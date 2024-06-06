Russians hit Kherson at night: an inactive construction hypermarket burned

Russian troops hit Kherson at night, including in an inactive construction Hypermarket, the state emergency service of Ukraine reported, showing footage from the scene showing the sign "epicenter", writes UNN.

That night, the Russian army tirelessly attacked Kherson. at the same time, 5 fires occurred at different addresses. Three residential buildings, outbuildings, 8 cars and an inactive construction hypermarket were on fire - reported in the state emergency service in social networks.

Russia's strike on the "epicenter" in Kharkiv: search operations completed

To eliminate the consequences of enemy attacks, as noted, all forces and Means were involved.

"Until the very morning, Kherson firefighters extinguished fires, and the enemy continued to shell residential areas of the city," the State Emergency Service said.

In the Kherson region at night shot down 4 "Shaheds", during the last 24 hours in the region there is a dead and 8 wounded