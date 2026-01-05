Night attack on Kyiv region: one dead and destruction in Fastiv district - OVA

On the night of January 5, Russian troops shelled the Kyiv region, targeting residential areas and critical infrastructure. The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, reported the death of a civilian and significant property damage, writes UNN.

Details

Unfortunately, we have an irreparable loss. In the Fastiv district, as a result of an enemy attack, a civilian, a man born in 1951, was killed. His body was found during the extinguishing of a fire in his own house. Sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. We share your pain - Kalashnyk noted.

Power outage in Slavutych

Due to strikes on energy facilities, the city of Slavutych was left without electricity. According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, all critical infrastructure facilities in the city have now been switched to backup power, which allows residents to be provided with heat and water. Energy workers will begin restoration work as soon as the security situation allows.

Kalashnyk emphasized that the attack is ongoing and urged residents of the region not to ignore air raid signals and to stay in shelters.

