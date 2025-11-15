Scientists have discovered a way to curb anxiety by influencing brain neurons

Anxiety disorder is the most common mental health disorder in the world, affecting approximately 360 million people. Now, scientists seem to have found a way to curb anxiety. This is reported by Science Alert, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that researchers from the Spanish National Research Council and the Miguel Hernández University of Elche (CSIC-UMH) were able to "restore balance" to just a few neurons in the brain's amygdala — the area responsible for decision-making, memories, and emotions.

This eliminated anxiety, depression, and social problems in mice, restoring their normal behavior.

According to the publication, the balance was restored using the GRIK4 gene, which plays a key role in signal transmission in the brain. When GRIK4 is overexpressed, the GluK4 protein is produced, which stimulates anxious behavior. Mice with excess GluK4 avoided open spaces, had problems communicating, showed signs of depression, and had difficulty recognizing objects.

Using gene editing, scientists removed excess copies of GRIK4, which eliminated anxiety, depressive symptoms, and social impairments in mice.

This simple change was enough to reverse anxiety-related behaviors and social interaction deficits, which is striking - said neurobiologist Alvaro Garcia.

Scientists also identified a specific type of neuron in the amygdala that is responsible for anxiety. Restoring these neurons to a normal state restored typical animal behavior.

However, problems with object recognition remained, indicating that reduced GRIK4 expression did not affect other parts of the brain damaged by anxiety disorder.

Recall

Researchers have discovered the mechanism by which prolonged stress affects memory and anxiety. Experiments on mice showed how stress impairs the ability to distinguish between neutral and negative events.

Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system