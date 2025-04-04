On April 3, a traffic accident occurred in Kharkiv: a JEEP Cherokee and a Renault collided. The 72-year-old Renault driver died, and a boy of 12-14 years old is in serious condition in the hospital.
In Mykolaiv, a minibus driver hit a 12-year-old girl on a pedestrian crossing. He has been detained and notified of suspicion, he faces up to 8 years in prison.
Support centers for families of prisoners of war and missing persons have started operating in Ukraine. Assistance will be provided by regional representatives and other specialists.
The owner of pharmacies in Kherson and Mykolaiv reports losses due to the revaluation of drugs from the TOP 100. New rules have led to financial problems for small pharmacy businesses.
The head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Kim, declared over UAH 1. 7 million in salary for the year, a Mercedes-Benz for $149,000, several apartments, and significant cash savings.
Today, March 29, gusts of wind up to 20 m/s are expected in many regions of Ukraine. A dust storm has been declared in the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.
The heating season is ending in Ukraine. The government is starting preparations for the next winter, restoring infrastructure and modernizing heating networks.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the agreement on silence should extend to port infrastructure and the cities where it is located, including Odesa and Mykolaiv. Monitoring can be carried out by the USA, Turkey, and other countries.
Propagandist Anna Prokofyeva died while performing a task, having been blown up by a mine in the Belgorod region. Cameraman Dmitry Volkov was seriously injured and hospitalized.
The heating season has officially ended in Mykolaiv, as in Kherson. However, heat will continue to be supplied to hospitals, maternity hospitals, preschool educational institutions and outpatient clinics.
There are problems with water resources in Ukraine, especially due to the war. To account for water, monitoring will be introduced according to European standards, the first pilot project is already being implemented in Zakarpattia.
Soldiers of the 123rd Territorial Defense Brigade in the Mykolaiv region discovered an archaic burial ground from the 6th-5th centuries BC during the construction of fortifications. An Ionian amphora, a Corinthian oinochoe, and bone remains were found.
In Mykolaiv, the mayor announced the spread of smoke due to reeds burning outside the city. Rescuers are trying to prevent the fire from spreading to residential areas.
The energy expert named the cities where the heating situation is most critical due to damaged infrastructure. Kryvyi Rih, Kharkiv, Odesa, and Mykolaiv require immediate preparation for the next heating season.
A 19-year-old girl was detained while attempting to plant explosives near the regional police department in Mykolaiv. According to the Security Service of Ukraine, the attack was planned for March 7, 2025, at the behest of the occupiers.
Russian troops launched strike drones over the territory of Ukraine on the evening of March 8. Drones were recorded in the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions.
In a rehabilitation center in Mykolaiv region, cruel treatment of children has been discovered, including the restraint of infants with straps. Inadequate living conditions and lack of medical assistance have also been recorded in other children's institutions.
The SBU detained a teenager who, on the instructions of Russia, planned to detonate improvised explosives on the Alley of Glory to Heroes. The Russians intended to remotely activate the explosive device together with the perpetrator.
A drunken serviceman threw an F-1 grenade on the territory of the TCC, damaging two service vehicles. The court imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention without bail.
Denmark will provide €26 million to rebuild Mykolaiv region. The funds will be used to rebuild schools, modernize the energy sector, purchase trolleybuses, and demine the area.
Russian forces attacked Mykolaiv with Shahed drones, damaging an industrial enterprise. Air defense shot down 5 drones, a cargo van was burned on the territory of the enterprise and a warehouse was damaged.
A warehouse in Mykolaiv was partially destroyed and a car caught fire as a result of a drone crash. Rescuers are working at the scene, and there is no information about any injuries.
Unidentified persons poured paint on the memorial plaque of fallen soldier Yevhen Loginov in the Liski neighborhood. Police opened a criminal investigation under the article “Hooliganism” and are looking for witnesses to the incident.
In Marseille, France, an explosion occurred at about 8 a. m. near the Russian consulate on Avenue Ambroise-Paré. Thirty firefighters and police are working at the scene.
Russians are deliberately attacking Ukraine's gas production and energy facilities in an attempt to cause a humanitarian catastrophe. Following the latest attacks in the south of the country, power engineers have been restoring heat supply in Mykolaiv and Odesa around the clock.
An unknown object exploded in Odesa, damaging three cars. Explosive experts and investigators are working at the scene, no one was injured.
In Dnipro, the SBU detained three agents of enemy special services who tried to blow up a veteran law enforcement officer. The attackers planted an improvised explosive device near the victim's garage but were detained red-handed.
Due to the Russian shelling of a thermal power plant in Mykolaiv, a breakdown occurred in the heat supply system. 44 residential buildings on 10 streets of the city were left without heating, and restoration work is underway.
Four minors are taken into custody for preparing a terrorist attack in Mykolaiv on February 14. The teenagers manufactured explosives on the order of the Russian Federation, killing 4 people and injuring 7.
