In Mykolaiv, a minibus ran over a girl on a pedestrian crossing: the driver has been detained and notified of suspicion
Kyiv • UNN
In Mykolaiv, a minibus driver hit a 12-year-old girl on a pedestrian crossing. He has been detained and notified of suspicion, he faces up to 8 years in prison.
Law enforcement officers detained a minibus driver who hit a 12-year-old girl in Mykolaiv who was crossing the roadway at a regulated pedestrian crossing. The girl was taken to a medical facility with bodily injuries, and the driver was informed of the suspicion. This is reported by the National Police Department in the Mykolaiv region, reports UNN.
Yesterday, April 2, at approximately 07:40 on Myru Avenue in Mykolaiv, a 61-year-old driver of a Mercedes-Benz bus hit a 12-year-old girl who was crossing the roadway at a regulated pedestrian crossing. As a result of the road accident, a minor pedestrian with bodily injuries was taken to a medical facility
The police reported that the passengers were not injured, and the 61-year-old driver was detained and notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Violation of traffic safety rules or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles, which caused the death of the victim or serious bodily injury".
The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to eight years with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for a term of up to three years or without it. Currently, police officers are establishing all the circumstances of the accident. A pre-trial investigation is ongoing.
