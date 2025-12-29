$42.060.13
DPRK conducted long-range strategic cruise missile tests: Kim Jong Un observed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 234 views

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended the test launch of long-range strategic cruise missiles, calling for the development of nuclear combat forces. The exercises took place on Sunday in the Yellow Sea.

DPRK conducted long-range strategic cruise missile tests: Kim Jong Un observed

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended and observed the test launch of long-range strategic cruise missiles, calling for the "unlimited and sustainable" development of the state's nuclear combat forces, state media reported on Monday, writes UNN with reference to Yonhap.

Details

The drills took place on Sunday in the Yellow Sea, demonstrating "the absolute reliability and combat readiness of North Korea's strategic counterattack capabilities," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The strategic cruise missiles flew along a predetermined trajectory for 10,199 seconds and 10,203 seconds to hit the target, the report said.

"He confirmed that the Workers' Party of Korea and the government of the DPRK, as always, will devote all their efforts to the unlimited and sustainable development of the state's nuclear combat forces," KCNA reported.

Kim Jong Un announced his intention to modernize North Korea's defense sector26.12.25, 05:43 • 18510 views

Kim emphasized the importance of regularly checking the reliability and rapid response of North Korea's nuclear deterrence components, as "Pyongyang faces various security threats," the report said.

The South Korean military said it detected the launch of several missiles from the Sunan area near Pyongyang at around 8:00 a.m. local time the previous day, noting that North Korea could conduct additional missile tests later in the year.

The latest missile launch came after Kim Jong Un inspected test launches of new long-range anti-aircraft missiles in the East (Japan) Sea on Wednesday.

Ahead of a key party congress next year, the North Korean leader has stepped up inspections of military facilities, apparently in an attempt to publicize the country's achievements in the defense sector, the publication writes.

Kim inspected an 8,700-ton "strategic nuclear-powered guided missile submarine" under construction, warning that South Korea's plan to build nuclear submarines would pose a security threat to North Korea that "needs to be countered," KCNA reported on Thursday.

Kim Jong Un oversaw long-range missile test and visited nuclear submarine construction site25.12.25, 01:53 • 11453 views

