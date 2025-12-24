$42.100.05
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Chernihiv, Russians attacked energy infrastructure again: tens of thousands of consumers lost power

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

As a result of a Russian strike, a critical energy facility in the Chernihiv district was damaged, leading to power outages for tens of thousands of subscribers. These are not the first strikes on the region; earlier, a UAV crash was recorded within the city, damaging cars and buildings.

In Chernihiv, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure; due to the Russian strike, an important energy facility in the Chernihiv district was damaged, and tens of thousands of subscribers were left without power, reported on Wednesday the head of the Chernihiv OVA Vyacheslav Chaus, the Chernihiv City Council, and Chernihivoblenergo, writes UNN.

There are hits in the region. In particular, in Chernihiv, due to the attack on the energy facility, tens of thousands of subscribers lost power.

- Chaus reported on Telegram.

Chernihivoblenergo also reported:

As a result of the rashist shelling, an important energy facility in the Chernihiv district was damaged. Tens of thousands of subscribers were left without power.


"The enemy continues to attack the energy infrastructure in the city," the Chernihiv City Council also stated after 3 p.m. on December 24. Before that, they also reported "regarding the explosion that Chernihiv residents might have heard around 2 p.m. on December 24 - the energy infrastructure is under attack."

As noted by the oblenergo, "as soon as the security situation allows, energy workers will begin emergency restoration work."

These are not the first enemy strikes on the region today. After 1 p.m., the head of the Chernihiv MVA Dmytro Bryzhynsky reported that "a UAV fall was recorded within the city on the territory of one of the enterprises. As a result of the fall, cars were damaged. There were no casualties among people."

The Chernihiv City Council also clarified "regarding the explosion that Chernihiv residents might have heard approximately at 1 p.m. on December 24: a UAV fell on the territory of one of the enterprises. As a result of the strike, according to preliminary information, the facade and window glazing of the administrative building, the garage premises, eight passenger cars, and a passenger bus were damaged. No information about casualties has been received."

Addition

The day before, on Christmas Eve, as reported by the head of the OVA, Russians attacked Chernihiv and 26 other settlements in the region. They again hit energy and civilian infrastructure. 69 shellings - 161 explosions.

"In the regional center, several explosions occurred yesterday. "Geraniums" hit an energy facility. Half of the city lost power. A little later, an enemy drone hit a 9-story building: apartment buildings and private houses, people's cars were damaged. Previously, no one was injured. An invincibility point has been deployed on the spot. At night, "geraniums" hit two more places in Chernihiv. A utility building and two cars caught fire. Windows in a 5-story building and a school were damaged. At another location, a kindergarten was hit," Chaus said.

According to him, the day before, "geraniums" hit an energy facility in Novhorod-Siverskyi. Part of the settlements were de-energized. In Semenivka, an FPV drone hit a cultural center and a building of a non-operating lyceum. In Pryluky, "geraniums" hit critical infrastructure facilities. At least 30 explosions. Firefighters are working on the spot.

Julia Shramko

