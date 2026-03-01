Iran's state agency denied Trump's statement about the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
09:48 PM • 5330 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 24994 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 38682 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 35911 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 42284 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 45903 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 53061 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 47744 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 50866 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 49293 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2.4m/s
75%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Five explosions occurred in Dubai - smoke rose near Jebel Ali PortFebruary 28, 01:59 PM • 15658 views
Israel announces death of Iranian military commanders - Tehran does not comment on the situationFebruary 28, 02:39 PM • 10830 views
Ali Khamenei is likely alive - Iranian Foreign Minister AraghchiFebruary 28, 02:58 PM • 11659 views
Iran strikes US military bases and attacks American aircraft carrierVideoFebruary 28, 03:33 PM • 14838 views
US operation against Iran goes beyond traditional international law - StubbFebruary 28, 04:27 PM • 12511 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 39129 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 43252 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 36820 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 40943 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 41978 views
Actual people
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Kyrylo Budanov
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Iran
Israel
United States
Ukraine
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 21306 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 20967 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 21059 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 21251 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 35511 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Heating

Iran's state agency denied Trump's statement about the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

The Iranian agency Fars denied the US President's report about the death of the Supreme Leader. Sources called Trump's words unfounded and accused him of spreading fakes.

Iran's state agency denied Trump's statement about the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

The Iranian news agency Fars, which has close ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, officially denied the US President's report about the death of the country's Supreme Leader. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Sources in the Iranian leader's administration called Trump's words baseless and assured that the state leadership continues to perform its duties. Tehran considers such statements part of media sensationalism aimed at destabilizing the situation within the Islamic republic amid the ongoing military conflict.

Accusations of spreading fakes and manipulating public opinion

Representatives of the Fars agency reminded that the American president has a long history of spreading unreliable information, citing his past statements about the alleged fall of the city of Mashhad as an example.

According to Iranian media experts, Trump's current speech is a classic example of psychological warfare, the purpose of which is to demoralize the army and influence the mood of the population. The Iranian authorities call on the world community not to succumb to provocations and to trust only official internal sources of information.

Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei28.02.26, 23:48 • 5320 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Tehran
United States
Iran