Night attack by Russia: explosions in Kharkiv and Poltava, strikes on energy facilities in Slavutych

On the night of January 5, Russian troops launched another drone attack, resulting in a series of explosions in Kharkiv and Poltava. The energy infrastructure of the Kyiv region also came under attack. This was reported by the Air Force, as well as the mayor of Slavutych, Yuriy Fomichev, writes UNN.

Details

Around midnight, at least three explosions were recorded in Kharkiv within the city limits, and another one occurred later, probably outside it. The Air Force had previously warned about a UAV raid on Andriivka, Zlatopil, and other settlements in the region.

At the same time, a series of explosions occurred in Poltava. The military reported the movement of drones on a western course through the center and south of the region.

Attack on Slavutych

Slavutych Mayor Yuriy Fomichev confirmed the attack on the city's energy facilities. The extent of the damage is currently being assessed.

The enemy is attacking energy facilities. As soon as the security situation allows, energy workers will begin restoration. In the morning, we will deploy invincibility points. - the mayor reported.

Energy workers will begin repair work immediately after the situation stabilizes. Information about casualties and the extent of damage is being clarified.

