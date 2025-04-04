Russian troops shelled 13 villages in 4 communities in Chernihiv region. More than 60 explosions from artillery, mortars and drones were recorded. There is no information on casualties among the local population.
The Russian army attacked Novhorod-Siversk and Semenivka communities in Chernihiv region, using UAVs, FPV drones and artillery. Eight explosions were recorded, with no casualties among the local population.
Russian troops attacked 8 settlements in two communities in Chernihiv region. Forty-nine attacks using mortars, MLRS, tanks, artillery, and drones were recorded, causing fires in outbuildings.
Russian troops attacked 11 villages in two border communities in Chernihiv region. A total of 77 explosions from mortars, artillery and drones were recorded, with the largest number of explosions being 25 in the area of Khotiyivka.
Between August 1 and September 23, about 50 fires occurred in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district of Chernihiv region due to enemy shelling. The fire destroyed 116 households, 40 hectares of dry grass and 95 hectares of forest floor.
During the day, russian troops attacked Novhorod-Siversk, Semenivka and Snovsk communities. Mortars, artillery, and drones were used, and there is no information on casualties among the local population.
Russian troops attacked Novhorod-Siverska, Semenivska and Snovska communities in Chernihiv region. They used artillery, mortars, FPV drones and drones to drop explosives. No casualties among the local population were reported.
Russian troops attacked Novhorod-Siverska and Semenivska communities in Chernihiv region. There were 59 explosions from artillery, mortars and drones.
The Russian army attacked 8 settlements in 3 border communities in Chernihiv region. They used artillery, FPV drones, and explosives from UAVs, with no casualties among the local population.
Russian troops attacked the border of Chernihiv region. Fifteen explosions were recorded in Novhorod-Siverska and Semenivska communities, using mortars, FPV drones and artillery.
Russian troops attacked Novhorod-Siverska and Semenivska communities in Chernihiv region. Forty-two explosions from mortars, artillery and drones were recorded, with no casualties among the local population.
Russian troops attacked Chernihiv region with mortars, artillery and FPV drones. There were 33 explosions in Novhorod-Siverska, Semenivska and Snova communities, with no civilian casualties.
Russian troops attacked the border of Chernihiv region. 19 explosions were recorded in three communities, using mortars, FPV drones and artillery. There were no casualties among the local population.
Russian troops shelled the border of Chernihiv region with mortars and artillery. Six explosions were recorded in Novhorod-Siverska and Semenivska communities.
Russian troops attacked the border of Chernihiv region, 61 explosions were recorded. Mortars, FPV drones, cannon and rocket artillery were used to fire at settlements in two communities.
russian troops attacked the border of Chernihiv region with mortars and artillery. Thirty-four explosions were recorded in different communities, with no information on casualties.
Russian troops attacked the border area of Chernihiv region. 30 explosions were recorded in Novhorod-Siverska, Semenivska and Snovska communities, with no casualties among the local population.
Russian troops attacked the border areas of Chernihiv region with FPV drones, mortars and artillery. 20 explosions were recorded in Novhorod-Siverska and Semenivska communities, with no civilian casualties.
At night, the enemy struck at the energy infrastructure of Chernihiv region, probably with Shahed drones. During the day, 8 explosions were recorded in the border areas of the region as a result of shelling from grenade launchers and artillery.
Russian troops attacked the border of Chernihiv region with drones, mortars, and artillery, resulting in 25 explosions in four communities.
Russian troops shelled the border of Chernihiv region with mortars and artillery, resulting in 21 explosions.
Russian troops shelled the border area of Chernihiv region with various types of weapons, recording 41 explosions in different localities.
Russian troops shelled the border of Chernihiv region with various types of weapons, 30 explosions were recorded in 3 communities.
Russian troops shelled the border of Chernihiv region with mortars and artillery yesterday, causing 31 explosions, but no casualties were reported.
Russian troops shelled the border of Chernihiv region with mortars, 15 explosions were recorded in the direction of the villages of Hremyach, Leonivka and Bleshnya, no casualties among the local population were reported.
Russian troops attacked the border of Chernihiv region using drones, mortars, and cannon artillery, recording 70 explosions.
russia continues terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure in the border zone of Ukraine, striking various weapons at the Chernihiv region.
Russian occupiers shelled the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions 21 times, resulting in 75 explosions from various weapons.
More than 50 explosions occurred in Chernihiv region as a result of Russian shelling, killing one civilian and damaging a private house.
Russian troops attacked the Chernihiv region border with various weapons, causing 50 explosions and wounding two people.