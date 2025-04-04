Novhorod-Siverskyi

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15340 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27869 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64437 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213285 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122346 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391583 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310444 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213678 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244188 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255079 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
57%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22604 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45029 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131398 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14602 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13867 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131418 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213285 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391583 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254111 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310444 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2850 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13883 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45044 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72022 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57126 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Novhorod-Siverskyi

News by theme

Russian army attacks Chernihiv region with drones, artillery and mortars: more than 60 explosions per day

Russian troops shelled 13 villages in 4 communities in Chernihiv region. More than 60 explosions from artillery, mortars and drones were recorded. There is no information on casualties among the local population.

War • October 12, 08:58 AM • 25488 views

Russian army attacks Chernihiv region with drones and artillery: 8 explosions in 24 hours

The Russian army attacked Novhorod-Siversk and Semenivka communities in Chernihiv region, using UAVs, FPV drones and artillery. Eight explosions were recorded, with no casualties among the local population.

War • October 5, 08:47 AM • 25085 views

Border communities in Chernihiv region attacked by the enemy with MLRS, mortars and FPV drones: outbuildings on fire

Russian troops attacked 8 settlements in two communities in Chernihiv region. Forty-nine attacks using mortars, MLRS, tanks, artillery, and drones were recorded, causing fires in outbuildings.

War • October 2, 07:42 AM • 21989 views

Russians shelled two communities in Chernihiv region, including with rocket artillery: 77 explosions in 24 hours

Russian troops attacked 11 villages in two border communities in Chernihiv region. A total of 77 explosions from mortars, artillery and drones were recorded, with the largest number of explosions being 25 in the area of Khotiyivka.

War • September 26, 11:57 AM • 22803 views

50 fires started in Chernihiv region since August due to Russian shelling - RMA

Between August 1 and September 23, about 50 fires occurred in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district of Chernihiv region due to enemy shelling. The fire destroyed 116 households, 40 hectares of dry grass and 95 hectares of forest floor.

War • September 24, 03:45 PM • 22677 views

russians shelled three border communities in Chernihiv region with mortars, artillery and FPV drones overnight

During the day, russian troops attacked Novhorod-Siversk, Semenivka and Snovsk communities. Mortars, artillery, and drones were used, and there is no information on casualties among the local population.

War • September 24, 08:46 AM • 17980 views

Russian army attacked Chernihiv region with artillery, mortars and drones in 24 hours: 86 explosions

Russian troops attacked Novhorod-Siverska, Semenivska and Snovska communities in Chernihiv region. They used artillery, mortars, FPV drones and drones to drop explosives. No casualties among the local population were reported.

War • September 21, 11:58 AM • 21569 views

Russian army attacks two border communities in Chernihiv region: 59 explosions recorded

Russian troops attacked Novhorod-Siverska and Semenivska communities in Chernihiv region. There were 59 explosions from artillery, mortars and drones.

Society • September 19, 08:09 AM • 20187 views

Russian army attacks Chernihiv region with artillery and drones: 34 “hits” in 24 hours

The Russian army attacked 8 settlements in 3 border communities in Chernihiv region. They used artillery, FPV drones, and explosives from UAVs, with no casualties among the local population.

War • August 19, 08:10 AM • 34697 views

Russian army attacks Chernihiv region with mortars, artillery and FPV drones: 15 explosions in 24 hours

Russian troops attacked the border of Chernihiv region. Fifteen explosions were recorded in Novhorod-Siverska and Semenivska communities, using mortars, FPV drones and artillery.

War • August 12, 08:48 AM • 35155 views

Russian troops attack Chernihiv region with mortars, artillery and drones: 42 explosions in 24 hours

Russian troops attacked Novhorod-Siverska and Semenivska communities in Chernihiv region. Forty-two explosions from mortars, artillery and drones were recorded, with no casualties among the local population.

War • August 10, 08:37 AM • 39339 views

Russian army strikes Chernihiv region with mortars, artillery and FPV drones: 33 explosions recorded

Russian troops attacked Chernihiv region with mortars, artillery and FPV drones. There were 33 explosions in Novhorod-Siverska, Semenivska and Snova communities, with no civilian casualties.

Society • August 5, 06:42 AM • 32220 views

Russian army strikes Chernihiv region with mortars, artillery and FPV drone: 19 explosions in 24 hours

Russian troops attacked the border of Chernihiv region. 19 explosions were recorded in three communities, using mortars, FPV drones and artillery. There were no casualties among the local population.

War • August 2, 06:30 AM • 28119 views

Russia fires on the border of Chernihiv region: 6 explosions in two communities

Russian troops shelled the border of Chernihiv region with mortars and artillery. Six explosions were recorded in Novhorod-Siverska and Semenivska communities.

War • July 30, 06:53 AM • 28053 views

Russian army attacks Chernihiv region with mortars, artillery and FPV drones: 61 explosions in 24 hours

Russian troops attacked the border of Chernihiv region, 61 explosions were recorded. Mortars, FPV drones, cannon and rocket artillery were used to fire at settlements in two communities.

War • July 29, 07:25 AM • 27486 views

Situation in Chernihiv region: enemy strikes at the border with mortars and artillery

russian troops attacked the border of Chernihiv region with mortars and artillery. Thirty-four explosions were recorded in different communities, with no information on casualties.

War • July 26, 06:38 AM • 34212 views

Russian army attacks Chernihiv region with drones, artillery and mortars: 30 explosions per day

Russian troops attacked the border area of Chernihiv region. 30 explosions were recorded in Novhorod-Siverska, Semenivska and Snovska communities, with no casualties among the local population.

War • July 25, 07:33 AM • 23532 views

Russian army attacks Chernihiv region with drones, mortars and artillery: 20 explosions in 24 hours

Russian troops attacked the border areas of Chernihiv region with FPV drones, mortars and artillery. 20 explosions were recorded in Novhorod-Siverska and Semenivska communities, with no civilian casualties.

War • July 23, 06:41 AM • 28913 views

Chernihiv region: Russian army attacks energy facility and shells the border area

At night, the enemy struck at the energy infrastructure of Chernihiv region, probably with Shahed drones. During the day, 8 explosions were recorded in the border areas of the region as a result of shelling from grenade launchers and artillery.

War • July 20, 07:59 AM • 40844 views

Russians attacked Chernihiv region with FPV drones, mortars and artillery: 25 explosions were heard

Russian troops attacked the border of Chernihiv region with drones, mortars, and artillery, resulting in 25 explosions in four communities.

War • July 17, 08:45 AM • 112986 views

Russians attacked Chernihiv region with mortars and artillery: 21 explosions were heard

Russian troops shelled the border of Chernihiv region with mortars and artillery, resulting in 21 explosions.

War • July 13, 08:00 AM • 31469 views

Russian army attacks Chernihiv region's border area with mortars, AGS and drones: 41 explosions

Russian troops shelled the border area of Chernihiv region with various types of weapons, recording 41 explosions in different localities.

War • July 10, 09:02 AM • 32558 views

Russian army attacks Chernihiv region with artillery, mortars and drones: 30 explosions

Russian troops shelled the border of Chernihiv region with various types of weapons, 30 explosions were recorded in 3 communities.

War • July 5, 06:54 AM • 25996 views

Russian army fired mortars and artillery at Chernihiv region: 31 explosions

Russian troops shelled the border of Chernihiv region with mortars and artillery yesterday, causing 31 explosions, but no casualties were reported.

War • June 19, 06:54 AM • 22523 views

Russian army fires mortars at the border of Chernihiv region: 15 explosions

Russian troops shelled the border of Chernihiv region with mortars, 15 explosions were recorded in the direction of the villages of Hremyach, Leonivka and Bleshnya, no casualties among the local population were reported.

War • June 18, 06:43 AM • 31632 views

Russian army attacks Chernihiv region with drones, mortars and artillery: 70 explosions

Russian troops attacked the border of Chernihiv region using drones, mortars, and cannon artillery, recording 70 explosions.

War • June 17, 08:51 AM • 33116 views

russian troops continue shelling civilian areas of Chernihiv region: 33 explosions recorded over the day

russia continues terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure in the border zone of Ukraine, striking various weapons at the Chernihiv region.

War • June 6, 08:45 AM • 38207 views

Russian occupiers shelled the border area of Chernihiv to Sumy region 21 times: 75 explosions

Russian occupiers shelled the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions 21 times, resulting in 75 explosions from various weapons.

War • May 31, 07:00 AM • 23861 views

More than 50 explosions occurred in Chernihiv region over 24 hours due to Russian shelling, one killed

More than 50 explosions occurred in Chernihiv region as a result of Russian shelling, killing one civilian and damaging a private house.

Society • May 29, 07:04 AM • 23987 views

The enemy struck at the border of Chernihiv region: 50 explosions, two wounded

Russian troops attacked the Chernihiv region border with various weapons, causing 50 explosions and wounding two people.

War • May 28, 07:14 AM • 24972 views