We are counting on 150 Gripen aircraft for Ukraine, and the first ones should appear next year - Zelenskyy

Ukraine expects to receive 150 JAS 39 Gripen aircraft, as they are not part of Ukraine's security guarantees. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Together with Sweden, Ukraine will significantly increase its combat aviation. This is an ambitious task that must be accomplished. Now is truly a historic step. The agreement with Sweden on Gripen combat aircraft is a good choice. It is a strong aviation platform and well-suited for Ukrainian conditions. The Gripen can perform tasks in difficult conditions, use various runways at dozens of operational airfields, which is very important in current conditions. Another advantage is the economic component. The aircraft is one of the cheapest to operate in its class," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that the combat characteristics of Gripen aircraft are not inferior to F-16s, and the range of weapons includes various air-launched munitions that are in service with NATO countries.

"We expect 150 such aircraft for Ukraine. And the first ones should appear next year. Gripen for Ukraine. This is part of our security guarantees. Such air forces will be able to protect our sky 100%, and there has not yet been such a large-scale agreement on combat aviation for Ukraine. Historic achievements. We are working to fully implement it," Zelenskyy added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson signed a letter of intent on cooperation in the field of air capabilities development between the countries. Within the framework of the future agreement, Ukraine will be able to purchase up to 150 JAS 39 Gripen aircraft in the E modification.