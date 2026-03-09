Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriend

Famous Ukrainian theater and film actor, star of the TV series "Catching Kaidash" and "Serf" Taras Tsymbalyuk surprised his followers with an unexpected act. The celebrity passionately kissed his young colleague on camera. This is reported by UNN with reference to Tsymbalyuk's Instagram.

Details

As we can see from the video that Taras distributed on his photoblog on the occasion of the March 8 holiday, the artist planned to shoot a warm video with actress and model Victoria Maremuha. It is obvious that according to the stage idea, the couple was supposed to kiss at the end of the video, but the kiss did happen, but not the one that was planned from the very beginning.

As it turned out, Taras was accompanied not only by Victoria. His colleague, actor Bohdan Osadchuk, known for his role as high school student Tokha in the TV series "School", was present behind the scenes. By the way, for a certain period of time he was the boyfriend of singer Anna Trincher.

So, as soon as Bohdan appeared in the frame, Taras "mistook" him for Victoria and merged into a kiss. The situation turned out to be so funny and greatly amused the celebrity's followers.

Recall

Earlier, actor Taras Tsymbalyuk appeared in a hospital bed with an IV drip. He explained that it was vitamin therapy to strengthen the body.