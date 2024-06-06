Russians hit Kherson at night: an inactive construction hypermarket burned

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 27997 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 96312 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142841 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147638 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242745 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172579 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164155 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148127 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221505 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112992 views

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 51036 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 70442 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109164 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 42493 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 76075 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 242745 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221505 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207933 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233893 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220935 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 27997 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 21758 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 27465 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109164 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112242 views
Russians hit Kherson at night: an inactive construction hypermarket burned

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27303 views

Russian troops attacked Kherson at night, causing fires in residential buildings, outbuildings, cars and an inactive construction hypermarket.

Russian troops hit Kherson at night, including in an inactive construction Hypermarket, the state emergency service of Ukraine reported, showing footage from the scene showing the sign "epicenter", writes UNN.

That night, the Russian army tirelessly attacked Kherson. at the same time, 5 fires occurred at different addresses. Three residential buildings, outbuildings, 8 cars and an inactive construction hypermarket were on fire

- reported in the state emergency service in social networks.

Russia's strike on the "epicenter" in Kharkiv: search operations completed29.05.24, 18:16 • 19713 views

To eliminate the consequences of enemy attacks, as noted, all forces and Means were involved.

"Until the very morning, Kherson firefighters extinguished fires, and the enemy continued to shell residential areas of the city," the State Emergency Service said.

In the Kherson region at night shot down 4 "Shaheds", during the last 24 hours in the region there is a dead and 8 wounded05.06.24, 08:27 • 24198 views

Julia Shramko

War
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
khersonKherson
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising