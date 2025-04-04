F-16 Fighting Falcon

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15996 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29256 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 65030 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214168 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122800 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 392032 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310912 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213794 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244255 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255122 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 23018 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45620 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132088 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 15055 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14354 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132144 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214172 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 392034 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254435 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310914 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3218 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14391 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45663 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72139 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57225 views
News by theme

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

General Cavoli announced the preparation of a new batch of F-16s for Ukraine and the expansion of pilot training. Ukrainian forces are already using F-16s to protect the sky.

War • April 4, 08:18 AM • 147146 views

Zelenskyy on new appointments in the General Staff and Air Force: “Clear deadlines have been set for when the new management structure should deliver more results”

The President of Ukraine announced personnel reshuffles in the military aviation. The new appointments are intended to strengthen defense capabilities and improve the aviation component of the Defense Forces.

War • March 28, 09:55 PM • 19389 views

The Ministry of Defense and the General Staff are creating a separate vertical for the development of aviation - Umerov

A new vertical for the development of aviation will appear in the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Armed Forces. Umerov has already appointed people who will oversee this area and has formed a submission to the Cabinet of Ministers.

War • March 28, 05:53 PM • 38708 views

"We are constantly working on improving our level": F-16 pilot gave an interview to the Air Force's YouTube channel

According to the F-16 pilot, there are almost no points that they cannot cover. Every missile hits the target thanks to careful preparation and the work of intelligence and IT units.

War • March 27, 01:30 AM • 30397 views

Do not help the enemy hunt pilots: the Air Force appealed to Ukrainians

The Air Force urges not to publish videos of aircraft flights. Even short recordings can become intelligence for the enemy and reveal the positions of pilots.

War • March 21, 06:15 PM • 34826 views

Sweden announced when Ukraine will receive long-range radar detection and control aircraft

The Swedish Ministry of Defense stated that the transfer of ASC890 aircraft to Ukraine is proceeding without delays, but the timing depends on the readiness of the F-16s. Sweden is also helping to train Ukrainian pilots.

War • March 21, 04:36 PM • 42736 views

Zelenskyy visited the Crown Prince Regent of Norway: details of the negotiations

Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit the strengthening of cultural ties and support for Grain from Ukraine. Ukraine appreciates Norway's defense and humanitarian support.

Politics • March 20, 06:37 PM • 14800 views

Zelenskyy met with the Prime Minister of Norway: they will talk about F-16s, security and diplomacy with the USA

Zelenskyy and Støre's meeting has begun in Oslo. They will discuss security guarantees, the supply of F-16s, artillery, investments in weapons production and a joint European plan.

War • March 20, 01:40 PM • 11509 views

Ukraine received new F-16s - Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the arrival of new F-16 fighters from partners in Ukraine. The President also denied information about the downing of a fighter jet over Sumy region.

War • March 19, 09:53 PM • 19090 views

Russians claim to have shot down a Ukrainian F-16: the Air Force denied it

Russian z-bloggers spread a fake about the downing of a Ukrainian F-16 over Sumy region. Yuriy Ignat denied this information, noting that the pilots are successfully working on the positions of the occupiers.

War • March 19, 07:58 PM • 17092 views

It will bypass enemy EW systems and perform extremely complex tasks: the Ministry of Defense spoke about the unique Raybird drone

The Ministry of Defense spoke about the Raybird UAV (ACS-3), which overcomes EW and air defense, and conducts reconnaissance from a height of 5. 5 km. It can stay in the sky for up to 28 hours, covering up to 2,500 km.

Technologies • March 19, 10:24 AM • 30274 views

Erdoğan is seeking a meeting with Trump at the White House in late April - Bloomberg

The President of Turkey is working on organizing a meeting with Trump in Washington to strengthen the strategic partnership. Erdoğan called for the lifting of sanctions and the restoration of cooperation on the F-35 and F-16.

News of the World • March 18, 07:59 AM • 11369 views

The President awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to pilot Oleksiy "Moonfish" Mesia

Oleksiy Mes, call sign "Moonfish", died on August 26, 2024, repelling a massive air strike by the enemy. He was one of the first F-16 pilots and destroyed three missiles and UAVs.

War • March 17, 09:18 AM • 64696 views

Portugal is considering expanding aid to Ukraine within the EU and NATO

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Portugal has announced his intention to expand support for Ukraine, coordinating with the EU and NATO. The country is ready to increase assistance in various areas, including the F-16 program.

Politics • March 14, 11:56 AM • 11821 views

Portugal отказался от американских истребителей F-35

Министр обороны Португалии заявил об отказе от американских F-35 из-за непредсказуемости политики США в НАТО. Существуют опасения относительно ограничений на использование и обслуживание самолетов.

News of the World • March 14, 08:45 AM • 14841 views

Zelensky responded to the night attack by the Russian Federation on energy: the first steps towards peace must force Russia to stop such strikes

Russia carried out a massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, launching 70 missiles and 200 drones. For the first time, F-16s and French Mirage-2000s participated in the defense of Ukrainian airspace. Zelensky emphasized that to achieve peace, it is necessary to force Russia to stop strikes on civilian objects.

War • March 7, 10:09 AM • 15968 views

34 out of 67 missiles and 100 out of 194 drones launched by Russia downed over Ukraine: F-16 and Mirage-2000 jointly defended Ukrainian skies for the first time

Russia attacked Ukraine with 261 aerial targets, including missiles and drones. Air defense forces shot down 134 targets, and for the first time, French Mirage-2000 participated in repelling the attack alongside F-16s.

War • March 7, 08:29 AM • 15514 views

Meetings, agreements, and negotiations with partners are being prepared: Zelensky told what the Ukrainian team is working on

The President of Ukraine announced new aid packages from Britain, Norway, Spain and other countries worth billions of dollars. The Baltic and Nordic countries will provide equipment and training for brigade-sized units.

War • February 25, 07:35 PM • 27074 views

Canada to provide Ukraine with 25 more LAV vehicles and F-16 simulators: what else is in the new package

Canada has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which includes 25 LAV 3 infantry fighting vehicles. It will also provide landing systems and 4 F-16 simulators, ammunition, and medical equipment.

Politics • February 24, 10:17 AM • 19569 views

Since the beginning of the day, 107 combat engagements took place in the frontline: occupants are trying to attack in 11 sectors

Since the beginning of the day, 107 military clashes have occurred between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Russian troops. Most attacks were recorded on Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy lost 265 invaders and a significant amount of equipment.

War • February 22, 08:33 PM • 31402 views

Zelenskyy had phone conversations with four European leaders. The Presidential Administration provided details

The President of Ukraine discussed military support and cooperation with the Prime Ministers of the Netherlands, Albania, Britain and Greece. Key topics included the delivery of F-16s, security guarantees and joint European initiatives.

Politics • February 22, 05:43 PM • 41551 views

Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects F-16 deliveries to continue this year

The President of Ukraine had an important conversation with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands on a just end to the war and unity in Europe. The parties discussed military support and expectations for the continuation of F-16 deliveries this year.

War • February 22, 03:18 PM • 31297 views

Belgium postpones delivery of 30 F-16 fighters to Ukraine

Belgium has postponed the delivery of the first of 30 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine until the end of the year due to delays in the delivery of F-35s from the United States. Deliveries will be made gradually over 3-4 years.

War • February 21, 11:35 AM • 104553 views

Taiwan agrees on a multibillion-dollar defense contract with the United States

Taiwan is considering purchasing $7 to $10 billion worth of weapons from the United States. The package should include cruise missiles for coastal defense, HIMARS, and other precision weapons.

News of the World • February 18, 03:38 AM • 31152 views

Greek fighter jets in Ukraine: Le Monde writes about the possibility of F-16 Block 30 deliveries, military sources deny

Le Monde reports on the possible transfer of 32 F-16 Block 30 fighters from Greece to Ukraine, although Greek sources deny this. At the same time, the UK continues to accelerate training of Ukrainian pilots for the F-16.

Politics • February 17, 03:14 PM • 106703 views

Graham: Ukraine should automatically join NATO if Russia invades again

Lindsey Graham proposed Ukraine's automatic accession to NATO in the event of a new Russian invasion. The senator also called for arming Ukraine with F-16s and expressed support for Trump's position on Putin.

War • February 15, 02:07 PM • 26427 views

“Ramstein” under the British chairmanship: new aid packages for Ukraine announced

At a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense, the partners announced new military aid packages. Denmark donated an F-16, while other countries are allocating funds for drones, tanks, and air defense systems.

War • February 14, 12:29 AM • 55949 views
Exclusive

“Experimental weapon” to destroy KABs: what it is and how it works - analyst's explanation

Ukrainian forces have successfully shot down a UAV over Zaporizhzhia using “experimental weapons”. The expert spoke about a comprehensive approach using electronic warfare, air defense and aviation to counter Russian guided bombs.

War • February 11, 08:06 AM • 111394 views

Footage of Ukrainian pilots training in France on Mirage 2000 was shown

The General Staff of the French Armed Forces has published footage of Ukrainian military pilots training on Mirage 2000 fighter jets. This is part of the French armed forces' support program for Ukraine.

Society • February 8, 09:42 AM • 71890 views

Ukraine receives first Mirage 2000 and F-16 fighters - Defense Ministry

The Ukrainian Air Force receives the first French Mirage 2000 and F-16 fighters from the Netherlands. Defense Minister Umerov said that the planes are already in Ukraine and will soon begin combat missions.

War • February 6, 01:56 PM • 56917 views