03:53 PM • 4476 views
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 7686 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
03:12 PM • 9596 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 13317 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
11:59 AM • 15000 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations
December 29, 09:17 AM • 19053 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
December 29, 04:39 AM • 35701 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
December 29, 01:10 AM • 54903 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 59257 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM • 51980 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
The Kremlin stated that Trump "was shocked" by the news of the alleged attack by Ukrainian drones on Putin's residence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

Vladimir Putin informed Donald Trump about the alleged drone attack on his residence in the Novgorod region. According to Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the head of the Kremlin, Trump "was shocked" by the news.

The Kremlin stated that Trump "was shocked" by the news of the alleged attack by Ukrainian drones on Putin's residence

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with US President Donald Trump, informed the American leader about a drone attack on his residence in the Novgorod region. According to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, Trump "was shocked" by the news, UNN reports.

Details

As Ushakov stated, Putin drew Trump's attention to the alleged drone attack by Kyiv on the residence in the Novgorod region.

"The US President was shocked by this news, literally outraged, saying that he could not even imagine such insane actions," Ushakov said.

He stated that in response, Trump allegedly said that "thank God, the US administration did not give "Tomahawks" to Kyiv."

Trump also stated that the UAV attack on the residence of the President of the Russian Federation would allegedly affect American approaches in working with Zelensky.

In addition, Ushakov stated that Russia "clearly stated that such reckless terrorist actions will not go unanswered with the most serious response."

Recall

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Ukraine allegedly attacked the state residence of the President of the Russian Federation in the Novgorod region, and also threatened that Moscow would revise its negotiating position.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the alleged attack by Ukraine on the residence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a lie, noting that Russia is thus preparing strikes on Kyiv and government buildings.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv