views
Russian attack on Odesa region on November 17: village in Romania evacuated due to threat of explosion of liquefied gas vesselVideo

The vessel caught fire in the port of Izmail, Odesa region, after a Russian attack.

War in Ukraine • November 17, 11:32 AM • 3236 views