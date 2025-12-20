$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
09:25 AM • 454 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
08:51 AM • 818 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
07:13 AM • 4528 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
December 20, 12:12 AM • 17408 views
Zelenskyy: Japan to provide Ukraine with additional financial support of $6 billion
December 19, 11:26 PM • 32040 views
"Russians are getting more and more numerous, it's getting harder and harder" - Zelenskyy revealed details of his trip to Kupyansk
December 19, 10:10 PM • 24585 views
Ukraine's meeting with American and European partners concluded in the US - Umerov
December 19, 03:48 PM • 30543 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
December 19, 03:34 PM • 39599 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 30836 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 60465 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2m/s
94%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine's energy system in worst state since September 2024 - IAEADecember 20, 12:26 AM • 7944 views
Polish President presented Zelenskyy with a two-volume set of "Documents of the Volyn Crime"December 20, 12:53 AM • 14062 views
Trump called Operation "Hawk Strike" in Syria a response to the death of US troopsPhotoDecember 20, 01:09 AM • 21724 views
Russian agent detained for attempting to set up video traps on Dnipro highways to monitor the Armed Forces of UkraineDecember 20, 02:33 AM • 8546 views
Putin's special envoy went to the US for talks on Ukraine05:57 AM • 6454 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 60479 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 39932 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 48505 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 42975 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 68240 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Karol Nawrocki
Rustem Umerov
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Crimea
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 18894 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 66166 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 47616 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 45356 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 51435 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
Sukhoi Su-27
S-400 missile system

Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 856 views

On the morning of December 20, due to Russian attacks, consumers in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Donetsk, and Odesa regions were left without power. The occupiers also targeted employees of one of the border thermal power plants, but there were no casualties.

Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine

As of the morning of December 20, consumers in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Donetsk, and Odesa regions were without power due to Russian attacks. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Details

The occupiers also targeted employees of one of the thermal power plants in the border area. There were no casualties.

Emergency restoration work is ongoing. Energy workers are doing everything possible to power all subscribers as soon as possible.

- stated the Ministry of Energy.

In addition, hourly shutdown schedules are being applied in all regions of Ukraine today. Also, power limitation schedules for industrial consumers and businesses continue to be in effect in all regions of Ukraine.

Hourly shutdown schedules are being applied in all regions of Ukraine today. Also, power limitation schedules for industrial consumers and businesses continue to be in effect in all regions of Ukraine.

- added the Ministry of Energy.

Recall

On the evening of December 19, Russian troops launched an attack on Mykolaiv and the region. As a result of the attack, part of the city and individual settlements in the region were left without electricity.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Donetsk Oblast
Mykolaiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Mykolaiv