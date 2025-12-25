Kim Jong Un oversaw long-range missile test and visited nuclear submarine construction site

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday oversaw a test launch of a long-range surface-to-air missile at a launch site near the country's east coast. This was reported by Reuters, citing North Korea's state news agency KCNA, informs UNN.

It is noted that the test, aimed at evaluating the country's strategic technologies for the development of a new type of high-altitude missile, destroyed air targets at a distance of 200 km.

Kim also observed construction work at a separate facility for an 8,700-ton nuclear submarine capable of launching surface-to-air missiles. ... The submarine project is part of the North Korean ruling party's efforts to modernize the country's navy, one of five key policies the party is promoting to develop its defense capabilities. - the report says.

Kim stated that the comprehensive development of nuclear capabilities and the modernization of the navy are important and inevitable, while "the modern world is by no means peaceful." Kim also stated that South Korea's plan to develop a nuclear submarine, agreed with Washington, would further escalate tensions on the Korean Peninsula and pose a threat to national security, requiring him to take action.

According to Reuters, South Korea will gain access to nuclear submarines after US approval, which could change Asia's security landscape. This decision could lead to an escalation of the submarine arms race in the region.

