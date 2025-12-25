Humans have significantly more senses than previously thought - scientists

$42.100.05
49.640.15
ukenru
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 18605 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 25772 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 17982 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 25512 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 31816 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM • 19487 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 20680 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 36063 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 51713 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 71313 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−11°
1.8m/s
78%
766mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy to Pope: Russia not only rejected the Christmas truce proposal but also struck the Ukrainian energy systemDecember 24, 03:50 PM • 3072 views
On Christmas Eve, Russia struck a cemetery and the Alley of Heroes in Cherkasy - mayorVideoDecember 24, 04:24 PM • 5812 views
Money for results: US invests $2.3 billion in African healthcare under new rulesDecember 24, 04:55 PM • 2962 views
"Kupiansk is f***ed": Russian war correspondents admitted the loss of the city despite Putin's statementsDecember 24, 05:26 PM • 9182 views
US Coast Guard unable to seize Venezuelan tanker due to lack of special forces – ReutersDecember 24, 05:51 PM • 3498 views
Publications
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 18605 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 16906 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 25772 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 25512 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 31816 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Frank-Walter Steinmeier
Emmanuel Macron
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
China
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 12068 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 23582 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 11818 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 37457 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 33519 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Washington Post
The Guardian

Humans have significantly more senses than previously thought - scientists

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

Modern research shows that humans may have between 22 and 33 senses, not five, as Aristotle believed. Almost all of our experiences are multisensory, where senses arise simultaneously, influencing each other.

Humans have significantly more senses than previously thought - scientists

Humans have significantly more senses than previously thought. The Conversation writes about this, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that, stuck in front of screens, we often ignore our senses, except for hearing and sight. And yet they are always working. When we are more attentive, we feel the rough and smooth surfaces of objects, the stiffness in our shoulders, the softness of bread. In the morning, we can feel the tingling of toothpaste, hear and feel the stream of water in the shower, smell the shampoo, and later – the aroma of freshly brewed coffee.

Aristotle told us there were five senses. But he also told us the world was made of five elements, and we no longer believe that. And modern research shows that we may actually have dozens of senses

- the article says.

It is indicated that almost all of our experience is multisensory. We do not see, hear, smell, and touch separately. Senses arise simultaneously in a single perception of the surrounding world and ourselves. What we feel affects what we see, and what we see affects what we hear.

Different shampoo scents can affect how you perceive hair texture. For example, the scent of rose makes hair silky. Scents in fat-free yogurts can make them taste richer and thicker without adding more emulsifiers. The perception of smells in the mouth, rising to the nasal passage, is changed by the viscosity of the liquids we consume

- the publication writes.

Scientists closer to treating memory loss: what helped "rejuvenate" the brain24.10.25, 12:47 • 4602 views

According to Professor Charles Spence from the Crossmodal Laboratory in Oxford, there are between 22 and 33 senses. These include proprioception, which allows us to know where our limbs are without looking at them. Our sense of balance relies on the vestibular system of the ear canals, as well as on vision and proprioception.

Another example is interoception, through which we feel changes in our own body, such as a slight increase in heart rate and hunger. We also have a sense of our own will when we move our limbs: a feeling that can disappear in patients who have had a stroke, and sometimes they even believe that someone else is moving their hand

- says the expert.

Traditional senses also turn out to be more complex than they seem. For example, touch includes not only skin contact, but also pain, temperature, itching, and pressure. Taste is a combination of signals from tongue receptors, smell, and touch. That is why fruit flavors cannot be reduced to a simple combination of sweet, sour, or bitter: we do not have "raspberry receptors," and the perception of such flavors is largely formed by smell.

Vision is affected by our vestibular system. When you are on board an airplane on the ground, look down into the cabin. Look again when you are ascending. It will "seem" to you as if the front of the cabin is higher than it actually is, although optically everything is in the same relation to you as on the ground. What you "see" is the combined effect of vision and your ear canals, which tells you that you are moving backward

- the publication writes.

The authors conclude that human senses are not a set of separate "channels," and suggest that the next time you go outside or enjoy a meal, take a moment to appreciate how your senses work together.

Recall

Scientists at Cambridge University found that the human brain goes through five key phases of development, with adolescence lasting until age 32.

Scientists have discovered a way to curb anxiety by influencing brain neurons15.11.25, 07:29 • 12294 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyHealth