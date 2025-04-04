$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15776 views

06:32 PM • 28822 views

April 4, 01:24 PM • 64843 views

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213896 views

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122654 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391930 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310796 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213758 views

April 3, 03:18 PM • 244226 views

April 3, 01:51 PM • 255106 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22855 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45402 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131865 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14918 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14202 views
April 4, 02:15 PM • 131932 views

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213896 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391930 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254370 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310796 views
07:44 PM • 3122 views

05:58 PM • 14244 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45470 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72116 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57206 views
Fiorentina footballer out of intensive care, but may not return to Serie A

Edoardo Bove left the intensive care unit three days after losing consciousness. The player is suspected of having myocarditis, which could hinder his future career in Serie A.

Sports • December 5, 09:46 AM • 17167 views

Dozens of people were killed in a stampede at a football match in Guinea

Dozens of people were killed in a stampede at a football match between the teams "N'zerekore" and "Labe" in Guinea. The incident occurred after fans of the visiting team threw stones at the field due to disagreement with the referee's decision.

News of the World • December 2, 07:30 AM • 13784 views

Mass tragedy at a football match in Guinea: the number of victims is shocking

In the city of Nzerekore, Guinea, during and after a football match, there were mass clashes between fans. According to local hospitals, at least 100 people were killed in the incident.

News of the World • December 1, 11:44 PM • 18241 views

Alcohol consumption is widespread in nature, as almost all ecosystems have ethanol - study

Researchers have found that ethanol is naturally present in almost all ecosystems on Earth. Many species of animals have adapted to consuming alcohol through fermented fruits and nectar.

Health • October 30, 10:54 AM • 109289 views

Turkey seeks to acquire Niger's uranium assets after Russia

Turkey has set its sights on Niger's uranium deposits after canceling the rights of French and Canadian companies. This comes amid Russia's growing presence in Africa through nuclear agreements with several countries.

Economy • July 21, 02:41 AM • 105129 views

Ukraine named the national football team for the 2024 Olympics: who is in the application

The head coach of the Ukrainian Olympic team Ruslan Rotan has released a list of players who will be preparing for the 2024 Olympic Games football tournament, including goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and strikers from various Ukrainian clubs.

Sports • July 3, 10:34 AM • 17910 views

Results of the draw for the 2024 Olympic Games: Ukraine will play Argentina

Ukraine's U-23 national team will play Argentina, Morocco and an Asian qualifying team in Group B of the football tournament at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Sports • March 20, 09:59 PM • 28633 views

Olympics 2024: Ukraine's national team is in the fourth basket and awaits the draw

The draw ceremony for the 2024 Olympic football tournaments, in which the Ukrainian national team is a participant in the men's competition, will take place on March 20 at 21:00 Kyiv time in Saint-Denis, Paris.

Sports • March 16, 06:56 PM • 40151 views