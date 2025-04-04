F-16 Fighting Falcon

General Cavoli announced the preparation of a new batch of F-16s for Ukraine and the expansion of pilot training. Ukrainian forces are already using F-16s to protect the sky.
The President of Ukraine announced personnel reshuffles in the military aviation. The new appointments are intended to strengthen defense capabilities and improve the aviation component of the Defense Forces.
A new vertical for the development of aviation will appear in the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Armed Forces. Umerov has already appointed people who will oversee this area and has formed a submission to the Cabinet of Ministers.
According to the F-16 pilot, there are almost no points that they cannot cover. Every missile hits the target thanks to careful preparation and the work of intelligence and IT units.
The Air Force urges not to publish videos of aircraft flights. Even short recordings can become intelligence for the enemy and reveal the positions of pilots.
The Swedish Ministry of Defense stated that the transfer of ASC890 aircraft to Ukraine is proceeding without delays, but the timing depends on the readiness of the F-16s. Sweden is also helping to train Ukrainian pilots.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit the strengthening of cultural ties and support for Grain from Ukraine. Ukraine appreciates Norway's defense and humanitarian support.
Zelenskyy and Støre's meeting has begun in Oslo. They will discuss security guarantees, the supply of F-16s, artillery, investments in weapons production and a joint European plan.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the arrival of new F-16 fighters from partners in Ukraine. The President also denied information about the downing of a fighter jet over Sumy region.
Russian z-bloggers spread a fake about the downing of a Ukrainian F-16 over Sumy region. Yuriy Ignat denied this information, noting that the pilots are successfully working on the positions of the occupiers.
The Ministry of Defense spoke about the Raybird UAV (ACS-3), which overcomes EW and air defense, and conducts reconnaissance from a height of 5. 5 km. It can stay in the sky for up to 28 hours, covering up to 2,500 km.
The President of Turkey is working on organizing a meeting with Trump in Washington to strengthen the strategic partnership. Erdoğan called for the lifting of sanctions and the restoration of cooperation on the F-35 and F-16.
Oleksiy Mes, call sign "Moonfish", died on August 26, 2024, repelling a massive air strike by the enemy. He was one of the first F-16 pilots and destroyed three missiles and UAVs.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Portugal has announced his intention to expand support for Ukraine, coordinating with the EU and NATO. The country is ready to increase assistance in various areas, including the F-16 program.
Министр обороны Португалии заявил об отказе от американских F-35 из-за непредсказуемости политики США в НАТО. Существуют опасения относительно ограничений на использование и обслуживание самолетов.
Russia carried out a massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, launching 70 missiles and 200 drones. For the first time, F-16s and French Mirage-2000s participated in the defense of Ukrainian airspace. Zelensky emphasized that to achieve peace, it is necessary to force Russia to stop strikes on civilian objects.
Russia attacked Ukraine with 261 aerial targets, including missiles and drones. Air defense forces shot down 134 targets, and for the first time, French Mirage-2000 participated in repelling the attack alongside F-16s.
The President of Ukraine announced new aid packages from Britain, Norway, Spain and other countries worth billions of dollars. The Baltic and Nordic countries will provide equipment and training for brigade-sized units.
Canada has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which includes 25 LAV 3 infantry fighting vehicles. It will also provide landing systems and 4 F-16 simulators, ammunition, and medical equipment.
Since the beginning of the day, 107 military clashes have occurred between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Russian troops. Most attacks were recorded on Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy lost 265 invaders and a significant amount of equipment.
The President of Ukraine discussed military support and cooperation with the Prime Ministers of the Netherlands, Albania, Britain and Greece. Key topics included the delivery of F-16s, security guarantees and joint European initiatives.
The President of Ukraine had an important conversation with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands on a just end to the war and unity in Europe. The parties discussed military support and expectations for the continuation of F-16 deliveries this year.
Belgium has postponed the delivery of the first of 30 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine until the end of the year due to delays in the delivery of F-35s from the United States. Deliveries will be made gradually over 3-4 years.
Taiwan is considering purchasing $7 to $10 billion worth of weapons from the United States. The package should include cruise missiles for coastal defense, HIMARS, and other precision weapons.
Le Monde reports on the possible transfer of 32 F-16 Block 30 fighters from Greece to Ukraine, although Greek sources deny this. At the same time, the UK continues to accelerate training of Ukrainian pilots for the F-16.
Lindsey Graham proposed Ukraine's automatic accession to NATO in the event of a new Russian invasion. The senator also called for arming Ukraine with F-16s and expressed support for Trump's position on Putin.
At a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense, the partners announced new military aid packages. Denmark donated an F-16, while other countries are allocating funds for drones, tanks, and air defense systems.
Ukrainian forces have successfully shot down a UAV over Zaporizhzhia using “experimental weapons”. The expert spoke about a comprehensive approach using electronic warfare, air defense and aviation to counter Russian guided bombs.
The General Staff of the French Armed Forces has published footage of Ukrainian military pilots training on Mirage 2000 fighter jets. This is part of the French armed forces' support program for Ukraine.
The Ukrainian Air Force receives the first French Mirage 2000 and F-16 fighters from the Netherlands. Defense Minister Umerov said that the planes are already in Ukraine and will soon begin combat missions.