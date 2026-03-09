Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriend

$43.730.0850.540.36
ukenru
04:44 PM • 6616 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
12:46 PM • 16939 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
March 9, 12:34 PM • 24638 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
March 9, 10:16 AM • 16908 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM • 38511 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 29943 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 46669 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 65307 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 109341 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 56305 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+5°
1.5m/s
60%
761mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licensesMarch 9, 11:31 AM • 31408 views
Hungarian government recorded a record budget deficit due to Orbán's pre-election spendingMarch 9, 12:07 PM • 10104 views
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian womenPhoto12:47 PM • 14188 views
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhoto01:29 PM • 19793 views
Tanker with a million barrels of oil breaks through the Strait of Hormuz "blockade"03:02 PM • 14266 views
Publications
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhoto01:29 PM • 19867 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licensesMarch 9, 11:31 AM • 31490 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM • 38502 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern UkraineMarch 9, 08:38 AM • 43031 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 109337 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Brussels
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideo05:41 PM • 2540 views
Melovin fulfilled the special dream of a 9-year-old girl04:37 PM • 4148 views
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filming03:28 PM • 5396 views
Trump bought Netflix and Warner Bros. bonds amid bidding war with Paramount - Reuters03:15 PM • 5602 views
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian womenPhoto12:47 PM • 14239 views
Actual
Film
Technology
Series
Social network
Truth Social

Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriend

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2542 views

The star of the series "Catch the Kaidash" passionately kissed a colleague instead of Viktoria Maremuha. The actor published a funny video on his Instagram.

Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriend

Famous Ukrainian theater and film actor, star of the TV series "Catching Kaidash" and "Serf" Taras Tsymbalyuk surprised his followers with an unexpected act. The celebrity passionately kissed his young colleague on camera. This is reported by UNN with reference to Tsymbalyuk's Instagram.

Details

As we can see from the video that Taras distributed on his photoblog on the occasion of the March 8 holiday, the artist planned to shoot a warm video with actress and model Victoria Maremuha. It is obvious that according to the stage idea, the couple was supposed to kiss at the end of the video, but the kiss did happen, but not the one that was planned from the very beginning.

As it turned out, Taras was accompanied not only by Victoria. His colleague, actor Bohdan Osadchuk, known for his role as high school student Tokha in the TV series "School", was present behind the scenes. By the way, for a certain period of time he was the boyfriend of singer Anna Trincher.

So, as soon as Bohdan appeared in the frame, Taras "mistook" him for Victoria and merged into a kiss. The situation turned out to be so funny and greatly amused the celebrity's followers.

Recall

Earlier, actor Taras Tsymbalyuk appeared in a hospital bed with an IV drip. He explained that it was vitamin therapy to strengthen the body.

Stanislav Karmazin

CultureUNN Lite
Social network
Film
Series