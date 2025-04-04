Egg prices in the USA have risen to a record high before Easter due to bird flu. Because of this, Americans have started looking for alternatives, painting potatoes and other products.
Global stock markets fell after Trump announced new tariffs. Nike, Apple, H&M and other companies that depend on imports were the most affected.
The Constitutional Court of South Korea has upheld the impeachment of President Yoon Suk-yeol over the declaration of martial law. Snap elections must be held in the country within 60 days.
The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine announced a new aid package from South Korea in the amount of 100 million dollars. During the meeting, they discussed countering cooperation between Russia and North Korea.
New US import duties have sparked a wave of criticism from trading partners. Country leaders and businesses have spoken out about the negative consequences for the global economy.
Seoul is preparing for economic challenges after the US announced new tariffs. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo instructed to support the affected industries and intensify negotiations with Washington.
The US President has announced the introduction of new duties for certain countries. In particular, China - 34%, the European Union and Great Britain - 20%.
Trump Plans Sweeping Trade Restrictions That Could Upend Global System. Economists warn of recession risks and rising inflation from new tariffs.
A new study shows that people with low LDL levels have a 26% lower risk of dementia. Taking statins provides additional protection, especially at cholesterol levels below 70 mg/dL.
The Trump administration is planning an executive order that would ease military equipment exports by raising the minimum amounts for Congressional review. This could increase arms sales for major defense contractors.
Wang Yi stated that the US must abolish tariffs on Chinese goods before discussing Beijing's role in the fentanyl crisis. China is ready for equal consultations.
Beijing, Tokyo and Seoul held a meeting on economic cooperation. They discussed deepening cooperation in the field of semiconductors and creating a free trade zone.
On April 2, new tariffs initiated by Trump, which could lead to a global trade war, come into force in the United States. Tariffs of 15% will affect countries with the largest trade deficit.
The US is creating a new command for military operations in Japan. This is being done to strengthen defense coordination and support allies in the region amid the growing threat from China.
South Korean police are investigating a case against a 56-year-old man suspected of causing a large-scale forest fire. As a result of the tragedy, 30 people died and thousands of structures were destroyed.
Forest fires resumed in southeastern South Korea at night. Authorities sent fire helicopters to extinguish the fires. The death toll has reached 30, with dozens injured.
Nintendo plans to release Switch 2 on April 2, when Trump will announce new tariffs. The company is moving production to Southeast Asia to avoid US duties.
South Korean companies are considering the possibility of resuming business in Russia after the end of the war in Ukraine and the lifting of sanctions, as Russia remains an important market.
Ministers from China, South Korea, and Japan will meet in Seoul to discuss economic cooperation. They will also discuss a response to trade pressure from the US.
The fire has engulfed more than 33,000 hectares of forest, making it the largest fire in the country's history. More than 120 helicopters are involved in the extinguishing.
A Russian refrigerated ship "Crystal Asia" caught fire near the city of Busan, as a result of which six Russians were injured. The cause of the accident is probably engine failure.
South Korean partners are considering financing the reconstruction of the water pipeline and treatment facilities in Brovary, worth UAH 1. 2 billion. The modernization will improve the treatment and ensure the reliability of outdated facilities.
As a result of large-scale forest fires in South Korea, 18 people died, and another one is missing. The fire destroyed thousands of hectares of forest and hundreds of buildings.
The White House plans to introduce mutual tariffs from April 2, but their effect may be narrowed. Mexico, Russia, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam may be affected.
Trump's rapprochement with Moscow and criticism of NATO are forcing Germany, Poland, Korea, and Japan to consider their own nuclear shield.
The Constitutional Court of South Korea rejected the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, reinstating him as acting president. This happened against the backdrop of a political crisis and anticipation of a decision regarding the impeachment of President Yoon.
The South Korean government has declared a national disaster regime due to forest fires in Ulsan and southeastern regions. Two firefighters died, two are missing, and six were injured.
The foreign ministers of the three countries agreed to cooperate in the areas of aging, natural disasters and the economy. Japan expressed concern about North Korea's nuclear development.
The US plans to increase egg imports from Turkey, South Korea, and another unnamed country. This is being done to curb egg prices.
The foreign ministers of Japan, China and South Korea will discuss strengthening ties and addressing common problems in the countries' relations. Ahead of the meeting, China called for mutual trust.