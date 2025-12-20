Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine

As of the morning of December 20, consumers in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Donetsk, and Odesa regions were without power due to Russian attacks. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

The occupiers also targeted employees of one of the thermal power plants in the border area. There were no casualties.

Emergency restoration work is ongoing. Energy workers are doing everything possible to power all subscribers as soon as possible. - stated the Ministry of Energy.

Hourly shutdown schedules are being applied in all regions of Ukraine today. Also, power limitation schedules for industrial consumers and businesses continue to be in effect in all regions of Ukraine. - added the Ministry of Energy.

On the evening of December 19, Russian troops launched an attack on Mykolaiv and the region. As a result of the attack, part of the city and individual settlements in the region were left without electricity.