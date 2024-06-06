russian troops continue shelling civilian areas of Chernihiv region: 33 explosions recorded over the day

As of June 6, russia continues terrorist attacks on the civilian infrastructure of the border area of Chernihiv region. This is reported on the page "Northern border" of the State Border Service, writes UNN.

The russian occupation army continues to use its own tactics of terror and conducts attacks on numerous civilian targets of our state - the message says.

It is noted that during the day, russian troops launched strikes with various types of weapons on the border of the Chernihiv region. 33 explosions were recorded.

In the Novgorod-Seversk community, 11 explosions were recorded (arrivals, probably from 120 mm mortars, discharges from enemy UAVs and FPV drones) in the direction of the settlement of Gremyach.

In the Semyonovskaya community, 22 explosions were recorded (parishes, probably from 120 mm mortars) in the direction of Karpovichi and Bleshnya localities.

Information about the dead and wounded as a result of shelling among the local population has not been recorded.

