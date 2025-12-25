US and South Korea to conclude separate agreement on nuclear submarine cooperation: negotiation date announced

Photo: freepik

The United States and South Korea have agreed to conclude a separate agreement on cooperation in the field of nuclear submarines. This is reported by UNN with reference to Yonhap News.

South Korean National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said that working-level talks are expected to begin early next year. This statement came after his week-long trip to the United States, Canada, and Japan, where he met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright.

He noted that the parties held "practical and in-depth consultations" on security agreements included in the joint information bulletin.

This document was published after President Lee Jae-myung's meeting with US President Donald Trump during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test launch of a long-range surface-to-air missile at a launch site near the country's east coast.

At the same time, media reported that South Korea's pursuit of nuclear submarines could lead to an escalation of the submarine arms race in the region.