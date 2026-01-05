Night attack on Kyiv region: one dead and destruction in Fastiv district - OVA

$42.170.00
January 4, 03:52 PM
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
US Secretary of State stated that Venezuela cannot be turned into an "operational hub" for Iran, Russia, or ChinaJanuary 4, 05:59 PM
Ukraine will prepare for both options - diplomacy or active defense: Zelenskyy announced a new diplomatic week in EuropeJanuary 4, 06:10 PM
Over a hundred flights canceled in the Netherlands due to snowfallJanuary 4, 06:35 PM
Russia reports that the "Energiya" plant caught fire in Yelets after a drone attackVideoJanuary 4, 06:50 PM
Over 150 combat engagements in 24 hours: Defense Forces repelled massive attacks in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directionsJanuary 4, 08:17 PM
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 08:23 PM
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nicolas Maduro
Marco Rubio
Tyson Fury
United States
Venezuela
Iran
Ukraine
Switzerland
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM
Technology
Social network
Film
Gold
Series

Night attack on Kyiv region: one dead and destruction in Fastiv district - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

As a result of the night shelling of the Kyiv region, a civilian born in 1951 died in the Fastiv district. The city of Slavutych was left without electricity, critical infrastructure facilities were switched to backup power.

Night attack on Kyiv region: one dead and destruction in Fastiv district - OVA

On the night of January 5, Russian troops shelled the Kyiv region, targeting residential areas and critical infrastructure. The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, reported the death of a civilian and significant property damage, writes UNN.

Details

Unfortunately, we have an irreparable loss. In the Fastiv district, as a result of an enemy attack, a civilian, a man born in 1951, was killed. His body was found during the extinguishing of a fire in his own house. Sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. We share your pain

- Kalashnyk noted.

Power outage in Slavutych

Due to strikes on energy facilities, the city of Slavutych was left without electricity. According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, all critical infrastructure facilities in the city have now been switched to backup power, which allows residents to be provided with heat and water. Energy workers will begin restoration work as soon as the security situation allows.

Kalashnyk emphasized that the attack is ongoing and urged residents of the region not to ignore air raid signals and to stay in shelters. 

Night attack by Russia: explosions in Kharkiv and Poltava, strikes on energy facilities in Slavutych05.01.26, 01:33

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine