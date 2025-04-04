$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15850 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28974 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64915 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213999 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122712 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391974 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310843 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213766 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244233 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255111 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Tragic road accident in Kharkiv: driver killed, child seriously injured

On April 3, a traffic accident occurred in Kharkiv: a JEEP Cherokee and a Renault collided. The 72-year-old Renault driver died, and a boy of 12-14 years old is in serious condition in the hospital.

Crimes and emergencies • April 3, 05:30 PM • 12702 views

In Mykolaiv, a minibus ran over a girl on a pedestrian crossing: the driver has been detained and notified of suspicion

In Mykolaiv, a minibus driver hit a 12-year-old girl on a pedestrian crossing. He has been detained and notified of suspicion, he faces up to 8 years in prison.

Society • April 3, 12:16 PM • 8498 views

Support centers for families of prisoners and missing persons opened in Ukraine: where and how they work

Support centers for families of prisoners of war and missing persons have started operating in Ukraine. Assistance will be provided by regional representatives and other specialists.

Society • April 3, 07:18 AM • 5850 views
Exclusive

"These are my losses that no one has compensated": Small pharmacies are suffering from the revaluation of the TOP 100 drugs

The owner of pharmacies in Kherson and Mykolaiv reports losses due to the revaluation of drugs from the TOP 100. New rules have led to financial problems for small pharmacy businesses.

Economy • March 31, 03:02 PM • 196772 views

Kim declared four apartments in Mykolaiv and over 1.7 million in salary

The head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Kim, declared over UAH 1. 7 million in salary for the year, a Mercedes-Benz for $149,000, several apartments, and significant cash savings.

Economy • March 31, 12:16 PM • 44546 views

Ukrainians have been warned about a dust storm in two regions

Today, March 29, gusts of wind up to 20 m/s are expected in many regions of Ukraine. A dust storm has been declared in the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

Society • March 29, 02:38 PM • 35346 views

Ukraine is completing the heating season and has already started preparing for the next one - Deputy Prime Minister

The heating season is ending in Ukraine. The government is starting preparations for the next winter, restoring infrastructure and modernizing heating networks.

Economy • March 29, 12:10 PM • 149228 views

Zelensky: the agreement on silence at sea should cover Odesa and Mykolaiv

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the agreement on silence should extend to port infrastructure and the cities where it is located, including Odesa and Mykolaiv. Monitoring can be carried out by the USA, Turkey, and other countries.

War • March 28, 06:47 PM • 42989 views

In the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, propagandist Anna Prokofyeva of "Pervyi Kanal" was eliminated: what is known

Propagandist Anna Prokofyeva died while performing a task, having been blown up by a mine in the Belgorod region. Cameraman Dmitry Volkov was seriously injured and hospitalized.

War • March 26, 12:10 PM • 31640 views

Mykolaiv, following Kherson, is ending the heating season

The heating season has officially ended in Mykolaiv, as in Kherson. However, heat will continue to be supplied to hospitals, maternity hospitals, preschool educational institutions and outpatient clinics.

Society • March 24, 10:48 AM • 39453 views

Due to the war, many water supply systems have been destroyed, there are plans to monitor water resources - minister

There are problems with water resources in Ukraine, especially due to the war. To account for water, monitoring will be introduced according to European standards, the first pilot project is already being implemented in Zakarpattia.

War • March 22, 10:39 AM • 35678 views

In the Mykolaiv region, a burial site from the 6th-5th centuries BC was discovered during the construction of fortifications

Soldiers of the 123rd Territorial Defense Brigade in the Mykolaiv region discovered an archaic burial ground from the 6th-5th centuries BC during the construction of fortifications. An Ionian amphora, a Corinthian oinochoe, and bone remains were found.

Society • March 16, 12:15 PM • 27216 views

Mykolaiv was covered in smoke: reeds were burning outside the city

In Mykolaiv, the mayor announced the spread of smoke due to reeds burning outside the city. Rescuers are trying to prevent the fire from spreading to residential areas.

Crimes and emergencies • March 13, 05:48 PM • 14504 views

Preparation for the new heating season: expert names critical cities

The energy expert named the cities where the heating situation is most critical due to damaged infrastructure. Kryvyi Rih, Kharkiv, Odesa, and Mykolaiv require immediate preparation for the next heating season.

Society • March 11, 03:08 PM • 24072 views

In Mykolaiv, law enforcement prevented a terrorist attack near the police department

A 19-year-old girl was detained while attempting to plant explosives near the regional police department in Mykolaiv. According to the Security Service of Ukraine, the attack was planned for March 7, 2025, at the behest of the occupiers.

Crimes and emergencies • March 11, 08:22 AM • 14227 views

The Russian Federation attacks Ukraine with "Shaheds": explosions were heard in the Zaporizhzhia region

Russian troops launched strike drones over the territory of Ukraine on the evening of March 8. Drones were recorded in the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions.

War • March 8, 07:22 PM • 35003 views

Children in Mykolaiv region subjected to cruel treatment: no medical care and tied up with straps in children's institutions

In a rehabilitation center in Mykolaiv region, cruel treatment of children has been discovered, including the restraint of infants with straps. Inadequate living conditions and lack of medical assistance have also been recorded in other children's institutions.

Society • March 3, 04:13 PM • 19207 views

Law enforcers prevent terrorist attack in Zhytomyr: 16-year-old Russian agent detained

The SBU detained a teenager who, on the instructions of Russia, planned to detonate improvised explosives on the Alley of Glory to Heroes. The Russians intended to remotely activate the explosive device together with the perpetrator.

War • February 28, 05:03 PM • 31340 views

Court in Mykolaiv imposes pre-trial restraint on military who threw a grenade on the territory of the shopping center

A drunken serviceman threw an F-1 grenade on the territory of the TCC, damaging two service vehicles. The court imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention without bail.

Society • February 28, 03:24 PM • 27230 views

Denmark allocates more than a billion hryvnias for the restoration of Mykolaiv region: what will the funds be used for

Denmark will provide €26 million to rebuild Mykolaiv region. The funds will be used to rebuild schools, modernize the energy sector, purchase trolleybuses, and demine the area.

Society • February 28, 02:53 PM • 28059 views

Russian night attack on Mykolaiv damage an industrial enterprise: consequences were shown

Russian forces attacked Mykolaiv with Shahed drones, damaging an industrial enterprise. Air defense shot down 5 drones, a cargo van was burned on the territory of the enterprise and a warehouse was damaged.

War • February 28, 06:58 AM • 24376 views

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

A warehouse in Mykolaiv was partially destroyed and a car caught fire as a result of a drone crash. Rescuers are working at the scene, and there is no information about any injuries.

Society • February 27, 11:47 PM • 91099 views

In Mykolaiv, unknown persons desecrate a memorial plaque to a fallen National Guard soldier

Unidentified persons poured paint on the memorial plaque of fallen soldier Yevhen Loginov in the Liski neighborhood. Police opened a criminal investigation under the article “Hooliganism” and are looking for witnesses to the incident.

Crimes and emergencies • February 25, 05:12 PM • 27021 views

An explosion occurred in Marseille near the Russian consulate: what is known

In Marseille, France, an explosion occurred at about 8 a. m. near the Russian consulate on Avenue Ambroise-Paré. Thirty firefighters and police are working at the scene.

News of the World • February 24, 08:17 AM • 22685 views

Russia continues its attempts to destroy Ukraine's gas infrastructure and hits the energy sector: Shmyhal told what is happening in the south

Russians are deliberately attacking Ukraine's gas production and energy facilities in an attempt to cause a humanitarian catastrophe. Following the latest attacks in the south of the country, power engineers have been restoring heat supply in Mykolaiv and Odesa around the clock.

War • February 21, 11:08 AM • 36632 views

Explosion in Odesa: an unknown object detonated, three cars damaged

An unknown object exploded in Odesa, damaging three cars. Explosive experts and investigators are working at the scene, no one was injured.

Crimes and emergencies • February 20, 03:52 PM • 35534 views

Attempt to blow up veteran law enforcement officer: SBU prevents terrorist attack in Dnipro

In Dnipro, the SBU detained three agents of enemy special services who tried to blow up a veteran law enforcement officer. The attackers planted an improvised explosive device near the victim's garage but were detained red-handed.

War • February 20, 08:47 AM • 33601 views

Russian attack on CHP plant in Mykolaiv leaves 44 houses without heating

Due to the Russian shelling of a thermal power plant in Mykolaiv, a breakdown occurred in the heat supply system. 44 residential buildings on 10 streets of the city were left without heating, and restoration work is underway.

Society • February 20, 08:40 AM • 24308 views

Deadly terrorist attack in Mykolaiv: court arrests four underage lyceum students

Four minors are taken into custody for preparing a terrorist attack in Mykolaiv on February 14. The teenagers manufactured explosives on the order of the Russian Federation, killing 4 people and injuring 7.

War • February 19, 10:15 AM • 108612 views

A terrorist attack in the center of Mykolaiv on February 14 was prepared by order of Russia: 4 enemy agents detained

The SBU detained 4 teenagers who made explosives for the February 14 terrorist attack in Mykolaiv. The explosion killed 4 people and injured 7.

War • February 19, 08:37 AM • 80437 views