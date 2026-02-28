$43.210.00
Ali Khamenei is likely alive - Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is alive, refuting rumors following US and Israeli strikes. He also criticized the attacks amid nuclear program negotiations.

Ali Khamenei is likely alive - Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is likely alive. This was stated in a comment to NBC News by the country's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, according to UNN.

Details

Ali Khamenei, as far as I know, is still alive. All high-ranking officials are alive. So everyone is in their places now, we are dealing with this situation, everything is fine.

- he said.

The minister also criticized the US and Israel for launching the attack despite ongoing negotiations on the nuclear program.

Context

On Saturday, February 28, at least three explosions occurred in the center of the Iranian capital. It was later revealed that this was the result of an Israeli attack.

Later, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) showed the first footage of "Lion's Roar" - the name given to the strikes on Iran.

As a result of the US and Israeli strikes on Iran, the residence of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran was destroyed. The current whereabouts of Iran's supreme spiritual leader are unknown.

Israel also reported that the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard, Mohammad Pakpour, and Defense Minister Amir Nasirzadeh, are likely dead. The Iranian government has not commented on this situation.

Recall

US President Donald Trump confirmed US involvement in Israel's operation against Iran. He cited the need to ensure the safety of American citizens and the fact that the terrorist regime of Iran should never possess nuclear weapons as the main reasons for the attack.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also confirmed the US and Israeli operation in Iran, stating that the Iranian regime must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons.

Exiled Crown Prince of Iran Reza Cyrus Pahlavi, son of the last Shahanshah of Iran - Mohammad Reza Pahlavi - thanked US President Donald Trump for "humanitarian intervention".

Yevhen Ustimenko

