03:52 PM • 10546 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
03:39 PM • 15310 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 40246 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 27260 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 41026 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 50809 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 56857 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 55177 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 50654 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 65481 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
The New York Times

Unmanned Systems Forces intercepted enemy "Shahed" with MANPADS: video shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Fighters of the Darknode battalion of the 412th Nemesis brigade shot down a Russian "Shahed" equipped with a man-portable air-defense system. The enemy UAV also had a radio modem and a camera for control from the territory of the Russian Federation and missile launch.

Unmanned Systems Forces intercepted enemy "Shahed" with MANPADS: video shown

The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine intercepted an enemy "Shahed" equipped with a man-portable air-defense system, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Sunday, writes UNN.

Details

"Fighters of the Darknode battalion of the 412th Nemesis brigade intercepted a Russian 'Shahed' equipped with a man-portable air-defense system," the report says.

This enemy UAV, as indicated, "is also equipped with a radio modem and a camera, which allows controlling the drone from the territory of the Russian Federation and launching a missile."

"Thus, the crew of the Darknode battalion managed to shoot down the 'Shahed', which posed a threat to Ukrainian aviation," the Unmanned Systems Forces noted.

"The study of the tactics of using the enemy's new weapon is ongoing," the report says.

Russians adapted Shahed UAV to R-60 air missile: HUR revealed the scheme15.12.25, 10:08 • 5875 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Ukraine