Edoardo Bove left the intensive care unit three days after losing consciousness. The player is suspected of having myocarditis,
which could hinder his future career in Serie A.
Dozens of people were killed in a stampede at a football match between the teams "N'zerekore" and "Labe" in Guinea. The incident
occurred after fans of the visiting team threw stones at the field due to disagreement with the referee's decision.
In the city of Nzerekore, Guinea, during and after a football match, there were mass clashes between fans. According to local
hospitals, at least 100 people were killed in the incident.
Researchers have found that ethanol is naturally present in almost all ecosystems on Earth. Many species of animals have adapted
to consuming alcohol through fermented fruits and nectar.
Turkey has set its sights on Niger's uranium deposits after canceling the rights of French and Canadian companies. This comes amid
Russia's growing presence in Africa through nuclear agreements with several countries.
The head coach of the Ukrainian Olympic team Ruslan Rotan has released a list of players who will be preparing for the 2024
Olympic Games football tournament, including goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and strikers from various Ukrainian clubs.
Ukraine's U-23 national team will play Argentina, Morocco and an Asian qualifying team in Group B of the football tournament at
the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
The draw ceremony for the 2024 Olympic football tournaments, in which the Ukrainian national team is a participant in the men's
competition, will take place on March 20 at 21:00 Kyiv time in Saint-Denis, Paris.