The Kremlin stated that Trump "was shocked" by the news of the alleged attack by Ukrainian drones on Putin's residence

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with US President Donald Trump, informed the American leader about a drone attack on his residence in the Novgorod region. According to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, Trump "was shocked" by the news, UNN reports.

Details

As Ushakov stated, Putin drew Trump's attention to the alleged drone attack by Kyiv on the residence in the Novgorod region.

"The US President was shocked by this news, literally outraged, saying that he could not even imagine such insane actions," Ushakov said.

He stated that in response, Trump allegedly said that "thank God, the US administration did not give "Tomahawks" to Kyiv."

Trump also stated that the UAV attack on the residence of the President of the Russian Federation would allegedly affect American approaches in working with Zelensky.

In addition, Ushakov stated that Russia "clearly stated that such reckless terrorist actions will not go unanswered with the most serious response."

Recall

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Ukraine allegedly attacked the state residence of the President of the Russian Federation in the Novgorod region, and also threatened that Moscow would revise its negotiating position.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the alleged attack by Ukraine on the residence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a lie, noting that Russia is thus preparing strikes on Kyiv and government buildings.