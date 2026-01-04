Unmanned Systems Forces intercepted enemy "Shahed" with MANPADS: video shown

The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine intercepted an enemy "Shahed" equipped with a man-portable air-defense system, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Sunday, writes UNN.

Details

"Fighters of the Darknode battalion of the 412th Nemesis brigade intercepted a Russian 'Shahed' equipped with a man-portable air-defense system," the report says.

This enemy UAV, as indicated, "is also equipped with a radio modem and a camera, which allows controlling the drone from the territory of the Russian Federation and launching a missile."

"Thus, the crew of the Darknode battalion managed to shoot down the 'Shahed', which posed a threat to Ukrainian aviation," the Unmanned Systems Forces noted.

"The study of the tactics of using the enemy's new weapon is ongoing," the report says.

Russians adapted Shahed UAV to R-60 air missile: HUR revealed the scheme