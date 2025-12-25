Kim Jong Un oversaw long-range missile test and visited nuclear submarine construction site

$42.100.05
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the route
December 24, 02:00 PM
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting provider
December 24, 03:00 PM
Will get a weak and dependent Russia and an exhausted Europe: the National Security and Defense Council suggested why China might benefit from the continuation of the war in Ukraine
December 24, 03:32 PM
On Christmas Eve, Russia struck a cemetery and the Alley of Heroes in Cherkasy - mayor
December 24, 04:24 PM
"Kupiansk is f***ed": Russian war correspondents admitted the loss of the city despite Putin's statements
December 24, 05:26 PM
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting provider
December 24, 03:00 PM
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:30 PM
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the route
December 24, 02:00 PM
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy cars
December 24, 06:59 AM
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"
December 23, 08:27 PM
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final season
December 23, 09:59 AM
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"
December 23, 08:10 AM
Kim Jong Un oversaw long-range missile test and visited nuclear submarine construction site

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a test of a long-range surface-to-air missile that destroyed targets at a distance of 200 km. He also inspected the construction of a nuclear submarine capable of launching missiles, which is part of the country's naval modernization.

Kim Jong Un oversaw long-range missile test and visited nuclear submarine construction site

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday oversaw a test launch of a long-range surface-to-air missile at a launch site near the country's east coast. This was reported by Reuters, citing North Korea's state news agency KCNA, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the test, aimed at evaluating the country's strategic technologies for the development of a new type of high-altitude missile, destroyed air targets at a distance of 200 km.

Kim also observed construction work at a separate facility for an 8,700-ton nuclear submarine capable of launching surface-to-air missiles. ... The submarine project is part of the North Korean ruling party's efforts to modernize the country's navy, one of five key policies the party is promoting to develop its defense capabilities.

- the report says.

Kim stated that the comprehensive development of nuclear capabilities and the modernization of the navy are important and inevitable, while "the modern world is by no means peaceful." Kim also stated that South Korea's plan to develop a nuclear submarine, agreed with Washington, would further escalate tensions on the Korean Peninsula and pose a threat to national security, requiring him to take action.

Recall

According to Reuters, South Korea will gain access to nuclear submarines after US approval, which could change Asia's security landscape. This decision could lead to an escalation of the submarine arms race in the region.

Kim Jong Un held a welcoming ceremony for sappers who returned to the DPRK from demining the Kursk region for the Russian Federation13.12.25, 13:56 • 4794 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World