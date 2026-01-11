Actors Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors become citizens of Guinea

Photo: AP

Hollywood couple Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors have obtained Guinean citizenship. The basis for granting passports was the results of a DNA test, which confirmed their genetic origin from this West African country. The solemn ceremony took place in the capital of the state - the city of Conakry. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

The citizenship ceremony was held in a closed format with the participation of high-ranking officials.

We believe that you are among the worthy sons and daughters of this Guinea. You represent our country, the red-yellow-green flag all over the world - said the head of the president's cabinet, Djiba Diakite, during the presentation of the documents.

This Sunday, the couple plans to visit the country's main tourist attractions to get a closer look at the culture of their ancestors.

Majors' Journey and Meagan Good's Support

Jonathan Majors, known for his roles in Marvel projects and the film "Lovecraft Country," has been going through a difficult period in his career in recent years due to a lawsuit over an assault on his ex-girlfriend.

Despite being dropped from future projects by Marvel Studios, the actor continues to work in film, recently completing promotion for the film "Magazine Dreams." Meagan Good supported Majors throughout the process; the couple got engaged in 2024 and officially married last year in a small private ceremony.

Guinea has become another African country that is implementing the practice of granting citizenship to descendants of people forcibly removed from the continent in the past. Previously, similar steps were taken by Benin, where singer Ciara received citizenship, and Ghana, which naturalized more than 500 African Americans last year.

