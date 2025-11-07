Nuclear weapons

Russia could launch a limited military attack on NATO territory at any moment, said German military politician Alexander Solfrank. He pointed to Russia's significant combat power, despite losses in the war against Ukraine.
North Korea launched a ballistic missile from its east coast on November 7, following the imposition of US sanctions against North Korean bankers. This is the second launch in less than three weeks.
Donald Trump announced the possible development of a nuclear disarmament plan involving the US, China, and Russia. He also noted that his strategy of economic pressure helps to stop international conflicts.
NATO Secretary General Rutte stated that the reduction in the number of US troops in Romania will not affect the Alliance's security. He emphasized that troop rotation is a common practice, and the defense capability of NATO's eastern flank remains unwavering.
Vladimir Putin instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, and the special services of the Russian Federation to prepare proposals for the possible resumption of nuclear tests. Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, regarded this as an attempt to imitate the Cuban Missile Crisis and raise the stakes.
The US Air Force Global Strike Command conducted a test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from California. The missile traveled approximately 6,800 km to the Marshall Islands, confirming the system's reliability.
South Korean lawmakers stated that North Korea is ready to conduct a seventh nuclear test if Kim Jong Un makes such a decision. In addition, North Korea is increasing its production of nuclear warheads and preparing to launch a new reconnaissance satellite.
Russia expects official explanations from the US after Donald Trump's statements about the possible resumption of nuclear tests. Moscow and Beijing insist that all countries adhere to their obligations under the Convention on the Prohibition of Nuclear Tests.
South Korea reports the deployment of over 10,000 North Korean troops near the Russian-Ukrainian border, as well as the dispatch of engineers and construction workers to the Russian Federation. North Korea has officially confirmed the deployment of troops to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine, receiving oil, food, and weapons in exchange.
On November 4, Belgian airspace was partially closed for security reasons after reports of several groups of UAVs flying over the country, including in the vicinity of Brussels and Liege airports. Flights were diverted to Maastricht.
Iran's capital, Tehran, could run out of water supplies in two weeks due to a prolonged drought. Water inflow to dams has decreased by 43% compared to last year, and the Amir Kabir reservoir's reserves have shrunk to 14 million cubic meters.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has expressed his readiness to meet with US President Donald Trump. This information came from the secretary of the South Korean parliamentary intelligence committee after a closed meeting with the National Intelligence Service.
The US and Qatar have opened the region's first bilateral Joint Air Defense Command Post at Al Udeid Air Base. This decision was made after Iranian shelling of the base and the expansion of military cooperation.
America plans to build a power plant that will run on energy from processing its own waste.
The Chief of Staff of the Belgian Armed Forces, Frederik Vansina, ordered the shooting down of unknown drones in the country's airspace. The decision was made after UAVs were detected over several military bases, including the Kleine Brogel airbase, where US nuclear weapons are stored.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has issued a harsh ultimatum to US President Donald Trump. Iran will not cooperate with the US unless Washington stops supporting Israel, withdraws troops from the Middle East, and ceases interfering in the region's affairs.
Command and staff exercises of the State Emergency Service and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, supported by NATO, took place in Lviv. The event was dedicated to responding to chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear incidents.
Iran is in no hurry to resume nuclear talks with the United States of America, stating its readiness for indirect negotiations on equal terms. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi considers the US conditions for resuming negotiations illogical and unfair.
Finnish President Alexander Stubb suggested that Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin could meet at the G20 summit at the end of November. He believes that the peace plan for Ukraine should move to concrete actions.
US President Donald Trump responded to reports about a possible third term bid, saying that many people want him to participate, but he is not thinking about it yet. He also positively characterized a number of Republicans who are named among potential candidates.
The US President stated that Washington announced nuclear tests due to similar actions by Russia and China. He noted that the US has the largest nuclear arsenal, but China is catching up quickly.
US President Donald Trump said that the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin wants to trade with Washington. Trump also explained that the US did not impose high tariffs against Russia to end the war in Ukraine.
US President Donald Trump stated that Xi Jinping understands the potential consequences of a military attack on Taiwan. Trump declined to disclose how the US would act in the event of a Chinese invasion.
US President Donald Trump stated that the United States has enough nuclear weapons for multiple strikes. He confirmed plans to resume nuclear tests and said he had discussed nuclear disarmament with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.
Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken stated that drones over military bases were likely used to monitor fighter jets and ammunition depots. He did not directly accuse Russia but noted that the motives and methods of such actions were obvious.
US President Donald Trump said that America is not planning nuclear tests for now, as he and senior US officials had previously reported.
Israel plans to intensify military strikes against Hezbollah, US officials warn Beirut that time is running out for the organization to disarm.
Three UAVs were again detected over the Belgian NATO military base Kleine-Brogel. Attempts to jam or shoot down the drones were unsuccessful, and the police lost the signal after 20 kilometers of pursuit.
Several drones were spotted over the Kleine Brogel military airbase in Belgium, where US nuclear weapons are stored. Police arrived at the scene, but the drones disappeared, although they were captured on video.