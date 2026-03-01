Iran's state agency denied Trump's statement about the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

The Iranian news agency Fars, which has close ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, officially denied the US President's report about the death of the country's Supreme Leader. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Sources in the Iranian leader's administration called Trump's words baseless and assured that the state leadership continues to perform its duties. Tehran considers such statements part of media sensationalism aimed at destabilizing the situation within the Islamic republic amid the ongoing military conflict.

Accusations of spreading fakes and manipulating public opinion

Representatives of the Fars agency reminded that the American president has a long history of spreading unreliable information, citing his past statements about the alleged fall of the city of Mashhad as an example.

According to Iranian media experts, Trump's current speech is a classic example of psychological warfare, the purpose of which is to demoralize the army and influence the mood of the population. The Iranian authorities call on the world community not to succumb to provocations and to trust only official internal sources of information.

