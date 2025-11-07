ukenru
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Nuclear weapons

News by theme
German general: Russia could launch a limited attack on NATO as early as tomorrow

Russia could launch a limited military attack on NATO territory at any moment, said German military politician Alexander Solfrank. He pointed to Russia's significant combat power, despite losses in the war against Ukraine.

Politics • 09:54 AM • 1326 views
North Korea launched a ballistic missile off its east coast

North Korea launched a ballistic missile from its east coast on November 7, following the imposition of US sanctions against North Korean bankers. This is the second launch in less than three weeks.

Politics • November 7, 04:29 AM • 3358 views
Trump announced a possible nuclear disarmament plan involving the US, China, and Russia

Donald Trump announced the possible development of a nuclear disarmament plan involving the US, China, and Russia. He also noted that his strategy of economic pressure helps to stop international conflicts.

Politics • November 6, 12:18 AM • 11604 views
NATO assures stability after US military presence reduction in Romania: "This happens all the time" - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Rutte stated that the reduction in the number of US troops in Romania will not affect the Alliance's security. He emphasized that troop rotation is a common practice, and the defense capability of NATO's eastern flank remains unwavering.

Politics • November 5, 08:42 PM • 3596 views
Putin ordered to prepare proposals for possible nuclear tests: the Center for Countering Disinformation reacted

Vladimir Putin instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, and the special services of the Russian Federation to prepare proposals for the possible resumption of nuclear tests. Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, regarded this as an attempt to imitate the Cuban Missile Crisis and raise the stakes.

Politics • November 5, 02:32 PM • 3264 views
US reports test launch of unarmed Minuteman III ICBM

The US Air Force Global Strike Command conducted a test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from California. The missile traveled approximately 6,800 km to the Marshall Islands, confirming the system's reliability.

News of the World • November 5, 01:57 PM • 3020 views
DPRK appears ready for nuclear tests as soon as Kim Jong Un makes a decision - Seoul

South Korean lawmakers stated that North Korea is ready to conduct a seventh nuclear test if Kim Jong Un makes such a decision. In addition, North Korea is increasing its production of nuclear warheads and preparing to launch a new reconnaissance satellite.

News of the World • November 5, 07:51 AM • 2990 views
Kremlin awaits US explanations regarding Trump's statements on nuclear tests - Peskov

Russia expects official explanations from the US after Donald Trump's statements about the possible resumption of nuclear tests. Moscow and Beijing insist that all countries adhere to their obligations under the Convention on the Prohibition of Nuclear Tests.

Politics • November 5, 12:31 AM • 4507 views
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border

South Korea reports the deployment of over 10,000 North Korean troops near the Russian-Ukrainian border, as well as the dispatch of engineers and construction workers to the Russian Federation. North Korea has officially confirmed the deployment of troops to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine, receiving oil, food, and weapons in exchange.

War in Ukraine • November 4, 11:11 PM • 49428 views
Belgian airspace partially closed due to unknown UAVsPhoto

On November 4, Belgian airspace was partially closed for security reasons after reports of several groups of UAVs flying over the country, including in the vicinity of Brussels and Liege airports. Flights were diverted to Maastricht.

News of the World • November 4, 09:14 PM • 3614 views
Tehran has less than two weeks of water left – authorities warn of critical drought

Iran's capital, Tehran, could run out of water supplies in two weeks due to a prolonged drought. Water inflow to dams has decreased by 43% compared to last year, and the Amir Kabir reservoir's reserves have shrunk to 14 million cubic meters.

News of the World • November 4, 08:27 PM • 4604 views
Kim Jong Un ready to meet Trump - Media

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has expressed his readiness to meet with US President Donald Trump. This information came from the secretary of the South Korean parliamentary intelligence committee after a closed meeting with the National Intelligence Service.

News of the World • November 4, 05:38 PM • 3084 views
US and Qatar open joint air defense command post at largest base in the region

The US and Qatar have opened the region's first bilateral Joint Air Defense Command Post at Al Udeid Air Base. This decision was made after Iranian shelling of the base and the expansion of military cooperation.

Politics • November 4, 05:05 PM • 3506 views
American startup to build a nuclear power plant in Indiana that will run on its own waste

America plans to build a power plant that will run on energy from processing its own waste.

News of the World • November 4, 02:03 PM • 2604 views
Unknown drones in Belgium: military ordered to shoot down UAVs, but with certain restrictions

The Chief of Staff of the Belgian Armed Forces, Frederik Vansina, ordered the shooting down of unknown drones in the country's airspace. The decision was made after UAVs were detected over several military bases, including the Kleine Brogel airbase, where US nuclear weapons are stored.

News of the World • November 4, 09:31 AM • 2315 views
Iranian leader issues ultimatum to Trump, deepening Middle East tensions

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has issued a harsh ultimatum to US President Donald Trump. Iran will not cooperate with the US unless Washington stops supporting Israel, withdraws troops from the Middle East, and ceases interfering in the region's affairs.

Politics • November 3, 06:15 PM • 9066 views
Lviv hosted State Emergency Service and Ministry of Internal Affairs exercises with NATO supportPhoto

Command and staff exercises of the State Emergency Service and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, supported by NATO, took place in Lviv. The event was dedicated to responding to chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear incidents.

Society • November 3, 03:39 PM • 2333 views
Iran is in no hurry to resume nuclear talks with the US - Al Jazeera

Iran is in no hurry to resume nuclear talks with the United States of America, stating its readiness for indirect negotiations on equal terms. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi considers the US conditions for resuming negotiations illogical and unfair.

Politics • November 3, 11:53 AM • 2894 views
Finnish President Stubb suggested a new date for the Trump-Putin meeting

Finnish President Alexander Stubb suggested that Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin could meet at the G20 summit at the end of November. He believes that the peace plan for Ukraine should move to concrete actions.

Politics • November 3, 09:40 AM • 5604 views
Will Trump run for a third term: US President gave an answer

US President Donald Trump responded to reports about a possible third term bid, saying that many people want him to participate, but he is not thinking about it yet. He also positively characterized a number of Republicans who are named among potential candidates.

Politics • November 3, 08:22 AM • 3014 views
"We are obliged to do this": Trump named the reason for US nuclear tests

The US President stated that Washington announced nuclear tests due to similar actions by Russia and China. He noted that the US has the largest nuclear arsenal, but China is catching up quickly.

Politics • November 3, 06:51 AM • 9299 views
Putin wants to trade with the US and make money for Russia - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin wants to trade with Washington. Trump also explained that the US did not impose high tariffs against Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

Politics • November 3, 04:21 AM • 32193 views
Xi Jinping 'aware of consequences' of Taiwan invasion - US President

US President Donald Trump stated that Xi Jinping understands the potential consequences of a military attack on Taiwan. Trump declined to disclose how the US would act in the event of a Chinese invasion.

Politics • November 3, 03:22 AM • 25732 views
The US has enough nuclear weapons to blow up the world 150 times - Trump

US President Donald Trump stated that the United States has enough nuclear weapons for multiple strikes. He confirmed plans to resume nuclear tests and said he had discussed nuclear disarmament with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

Politics • November 3, 02:46 AM • 26234 views
Suspicious drones spotted in Belgium spied on F-16s and ammunition - Minister

Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken stated that drones over military bases were likely used to monitor fighter jets and ammunition depots. He did not directly accuse Russia but noted that the motives and methods of such actions were obvious.

News of the World • November 2, 08:33 PM • 4089 views
Trump officially stated that the US does not plan nuclear tests for now – only "systemic" ones

US President Donald Trump said that America is not planning nuclear tests for now, as he and senior US officials had previously reported.

Politics • November 2, 06:24 PM • 6434 views
Israel threatens to intensify strikes against Hezbollah - media

Israel plans to intensify military strikes against Hezbollah, US officials warn Beirut that time is running out for the organization to disarm.

News of the World • November 2, 01:40 PM • 3704 views
Drones spotted over NATO base in Belgium at night, attempts to stop them were ineffective

Three UAVs were again detected over the Belgian NATO military base Kleine-Brogel. Attempts to jam or shoot down the drones were unsuccessful, and the police lost the signal after 20 kilometers of pursuit.

News of the World • November 2, 01:09 PM • 4092 views
Unknown drones spotted over Belgian airbase storing US nuclear weapons

Several drones were spotted over the Kleine Brogel military airbase in Belgium, where US nuclear weapons are stored. Police arrived at the scene, but the drones disappeared, although they were captured on video.

News of the World • November 1, 11:27 PM • 4730 views