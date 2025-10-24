$41.900.14
48.550.18
ukenru
October 24, 05:15 PM • 16611 views
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 29228 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 23509 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 28093 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 24619 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 40993 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 25698 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM • 20040 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 28178 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 76130 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
5.9m/s
91%
735mm
Popular news
Bus catches fire after collision with motorcycle in India, 25 deadOctober 24, 04:16 PM • 5492 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 19261 views
Seven men in a BMW crashed into a ditch while trying to break through the border in Odesa regionPhoto08:05 PM • 9634 views
Russia's military-industrial complex cuts production for the first time in three years - media08:21 PM • 11052 views
Recruit's death in Kyiv's TCC: Military ombudsman issues statement10:33 PM • 10560 views
Publications
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 19296 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 40996 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 36433 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhotoOctober 24, 11:32 AM • 36825 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 76132 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Marco Rubio
Gustavo Petro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
France
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 14425 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 17683 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhotoOctober 24, 09:50 AM • 29959 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhotoOctober 24, 07:30 AM • 53148 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 36395 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Cybertruck
Heating
Tags
Products

Series

News by theme
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"

Norwegian King Harald joked about the Netflix film that tells the story of his daughter, who married an American "shaman. "

Culture • October 24, 12:41 PM • 17683 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhoto

The 45-year-old reality TV star Kim Kardashian announced that she has been diagnosed with a brain aneurysm, which may have developed due to stress. Doctors warn that such cases are often asymptomatic but can be life-threatening.

News of the World • October 24, 07:30 AM • 53148 views
David Ellison's Paramount takes lead in race to buy Warner Bros. Discovery – Reuters

David Ellison's Paramount Skydance is the leading contender to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, despite an initial offer being rejected. The potential deal could be worth up to $74 billion, making it the largest in the media industry in the last decade.

News of the World • October 23, 06:18 PM • 3166 views
Generation Z chooses friendship and authenticity, rejecting sexual content on screen

A University of California study found that Generation Z prefers true stories about friendship and platonic relationships over sexual content in films. Almost half of teenagers consider modern shows overly sexual, which coincides with a decrease in sexual activity among them.

Society • October 23, 04:19 PM • 2740 views
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhoto

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London, changing into two revealing outfits: a sheer corset and a beaded mini-dress. Among the guests were Kate Moss, FKA Twigs, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, and John Galliano.

UNN Lite • October 23, 12:24 PM • 42967 views
Andriy Bilous's defense in court stated that the victim girls did not take into account that they were studying acting - Prosecutor General's OfficePhoto

During the trial of Andriy Bilous, the defense stated that the victim girls did not take into account acting training. The judge expressed regret over the absence of journalists at the hearing.

Society • October 22, 02:10 PM • 4880 views
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideo

Actor Jacob Elordi, who plays Nate, hinted at the third season of "Euphoria. " He noted that he only knows his role in the season, as the information is strictly classified.

Culture • October 22, 01:53 PM • 44921 views
Warner Bros. Discovery announced it is up for sale – Media

Warner Bros. Discovery, owner of HBO and CNN, announced it is exploring strategic alternatives to maximize value, which means looking for a buyer. The company has received unsolicited interest from several potential buyers for the entire company or its studio business.

News of the World • October 21, 03:53 PM • 3502 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix series

Streaming service Netflix has ordered a drama series "Kennedy" about the life of the influential Kennedy family. Michael Fassbender will play Joseph Kennedy Sr. in the first season of eight episodes.

Culture • October 21, 12:00 PM • 68269 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026

On October 21, the Verkhovna Rada will begin considering amendments to the draft law on the State Budget-2026, and on October 22, it is expected to adopt it as a basis. General fund revenues are projected at UAH 2.8 trillion, with a priority on defense and security.

Economy • October 21, 06:03 AM • 76978 views
Disney to celebrate 250th anniversary of the USA with 24/7 broadcast, new attractions, and fireworks at theme parks

Disney will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the USA with a large-scale celebration in 2026, including a 24/7 broadcast on Disney+, ABC, ESPN, and other platforms. The event will feature new attractions, television projects, and fireworks at Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

Culture • October 20, 04:20 PM • 3456 views
Scandalous Dynamo forward Blenutse received gratitude from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of UkrainePhotoVideo

Scandalous newcomer of Kyiv "Dynamo" Vladyslav Blenutse received gratitude from the Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for supporting territorial defense. Earlier, the football player transferred 700 thousand hryvnias to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Society • October 20, 04:09 PM • 2855 views
London to host International Film Festival "Women and the World": a star-studded jury

From November 6 to 12, 2025, London will host the International Film Festival "Women and the World", founded by Ukrainian women. The jury includes Oscar winner Peter Straughan and other prominent film figures.

Society • October 17, 03:00 PM • 2561 views
Star of the series "Magnificent Century" dies: details known

In Turkey, the famous theater and television actor Arif Erkin Güzelbeyoğlu died at the age of 90. Ukrainian viewers remembered him for his role as Piri Mehmed Pasha in the series "Magnificent Century".

News of the World • October 16, 06:32 PM • 15493 views
Honoring a legend: Renault brings back an unusual 80s car in an updated formPhoto

Renault revives the iconic R5 Turbo 3E, releasing an updated electric version. The new car has 555 hp and accelerates to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds.

Auto • October 15, 05:02 PM • 4626 views
HBO Max officially launched in Ukraine: two tariffs, Ukrainian dubbing, and world-class content

The streaming service HBO Max officially launched in Ukraine on October 14, offering two tariffs: Standard (€7. 99/month) and Premium (€9.99/month). The platform provides access to content from HBO, Warner Bros., DC Studios, Max Originals, and Discovery with Ukrainian localization and dubbing.

Society • October 15, 09:01 AM • 14385 views
"No alliance lasts forever": "The Diplomat" series returns on October 16

The third season of the American political thriller "The Diplomat" will be released on Netflix on October 16. In the new season, Ambassador Kate Wyler will accuse Vice President Grace Penn of conspiracy and seek the vice presidency.

Culture • October 15, 06:33 AM • 4163 views