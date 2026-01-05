$42.170.00
January 4, 03:52 PM • 13585 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 22693 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 45700 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 31964 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 44512 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 53023 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 58565 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 55888 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 51153 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 66355 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
Night attack by Russia: explosions in Kharkiv and Poltava, strikes on energy facilities in Slavutych

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

On the night of January 5, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv, Poltava, and the energy infrastructure of the Kyiv region with drones. Slavutych Mayor Yuriy Fomichev confirmed strikes on the city's energy facilities; the extent of the damage is being assessed.

Night attack by Russia: explosions in Kharkiv and Poltava, strikes on energy facilities in Slavutych

On the night of January 5, Russian troops launched another drone attack, resulting in a series of explosions in Kharkiv and Poltava. The energy infrastructure of the Kyiv region also came under attack. This was reported by the Air Force, as well as the mayor of Slavutych, Yuriy Fomichev, writes UNN.

Details

Around midnight, at least three explosions were recorded in Kharkiv within the city limits, and another one occurred later, probably outside it. The Air Force had previously warned about a UAV raid on Andriivka, Zlatopil, and other settlements in the region.

At the same time, a series of explosions occurred in Poltava. The military reported the movement of drones on a western course through the center and south of the region.

Attack on Slavutych

Slavutych Mayor Yuriy Fomichev confirmed the attack on the city's energy facilities. The extent of the damage is currently being assessed.

The enemy is attacking energy facilities. As soon as the security situation allows, energy workers will begin restoration. In the morning, we will deploy invincibility points.

- the mayor reported.

Energy workers will begin repair work immediately after the situation stabilizes. Information about casualties and the extent of damage is being clarified. 

Unmanned Systems Forces intercepted enemy "Shahed" with MANPADS: video shown04.01.26, 22:07 • 2166 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast
Poltava
Kharkiv