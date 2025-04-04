South Korea

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15904 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29088 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64961 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214068 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122750 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391997 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310874 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213780 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244247 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255117 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+11°
1m/s
49%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22963 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45542 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132014 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 15011 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14305 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132062 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214068 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391997 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254409 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310874 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3180 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14336 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45592 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72132 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57218 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

South Korea

News by theme

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

Egg prices in the USA have risen to a record high before Easter due to bird flu. Because of this, Americans have started looking for alternatives, painting potatoes and other products.

Economy • April 4, 01:48 PM • 45354 views

Trump's tariffs led to the sharpest fall in US stocks since COVID: the situation in the markets

Global stock markets fell after Trump announced new tariffs. Nike, Apple, H&amp;M and other companies that depend on imports were the most affected.

Economy • April 4, 10:30 AM • 3646 views

The South Korean court upheld the impeachment of President Yoon and removed him from office

The Constitutional Court of South Korea has upheld the impeachment of President Yoon Suk-yeol over the declaration of martial law. Snap elections must be held in the country within 60 days.

News of the World • April 4, 07:46 AM • 6218 views

South Korea allocated 100 million dollars in aid to Ukraine - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine announced a new aid package from South Korea in the amount of 100 million dollars. During the meeting, they discussed countering cooperation between Russia and North Korea.

Politics • April 3, 06:22 PM • 10987 views

Trump's tariffs sparked a storm of criticism: Washington's partners are outraged

New US import duties have sparked a wave of criticism from trading partners. Country leaders and businesses have spoken out about the negative consequences for the global economy.

News of the World • April 3, 02:56 AM • 69197 views

South Korea reacts to US tariffs: support for the automotive industry and negotiations

Seoul is preparing for economic challenges after the US announced new tariffs. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo instructed to support the affected industries and intensify negotiations with Washington.

News of the World • April 3, 01:12 AM • 4446 views

Trump introduced new duties for certain countries: full list

The US President has announced the introduction of new duties for certain countries. In particular, China - 34%, the European Union and Great Britain - 20%.

News of the World • April 2, 08:46 PM • 10454 views

Trump's Tariffs Usher in New Era of Risks for Global Economy - Bloomberg

Trump Plans Sweeping Trade Restrictions That Could Upend Global System. Economists warn of recession risks and rising inflation from new tariffs.

Economy • April 2, 03:22 PM • 21094 views

Dementia can be prevented: lowering bad cholesterol levels can significantly reduce the risk of developing the disease

A new study shows that people with low LDL levels have a 26% lower risk of dementia. Taking statins provides additional protection, especially at cholesterol levels below 70 mg/dL.

Health • April 2, 01:36 PM • 15517 views

Trump administration preparing executive order to increase arms exports - Reuters

The Trump administration is planning an executive order that would ease military equipment exports by raising the minimum amounts for Congressional review. This could increase arms sales for major defense contractors.

News of the World • April 2, 01:01 PM • 13429 views

China demands US to abandon tariffs for negotiations

Wang Yi stated that the US must abolish tariffs on Chinese goods before discussing Beijing's role in the fentanyl crisis. China is ready for equal consultations.

News of the World • April 2, 06:58 AM • 5737 views

China, Japan and Korea discussed trade amid US tariffs

Beijing, Tokyo and Seoul held a meeting on economic cooperation. They discussed deepening cooperation in the field of semiconductors and creating a free trade zone.

News of the World • April 1, 03:01 AM • 10079 views

"Liberation Day of America" - when Trump's tariffs come into force and what you should know about it

On April 2, new tariffs initiated by Trump, which could lead to a global trade war, come into force in the United States. Tariffs of 15% will affect countries with the largest trade deficit.

Economy • March 31, 10:29 AM • 742769 views

The US is modernizing military operations in Japan due to the threat from China

The US is creating a new command for military operations in Japan. This is being done to strengthen defense coordination and support allies in the region amid the growing threat from China.

War • March 31, 03:38 AM • 12408 views

In South Korea, a 56-year-old man is suspected of organizing a deadly fire

South Korean police are investigating a case against a 56-year-old man suspected of causing a large-scale forest fire. As a result of the tragedy, 30 people died and thousands of structures were destroyed.

News of the World • March 30, 11:17 AM • 42823 views

Forest fires resumed in South Korea, death toll rises to 30

Forest fires resumed in southeastern South Korea at night. Authorities sent fire helicopters to extinguish the fires. The death toll has reached 30, with dozens injured.

News of the World • March 29, 11:31 AM • 20588 views

Nintendo is preparing to release Switch 2 amid the US-China trade war - FT

Nintendo plans to release Switch 2 on April 2, when Trump will announce new tariffs. The company is moving production to Southeast Asia to avoid US duties.

News of the World • March 28, 10:48 AM • 176066 views

Hyundai, Samsung, LG and KIA plan to return to Russia, but under certain conditions - media

South Korean companies are considering the possibility of resuming business in Russia after the end of the war in Ukraine and the lifting of sanctions, as Russia remains an important market.

Economy • March 28, 07:50 AM • 30394 views

China, South Korea, and Japan will unite to counter growing pressure from the US - Bloomberg

Ministers from China, South Korea, and Japan will meet in Seoul to discuss economic cooperation. They will also discuss a response to trade pressure from the US.

News of the World • March 27, 05:37 PM • 28540 views

South Korea battles largest wildfire: at least 26 dead

The fire has engulfed more than 33,000 hectares of forest, making it the largest fire in the country's history. More than 120 helicopters are involved in the extinguishing.

News of the World • March 27, 02:59 AM • 17068 views

A Russian ship caught fire off the coast of South Korea, there are wounded

A Russian refrigerated ship "Crystal Asia" caught fire near the city of Busan, as a result of which six Russians were injured. The cause of the accident is probably engine failure.

Crimes and emergencies • March 26, 03:24 PM • 21932 views
Exclusive

South Korea is considering joining the reconstruction of the water pipeline and treatment facilities in Brovary

South Korean partners are considering financing the reconstruction of the water pipeline and treatment facilities in Brovary, worth UAH 1. 2 billion. The modernization will improve the treatment and ensure the reliability of outdated facilities.

Economy • March 26, 11:23 AM • 51139 views

South Korea: death toll from forest fires rises to 18, firefighter pilot killed

As a result of large-scale forest fires in South Korea, 18 people died, and another one is missing. The fire destroyed thousands of hectares of forest and hundreds of buildings.

News of the World • March 26, 07:58 AM • 12041 views

The White House is narrowing tariffs, but they could still affect imports from Russia - WSJ

The White House plans to introduce mutual tariffs from April 2, but their effect may be narrowed. Mexico, Russia, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam may be affected.

News of the World • March 24, 12:45 PM • 12038 views

Trump's policy amid his "turn to Moscow" is pushing allies to consider their own nuclear shield - FT

Trump's rapprochement with Moscow and criticism of NATO are forcing Germany, Poland, Korea, and Japan to consider their own nuclear shield.

Politics • March 24, 07:57 AM • 31321 views

In South Korea, the court rejected the impeachment of the Prime Minister: reinstated him as acting president

The Constitutional Court of South Korea rejected the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, reinstating him as acting president. This happened against the backdrop of a political crisis and anticipation of a decision regarding the impeachment of President Yoon.

News of the World • March 24, 07:23 AM • 20729 views

A national disaster regime has been declared in South Korea due to forest fires, rescuers have died

The South Korean government has declared a national disaster regime due to forest fires in Ulsan and southeastern regions. Two firefighters died, two are missing, and six were injured.

News of the World • March 22, 03:53 PM • 16657 views

Japan, China and South Korea discussed trilateral cooperation: the topic of the Russia's war against Ukraine was raised at the meeting

The foreign ministers of the three countries agreed to cooperate in the areas of aging, natural disasters and the economy. Japan expressed concern about North Korea's nuclear development.

Politics • March 22, 02:32 PM • 26330 views

US will increase egg imports from Turkey and South Korea to lower prices

The US plans to increase egg imports from Turkey, South Korea, and another unnamed country. This is being done to curb egg prices.

Economy • March 22, 01:00 PM • 57562 views

Japan, South Korea and China strive for closer economic ties

The foreign ministers of Japan, China and South Korea will discuss strengthening ties and addressing common problems in the countries' relations. Ahead of the meeting, China called for mutual trust.

News of the World • March 21, 03:38 PM • 12983 views